Simple wrapper around "inspector" module.
|Version
|Supported
|Tested
|16.x
|yes
|yes
|14.x
|yes
|yes
|12.x
|yes
|yes
|10.x
|yes
|yes
In order to have all features we recommend to use at least Node.js version 10 or higher.
$ npm install inspector-api --save
const Inspector = require('inspector-api')
const inspector = new Inspector()
await inspector.profiler.enable()
await inspector.profiler.start()
// Invoke business logic under measurement here...
// some time later...
await inspector.profiler.stop()
const Inspector = require('inspector-api')
const inspector = new Inspector()
await inspector.heap.enable()
await inspector.heap.startSampling()
// Invoke business logic under measurement here...
// some time later...
await inspector.heap.stopSampling()
const Inspector = require('inspector-api')
const inspector = new Inspector()
await inspector.heap.takeSnapshot()
const Inspector = require('inspector-api')
const inspector = new Inspector()
await inspector.profiler.enable()
await inspector.profiler.startPreciseCoverage({ callCount: true, detailed: true })
const data = await inspector.profiler.takePreciseCoverage()
await inspector.profiler.stopPreciseCoverage()
const Inspector = require('inspector-api')
const inspector = new Inspector({
storage: {
type: 's3',
bucket: 'testBucket',
dir: 'inspector'
}
})
await inspector.profiler.enable()
await inspector.profiler.start()
// Invoke business logic under measurement here...
// some time later...
await inspector.profiler.stop()
Warning: it seems that the new AWS SDK leads to unexpected error if you use the takeSnapshot method (you should use memory sampling)
new inspector([config])
|Option
|description
|Default value
type
|Storage type (raw, s3 or fs)
|raw
bucket
|S3 bucket's name
|none
dir
|Directory where to store the file
|none
If you use fs, the generated data will be store on the disk in your default tmp directory.
You can display it in Node.js with the command
require('os').tmpdir()
$ npm test
Coverage report can be found in coverage/.