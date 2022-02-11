Heimdall Enterprise Server 2.0

This repository contains the source code for the Heimdall's Backend, Frontend (AKA Heimdall Lite), HDF Converters, and InSpec JS.

Demos

Video

Hosted

These demos are only intended to show the functionality of Heimdall, please do not upload any sensitive data to them.

Released Previews

Heimdall Lite | Heimdall Server

Current Development Master Branch Preview

Heimdall Lite | Heimdall Server

Heimdall vs Heimdall-Lite

There are two versions of the MITRE Heimdall Viewer - the full Heimdall Enterprise Server and the Heimdall-Lite version. Both share the same frontend but have been produced to meet different needs and use-cases.

As a single-page javascript app - you can run Heimdall-Lite from any web-server, a secured S3 bucket or directly via GitHub Pages (as it is here). Heimdall-Lite gives you the ability to easily review and produce reports about your InSpec run, filter the results for easy review and hot-wash, print out reports, generate System Security Plan (SSP) content, and much more.

Features

Heimdall-Lite Heimdall Installation Requirements any web server Postgres Server Overview Dashboard & Counts x x 800-53 Partition and TreeMap View x x Data Table / Control Summary x x InSpec Code / Control Viewer x x SSP Content Generator x Users & Roles & multi-team support x Authentication & Authorization Hosting Webserver Hosting Webserver

LDAP

OAuth Support for:

GitHub, GitLab, Google, and Okta. Advanced Data / Filters for Reports and Viewing x Multiple Report Output

(DISA Checklist XML, CAT, XCCDF-Results, and more) x Authenticated REST API x InSpec Run 'Delta' View x Multi-Report Tagging, Filtering and Delta View x

Use Cases

Heimdall-Lite Heimdall Ship the App & Data via simple Email Multiple Teams Support Minimal Footprint & Deployment Time Timeline and Report History Local or disconnected Use Centralized Deployment Model One-Time Quick Reviews Need to view the delta between one or more runs Decentralized Deployment Need to view subsets of the 800-53 control alignment Minimal A&A Time Need to produce more complex reports in multiple formats

Getting Started / Installation

Heimdall Lite

Heimdall Lite is published to npmjs.org and is available here.

Running via npm

To run Heimdall Lite locally, just use the npm built-in utility npx :

npx @mitre/heimdall-lite

If you use this tool often and want to have it installed locally, use the following command:

npm install -g @mitre/heimdall-lite

Then, any subsequent npx @mitre/heimdall-lite will use the local version and load much more quickly.

Running via Docker

It is also possible to run heimdall-lite using Docker, using the following command:

docker run -d -p 8080:80 mitre/heimdall-lite:release-latest

You can then access heimdall-lite at http://localhost:8080 .

If you would prefer to run the bleeding edge version of heimdall-lite, replace mitre/heimdall-lite:release-latest with mitre/heimdall-lite:latest .

Heimdall Server - Docker

Given that Heimdall requires at least a database service, we use Docker and Docker Compose to provide a simple deployment experience.

Setup Docker Container (Clean Install)

Install Docker Download and extract the most recent Heimdall release from our releases page. Navigate to the base folder where docker-compose.yml is located By default Heimdall will generate self-signed certificates that will last for 7 days. Place your certificate files in ./nginx/certs/ with the names ssl_certificate.crt and ssl_certificate_key.key respectively. Run the following commands in a terminal window from the Heimdall source directory. For more information on the .env file, visit Environment Variables Configuration. ./setup-docker-secrets.sh docker-compose up -d Navigate to http://127.0.0.1:3000 .

Running Docker Container

Make sure you have run the setup steps at least once before following these steps!

Run the following command in a terminal window: docker-compose up -d Go to http://127.0.0.1:3000 in a web browser.

Updating Docker Container

Starting with version 2.5.0, Heimdall on Docker uses SSL by default. Place your certificate files in ./nginx/certs/ with the names ssl_certificate.crt and ssl_certificate_key.key respectively.

A new version of the docker container can be retrieved by running:

docker-compose pull docker-compose up -d

This will fetch the latest version of the container, redeploy if a newer version exists, and then apply any database migrations if applicable. No data should be lost by this operation.

Stopping the Container

From the source directory you started from run:

docker-compose down

Helm Chart

https://github.com/nemonik/heimdall2-helm

Running via Cloud.gov

Cloud.gov is a FEDRAMP moderate Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). This repository includes a sample manifest.yml.example file ready to be pushed and run the latest version of Heimdall2 as a container. Make a copy of the example file and update the key values as appropriate. $ cp manifest.yml.example manifest.yml

Setup a cloud.gov account - https://cloud.gov/docs/getting-started/accounts/ Install the cf-cli - https://cloud.gov/docs/getting-started/setup/ Run the following commands in a terminal window from the Heimdall source directory.

$ cd ~/Documents/Github/Heimdall2 $ cf login -a api.fr.cloud.gov # Follow the link to copy the Temporary Authentication Code when prompted

Setup a demo application space

$ cf target -o sandbox- rename create -space heimdall2- rename

Create a postgresql database

# Update manifest.yml file to rename application and database key name $ cf marketplace $ cf create -service aws-rds medium-psql heimdall2- rename $ cf create -service-key heimdall2-db- rename heimdall2-db-test-key $ cf push

You should be returned the URL for your new test instance to navigate to.

