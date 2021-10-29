A simple NPM Package which returns random Inspirational Quotes. It provides awesome quotes to display in your application. Get your daily quote and stay motivated!
$ npm install --save inspirational-quotes
This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry.
Before installing, download and install Node.js.
Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install inspirational-quotes
const Quote = require('inspirational-quotes');
console.log(Quote.getQuote()); // returns quote (text and author)
console.log(Quote.getQuote({ author: false }); // return quote without author
console.log(Quote.getRandomQuote()); // return any random quote
{
"text":"My number one piece of advice is: you should learn how to program.",
"author":"Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook"
}
You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.
Additionally you can provide
options to
getQuote method. By default
{ author: true } is used.
getQuote({ author: false });
{ author: true }: Returns a quote with author information
{ author: false }: Returns a quote without author information
Note: Recommended to use
getQuotewith
{ author: false}option instead of
getRandomQuoteas it will be deprecated in the further versions. It's available just to ensure the backward compatability.
To view the examples, clone the inspirational-quotes repo and install the dependencies:
$ git clone https://github.com/vinitshahdeo/inspirational-quotes.git
$ cd inspirational-quotes
$ npm install
Then run the
examples/index.js:
$ node examples
npm run test: Runs unit tests
npm run test-lint: Run lint tests
Do you know any inspirational quotes so one can start working by taking control over thoughts, thinking positively and setting new goals?
Append your quote to
data.json inside the
data/ directory and raise the PR.
Please check [ISSUE #4] : Add More Inspirational Quotes (Recommended for beginners)
Steps to follow:
git clone https://github.com/vinitshahdeo/inspirational-quotes.git
git checkout feature/new-quote
data/data.json
cd data
vi data.json
{
"text":"Your Awesome Quote",
"from":"Name of author"
}
npm run test-lint
npm run test
Tests passed successfully?
Sit and relax! You've made your contribution. 🎉
Disclaimer: There're so many open pull requests. It's not possible for me to merge them all manually. I will write an automation script if that's possible. If you've an idea, please feel free to share it on discussions. Happy to take it forward from there.
|Vinit Shahdeo
Thank you for being here! One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it is worth watching!
