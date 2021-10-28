Monitoring / metric library similar to http://metrics.dropwizard.io
This is the mono repository for the
inspector-metrics modules.
inspector-metrics modules are a collection of modules around application metrics and monitoring for nodejs.
Take a look at the Documentation.
|Module
|Description
|Link
|inspector-metrics
|API / interface module
|Reporter
|inspector-carbon
|reporter for graphite / carbon
|graphite
|inspector-csv
|reporter for CSV files
|inspector-elasticsearch
|reporter for elasticsearch
|elasticsearch
|inspector-influx
|reporter for influxdb
|influxdb
|inspector-prometheus
|reporter for prometheus / pushgateway
|prometheus
|Metric Collectors
|inspector-vm
|metric collection for nodejs VM
|Module
|Description
|Link
|inspector-amqp
|reporter for AMQP
|amqp-ts
|inspector-nats
|reporter for NATS
|node-nats
Code examples for
javascript and
typescript are in the
examples folder.
You should have nodejs, docker and docker-compose installed.
boot test environment:
./test-env/boot.sh
shutdown test environment:
./test-env/reset.sh
execute compatibility tests:
docker-compose run --rm nodeX
X = nodejs version (available: 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16)
init / update project (if a new dependency is introduced or an existing is updated):
pnpm i
generate dependency report:
# run 'pnpm run build' before checking dependencies
docker-compose run --rm deps
release packages / publish docs:
# check functionality
pnpm i
pnpm run build
# publish docs
rm -fr docs/
git branch -D gh-pages
git worktree prune
git worktree list
git worktree add -b gh-pages docs origin/gh-pages
pnpm run publishDocs
# publish package
pnpm publish