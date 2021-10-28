Monitoring / metric library similar to http://metrics.dropwizard.io

This is the mono repository for the inspector-metrics modules.

inspector-metrics modules are a collection of modules around application metrics and monitoring for nodejs.

Take a look at the Documentation.

Features

metric model independent from time-series DB

multiple reporter modules

multi process support (nodejs cluster)

business friendly license (MIT License)

Modules

Module Description Link inspector-metrics API / interface module Reporter inspector-carbon reporter for graphite / carbon graphite inspector-csv reporter for CSV files inspector-elasticsearch reporter for elasticsearch elasticsearch inspector-influx reporter for influxdb influxdb inspector-prometheus reporter for prometheus / pushgateway prometheus Metric Collectors inspector-vm metric collection for nodejs VM

3rd party modules

Module Description Link inspector-amqp reporter for AMQP amqp-ts inspector-nats reporter for NATS node-nats

Examples

Code examples for javascript and typescript are in the examples folder.

development

local setup / prerequisites

You should have nodejs, docker and docker-compose installed.

boot test environment:

./test-env/boot.sh

shutdown test environment:

./test-env/reset.sh

execute compatibility tests:

docker-compose run --rm nodeX

X = nodejs version (available: 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16)

init / update project (if a new dependency is introduced or an existing is updated):

pnpm i

generate dependency report:

docker-compose run --rm deps

release packages / publish docs:

pnpm i pnpm run build rm -fr docs/ git branch -D gh-pages git worktree prune git worktree list git worktree add -b gh-pages docs origin/gh-pages pnpm run publishDocs pnpm publish

License

MIT