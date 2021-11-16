Purpose

Simple wrapper around "inspector" module. Basically it adds :

promises & async/await syntax

S3 exporter

Compatibility

Version Supported Tested 16.x yes yes 14.x yes yes 12.x yes yes 10.x yes yes

In order to have all features we recommend to use at least Node.js version 10 or higher.

Installation

npm install inspector-api --save

Usage

CPU profiling

const Inspector = require ( 'inspector-api' ) const inspector = new Inspector() await inspector.profiler.enable() await inspector.profiler.start() await inspector.profiler.stop()

Memory sampling

const Inspector = require ( 'inspector-api' ) const inspector = new Inspector() await inspector.heap.enable() await inspector.heap.startSampling() await inspector.heap.stopSampling()

Memory snapshot

const Inspector = require ( 'inspector-api' ) const inspector = new Inspector() await inspector.heap.takeSnapshot()

Code coverage

const Inspector = require ( 'inspector-api' ) const inspector = new Inspector() await inspector.profiler.enable() await inspector.profiler.startPreciseCoverage({ callCount : true , detailed : true }) const data = await inspector.profiler.takePreciseCoverage() await inspector.profiler.stopPreciseCoverage()

Use S3 exporter

const Inspector = require ( 'inspector-api' ) const inspector = new Inspector({ storage : { type : 's3' , bucket : 'testBucket' , dir : 'inspector' } }) await inspector.profiler.enable() await inspector.profiler.start() await inspector.profiler.stop()

Warning: it seems that the new AWS SDK leads to unexpected error if you use the takeSnapshot method (you should use memory sampling)

Constructor's config

new inspector([config])

Option description Default value type Storage type (raw, s3 or fs) raw bucket S3 bucket's name none dir Directory where to store the file none

If you use fs, the generated data will be store on the disk in your default tmp directory. You can display it in Node.js with the command require('os').tmpdir()

Test

npm test

Coverage report can be found in coverage/.