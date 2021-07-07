node inspector proxy

Usage

$ npm i inspector-proxy -g

CLI

$ inspector-proxy ./test.js $ inspector-proxy --proxy=9228 --debug=9888 ./test.js

$ node --inspect ./test.js $ inspector-proxy --proxy=9228

work with nodemon

$ nodemon -- exec 'inspector-proxy ./test.js'

Using in code

const InspectorProxy = require ( 'inspector-proxy' ); const cfork = require ( 'cfork' ); const proxy = new InspectorProxy({ port : 9229 }); cfork({ exec : './test.js' , execArgv : [ '--inspect' ], count : 1 , refork : true , }).on( 'fork' , worker => { let port; worker.process.spawnargs .some( arg => { let matches; if (arg.startsWith( '--inspect' ) && (matches = arg.match( /\d+/ ))) { port = matches[ 0 ]; return true ; } return false ; }); proxy.start({ debugPort : port }) .then( () => { console .log( `

proxy url: ${proxy.url}

` ); }); });

Log Explanation

9229 opened 9229 closed Debugger attached

Debug log

$ DEBUG=*-proxy inspector-proxy ./test.js

License

MIT