Note: This is only for demonstration purposes, in order to run a production level federal/FISMA system. You will need to contact the cloud.gov program and consult your organization's security team (for risk assessment and an Authority to Operate).

External Data Sources

Heimdall currently supports AWS S3 for loading external HDF data.

AWS S3

In order to allow Heidmdall to Connect to your AWS S3 bucket, you need to add a Cross-Origin Resource Sharing policy within the AWS Console. The following configuration is sufficent, however you need to change the allowed origin to where you are deploying Heimdall.

[ { "AllowedHeaders" : [ "*" ], "AllowedMethods" : [ "GET" , "HEAD" ], "AllowedOrigins" : [ "https://heimdall.your.site.here" ], "ExposeHeaders" : [], "MaxAgeSeconds" : 3000 } ]

API Usage

API usage only works when using Heimdall Enterprise Server (AKA "Server Mode").

Proper API documentation does not exist yet. In the meantime here are quick instructions for uploading evaluations to Heimdall Server.

curl -F "data=@<Path to Evaluation File>" -F "filename=<Filename To Show in Heimdall>" -F "public=true/false" -H "Authorization: Api-Key apikeygoeshere" "http://localhost:3000/evaluations"

For Developers

How to Install

If you would like to change Heimdall to your needs, Heimdall has 'Development Mode' you can use, where if you make changes to the code, the app will automattically rebuild itself and use those changes. Please note that you should not run development mode when deploying Heimdall for general usage. To get started on a Debian-based distribution, follow these steps:

Install system dependencies: sudo apt install postgresql nodejs nano git sudo npm install -g yarn Clone this repository: git clone https://github.com/mitre/heimdall2 Create the Postgres role: psql postgres CREATE USER <username> with encrypted password '<password>' ; ALTER USER <username> CREATEDB; \q Install project dependencies: cd heimdall2 yarn install Edit your .env file and create the database. For more info on configuration values see Enviroment Variables Configuration: nano apps/backend/.env-example mv apps/backend/.env-example apps/backend/.env yarn backend sequelize-cli db:create yarn backend sequelize-cli db:migrate yarn backend sequelize-cli db:seed:all Start Heimdall: yarn start:dev

This will start both the frontend and backend in development mode, meaning any changes you make to the source code will take effect immediately. Please note we already have a Visual Studio Code workspace file you can use to organize your workspace.

Debugging Heimdall Server

If you are using Visual Studio Code, it is very simple to debug this application locally. First open up the Visual Studio Code workspace and ensure the Node debuger Auto Attach feature in Visual Studio Code is enabled. Next, open the integrated Visual Studio Code terminal and run:

yarn backend start: debug

Visual Studio Code will then automatically attach a debugger and stop and any breakpoints you place in the application.

Developing Heimdall Lite Standalone

If you only want to make changes to the frontend (heimdall-lite) use the following command:

yarn frontend start :dev

Lint and fix files

To validate and lint your code run:

yarn run lint

Compile and minify the frontend and backend for production

yarn build

Run tests

To test your code to make sure everything still works:

yarn frontend test yarn backend test :ci-cov

Run Cypress End to End Tests

The application includes E2E frontend + Backend tests (built using the cypress.io framework). These perform automated checking that Heimdall Server is running as intended. In order to run these tests, a running instance of the application is required.

CYPRESS_TESTING = true yarn start:dev CYPRESS_BASE_URL =http://localhost: 8080 yarn test:ui:open

The first command will start an instance of Heimdall Server and exposes additional routes required to allow the tests to run. The second will open the Cypress UI which will run the tests any time code changes are made.

Creating a Release

Note: This action requires appropriate privileges on the repository to perform.

The steps to create a release are now on the wiki.

Versioning and State of Development

This project uses the Semantic Versioning Policy

Contributing, Issues and Support

Contributing

Please feel free to look through our issues, make a fork and submit PRs and improvements. We love hearing from our end-users and the community and will be happy to engage with you on suggestions, updates, fixes or new capabilities.

Issues and Support

Please feel free to contact us by opening an issue on the issue board, or, at inspec@mitre.org should you have any suggestions, questions or issues. If you have more general questions about the use of our software or other concerns, please contact us at opensource@mitre.org.

NOTICE

© 2019-2021 The MITRE Corporation.

Approved for Public Release; Distribution Unlimited. Case Number 18-3678.

NOTICE

MITRE hereby grants express written permission to use, reproduce, distribute, modify, and otherwise leverage this software to the extent permitted by the licensed terms provided in the LICENSE.md file included with this project.

NOTICE

This software was produced for the U. S. Government under Contract Number HHSM-500-2012-00008I, and is subject to Federal Acquisition Regulation Clause 52.227-14, Rights in Data-General.

No other use other than that granted to the U. S. Government, or to those acting on behalf of the U. S. Government under that Clause is authorized without the express written permission of The MITRE Corporation.

For further information, please contact The MITRE Corporation, Contracts Management Office, 7515 Colshire Drive, McLean, VA 22102-7539, (703) 983-6000.