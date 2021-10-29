Inspirational Quotes

A simple NPM Package which returns random Inspirational Quotes. It provides awesome quotes to display in your application. Get your daily quote and stay motivated!

Click here to view this package on NPM registry. Check the homepage here.

Getting started

$ npm install

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry.

Before installing, download and install Node.js.

Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install inspirational-quotes

Usage

const Quote = require ( 'inspirational-quotes' ); console .log(Quote.getQuote()); console .log(Quote.getQuote({ author : false }); console .log(Quote.getRandomQuote());

getQuote() method returns an object containing text and author.

{ "text" : "My number one piece of advice is: you should learn how to program." , "author" : "Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook" }

getRandomQuote() method returns a random inspirational quote : You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.

Options

Additionally you can provide options to getQuote method. By default { author: true } is used.

getQuote({ author : false });

{ author: true } : Returns a quote with author information

: Returns a quote with author information { author: false } : Returns a quote without author information

Note: Recommended to use getQuote with { author: false} option instead of getRandomQuote as it will be deprecated in the further versions. It's available just to ensure the backward compatability.

Examples

To view the examples, clone the inspirational-quotes repo and install the dependencies:

$ git clone https://github.com/vinitshahdeo/inspirational-quotes.git $ cd inspirational-quotes $ npm install

Then run the examples/index.js :

$ node examples

Tests

npm run test : Runs unit tests

: Runs unit tests npm run test-lint : Run lint tests

Contributing

Do you know any inspirational quotes so one can start working by taking control over thoughts, thinking positively and setting new goals? Append your quote to data.json inside the data/ directory and raise the PR.

Steps to follow:

Clone the repository and create a new branch

git clone https://github.com/vinitshahdeo/inspirational-quotes.git git checkout feature/new-quote

Head to data/data.json

cd data vi data.json

Add a quote at random index (just to avoid conflicts if every PR appends a quote at the last)

{ "text" : "Your Awesome Quote" , "from" : "Name of author" }

Run tests locally

npm run test -lint npm run test

Tests passed successfully? If yes, please raise a pull request to add the quote Otherwise, fix the tests and run the tests again

Sit and relax! You've made your contribution. 🎉

Disclaimer: There're so many open pull requests. It's not possible for me to merge them all manually. I will write an automation script if that's possible. If you've an idea, please feel free to share it on discussions. Happy to take it forward from there.

Related Works

Checkout Quotter - A twitter bot which tweets random quotes with image and #hashtags!

Click here to view applications created by open-source community using this module.

I'll be more than happy to know if you build something using this module. Tweet your work at @Vinit_Shahdeo

Author

Support

Thank you for being here! One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it is worth watching!

You can find my other NPM Packages here .

. Find my blog here.