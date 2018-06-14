openbase logo
iod

inspector-on-demand

by Daniel Kalen
1.0.1 (see all)

Launch v8 inspector/devtools on demand for long-running apps

2

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

inspector-on-demand

Code Climate NPM NPM

Launch v8 inspector/chrome-dev-tools on-demand for long-running apps. Requires node >= v8.0.0, otherwise dev

Demo

Demo 1 - Normal Activation Demo 1 - Normal Activation Demo 2 - Paused Execution Demo 2 - Paused Execution

Usage

Load the inspector-on-demand module at any point in your app using require('inspector-on-demand') and type any of the following commands in your terminal to launch the inspector:

  • CTRL+Y - activate inspector listener. This will not pause further script execution.
  • CTRL+U - activate inspector listener and pause further script execution until inspector is open.
  • CTRL+X - deactivate inspector listener. After this combo, the inspector cannot be re-enabled.

Then launch chrome and navigate to chrome://inspect and launch the newly added remote target. If you are having trouble launching the inspector you might want to consider using NiM Inspector Manager Chrome Extension.

License

MIT © Daniel Kalen

