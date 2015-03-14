Node.js binding for WebKit Inspector API
var inspector = require('inspector');
var inspect = inspector(9222, '127.0.0.1', 'about:blank', function () {
inspect.Page.enable(function (error) {
if (error) throw error;
inspect.Page.once('loadEventFired', function (response) {
// window.onload emitted at this time `timestamp`:
console.log(new Date(response.timestamp));
});
});
});
The code and documentation is generated from the WebKit repository's debugger protocol specification files.
NOTE: it's probably a good idea to remove the old files in
doc/ and
lib/ before regenerating them.
To generate the code & docs, run:
$ npm run generate
To connect a remote WebKit inspector you must first start the WebKit instance
with the remote debugger enabled. In Chrome this is done by adding the
--remote-debugging-port=9222 process argument.
The inspector module will then try to connect to
http://127.0.0.1:9222/json
if a connection coundn't be made within 2 seconds, it will emit and
error
event.
Besides from the remote
port and
host you will also need to spefic the
href
of the page that the inspector should connect to. Note that the page must already
be open, before the inspector module can connect to it.
The optional
callback is executed once the
connect event emits. It will
therefor only executeif a connection could be established successfully.
var inspector = require('inspector');
var inspect = inspector(9222, '127.0.0.1', 'about:blank', function () {
// connected
});
Will close the WebSocket connection or stop the inspector from atempting to make a connection.
Once everything is closed the
close event will emit.
The optional
callback is executed once the
close event emits.
inspect.close(function () {
// inspector closed
});
The WebKit Inspector is splited up intro subparts (called domains).
All WebKit Inspector domains are documented in the doc directory.
Commands are executed by by adding a
[command] to the domain object, and then
call it by adding parameters and
callback as descibed in the
documentation.
The callback is executed with an
error argument there is either
null or an
Error type. The second argument is a response object.
Note that not all commands returns a
response object.
Example where the document title is returned:
inspect.Runtime.evaluate("document.title;", function (error, response) {
if (error) throw error;
// contains the document title
console.log(response.result.value);
});
The WebKit Inspector emits a lot of events, all events are associated with a
domain and are therefore only emitted on a
domain object.
The event handler is only emitted with a single parameter, there is a object containing properties as described in the documentation.
Example on how to listen on the
loadEventFired, note that you must call
Page.enable() first.
inspect.Page.once('loadEventFired', function (response) {
// window.onload emitted at this time `timestamp`:
console.log(new Date(response.timestamp));
});
Note: if the event isn't supported the inspector module will throw.
Emitted once a connection is successfully established.
Emitted once all connections are closed. This is usually after
inspect.close()
is called, but if the server closed the connection this event will also emit.
Once the
close event has emitted the
inspect.closed flag becomes
true.
Emiited in case any error occurred. Note if you don't listen to this event the error will be thrown.