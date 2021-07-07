node inspector proxy
$ npm i inspector-proxy -g
CLI
# base usage
$ inspector-proxy ./test.js
# appoint port
$ inspector-proxy --proxy=9228 --debug=9888 ./test.js
# exec by node
$ node --inspect ./test.js
# start a inspect proxy in other terminal
$ inspector-proxy --proxy=9228
work with
nodemon
$ nodemon --exec 'inspector-proxy ./test.js'
Using in code
const InspectorProxy = require('inspector-proxy');
const cfork = require('cfork');
const proxy = new InspectorProxy({ port: 9229 });
// use cfork to inspect file
cfork({
exec: './test.js',
execArgv: [ '--inspect' ],
count: 1,
refork: true,
}).on('fork', worker => {
let port;
// match debug port from argv
worker.process.spawnargs
.some(arg => {
let matches;
// node-6: --inspect=9888
// node-8: --inspect-port=9888
if (arg.startsWith('--inspect') && (matches = arg.match(/\d+/))) {
port = matches[0];
return true;
}
return false;
});
proxy.start({ debugPort: port })
.then(() => {
console.log(`\nproxy url: ${proxy.url}\n`);
});
});
# inspector server opened
9229 opened
# inspector server closed
9229 closed
# inspector has been attached
Debugger attached
$ DEBUG=*-proxy inspector-proxy ./test.js
MIT