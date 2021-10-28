openbase logo
inspector-metrics

by rstiller
1.22.0 (see all)

Typescript metrics / monitoring library

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

432

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

inspector-metrics

Monitoring / metric library similar to http://metrics.dropwizard.io

CI Status

This is the mono repository for the inspector-metrics modules.
inspector-metrics modules are a collection of modules around application metrics and monitoring for nodejs.

Take a look at the Documentation.

Features

  • metric model independent from time-series DB
  • multiple reporter modules
  • multi process support (nodejs cluster)
  • business friendly license (MIT License)

Modules

ModuleDescriptionLink
inspector-metricsAPI / interface moduleNPM Version License
Reporter
inspector-carbonreporter for graphite / carbongraphiteNPM Version License
inspector-csvreporter for CSV filesNPM Version License
inspector-elasticsearchreporter for elasticsearchelasticsearchNPM Version License
inspector-influxreporter for influxdbinfluxdbNPM Version License
inspector-prometheusreporter for prometheus / pushgatewayprometheusNPM Version License
Metric Collectors
inspector-vmmetric collection for nodejs VMNPM Version License

3rd party modules

ModuleDescriptionLink
inspector-amqpreporter for AMQPamqp-tsNPM Version License
inspector-natsreporter for NATSnode-natsNPM Version License

Examples

Code examples for javascript and typescript are in the examples folder.

development

local setup / prerequisites

You should have nodejs, docker and docker-compose installed.

boot test environment:
./test-env/boot.sh

shutdown test environment:
./test-env/reset.sh

execute compatibility tests:
docker-compose run --rm nodeX
X = nodejs version (available: 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16)

init / update project (if a new dependency is introduced or an existing is updated): 

pnpm i

generate dependency report: 

# run 'pnpm run build' before checking dependencies
docker-compose run --rm deps

release packages / publish docs: 

# check functionality
pnpm i
pnpm run build

# publish docs
rm -fr docs/
git branch -D gh-pages
git worktree prune
git worktree list
git worktree add -b gh-pages docs origin/gh-pages
pnpm run publishDocs

# publish package
pnpm publish

License

MIT

