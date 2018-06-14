Launch v8 inspector/chrome-dev-tools on-demand for long-running apps. Requires node >= v8.0.0, otherwise dev

Demo

Demo 1 - Normal Activation Demo 2 - Paused Execution

Usage

Load the inspector-on-demand module at any point in your app using require('inspector-on-demand') and type any of the following commands in your terminal to launch the inspector:

CTRL+Y - activate inspector listener. This will not pause further script execution.

- activate inspector listener. This will not pause further script execution. CTRL+U - activate inspector listener and pause further script execution until inspector is open.

- activate inspector listener and pause further script execution until inspector is open. CTRL+X - deactivate inspector listener. After this combo, the inspector cannot be re-enabled.

Then launch chrome and navigate to chrome://inspect and launch the newly added remote target. If you are having trouble launching the inspector you might want to consider using NiM Inspector Manager Chrome Extension.

License

MIT © Daniel Kalen