inspector-api

by Vincent Vallet
1.4.3 (see all)

A simple node module to access V8 inspector + some tools to export and read the data.

Overview

Readme

Purpose

Simple wrapper around "inspector" module. Basically it adds :

  • promises & async/await syntax
  • S3 exporter

Compatibility

VersionSupportedTested
16.xyesyes
14.xyesyes
12.xyesyes
10.xyesyes

In order to have all features we recommend to use at least Node.js version 10 or higher.

Installation

$ npm install inspector-api --save

Usage

CPU profiling

const Inspector = require('inspector-api')
const inspector = new Inspector()

await inspector.profiler.enable()
await inspector.profiler.start()
// Invoke business logic under measurement here...

// some time later...
await inspector.profiler.stop()

Memory sampling

const Inspector = require('inspector-api')
const inspector = new Inspector()

await inspector.heap.enable()
await inspector.heap.startSampling()
// Invoke business logic under measurement here...

// some time later...
await inspector.heap.stopSampling()

Memory snapshot

const Inspector = require('inspector-api')
const inspector = new Inspector()

await inspector.heap.takeSnapshot()

Code coverage

const Inspector = require('inspector-api')
const inspector = new Inspector()

await inspector.profiler.enable()
await inspector.profiler.startPreciseCoverage({ callCount: true, detailed: true })

const data = await inspector.profiler.takePreciseCoverage()
await inspector.profiler.stopPreciseCoverage()

Use S3 exporter

const Inspector = require('inspector-api')
const inspector = new Inspector({
    storage: {
        type: 's3',
        bucket: 'testBucket',
        dir: 'inspector'
    }
})

await inspector.profiler.enable()
await inspector.profiler.start()
// Invoke business logic under measurement here...

// some time later...
await inspector.profiler.stop()

Warning: it seems that the new AWS SDK leads to unexpected error if you use the takeSnapshot method (you should use memory sampling)

Constructor's config

new inspector([config])

config.storage

OptiondescriptionDefault value
typeStorage type (raw, s3 or fs)raw
bucketS3 bucket's namenone
dirDirectory where to store the filenone

If you use fs, the generated data will be store on the disk in your default tmp directory. You can display it in Node.js with the command require('os').tmpdir()

Test

$ npm test

Coverage report can be found in coverage/.

