Launch v8 inspector/chrome-dev-tools on-demand for long-running apps. Requires node >= v8.0.0, otherwise dev
Demo 1 - Normal Activation Demo 2 - Paused Execution
Load the
inspector-on-demand module at any point in your app using
require('inspector-on-demand') and type any of the following commands in your terminal to launch the inspector:
CTRL+Y - activate inspector listener. This will not pause further script execution.
CTRL+U - activate inspector listener and pause further script execution until inspector is open.
CTRL+X - deactivate inspector listener. After this combo, the inspector cannot be re-enabled.
Then launch chrome and navigate to
chrome://inspect and launch the newly added remote target. If you are having trouble launching the inspector you might want to consider using NiM Inspector Manager Chrome Extension.
MIT © Daniel Kalen