This repository contains the source code for the Heimdall's Backend, Frontend (AKA Heimdall Lite), HDF Converters, and InSpec JS.
Heimdall Lite | Heimdall Server
There are two versions of the MITRE Heimdall Viewer - the full Heimdall Enterprise Server and the Heimdall-Lite version. Both share the same frontend but have been produced to meet different needs and use-cases.
As a single-page javascript app - you can run Heimdall-Lite from any web-server, a secured S3 bucket or directly via GitHub Pages (as it is here). Heimdall-Lite gives you the ability to easily review and produce reports about your InSpec run, filter the results for easy review and hot-wash, print out reports, generate System Security Plan (SSP) content, and much more.
|Heimdall-Lite
|Heimdall
|Installation Requirements
|any web server
|Postgres Server
|Overview Dashboard & Counts
|x
|x
|800-53 Partition and TreeMap View
|x
|x
|Data Table / Control Summary
|x
|x
|InSpec Code / Control Viewer
|x
|x
|SSP Content Generator
|x
|Users & Roles & multi-team support
|x
|Authentication & Authorization
|Hosting Webserver
|Hosting Webserver
LDAP
OAuth Support for:
GitHub, GitLab, Google, and Okta.
|Advanced Data / Filters for Reports and Viewing
|x
|Multiple Report Output
(DISA Checklist XML, CAT, XCCDF-Results, and more)
|x
|Authenticated REST API
|x
|InSpec Run 'Delta' View
|x
|Multi-Report Tagging, Filtering and Delta View
|x
|Heimdall-Lite
|Heimdall
|Ship the App & Data via simple Email
|Multiple Teams Support
|Minimal Footprint & Deployment Time
|Timeline and Report History
|Local or disconnected Use
|Centralized Deployment Model
|One-Time Quick Reviews
|Need to view the delta between one or more runs
|Decentralized Deployment
|Need to view subsets of the 800-53 control alignment
|Minimal A&A Time
|Need to produce more complex reports in multiple formats
Heimdall Lite is published to npmjs.org and is available here.
To run Heimdall Lite locally, just use the
npm built-in utility
npx:
npx @mitre/heimdall-lite
If you use this tool often and want to have it installed locally, use the following command:
npm install -g @mitre/heimdall-lite
Then, any subsequent
npx @mitre/heimdall-lite will use the local version and load much more quickly.
It is also possible to run heimdall-lite using Docker, using the following command:
docker run -d -p 8080:80 mitre/heimdall-lite:release-latest
You can then access heimdall-lite at
http://localhost:8080.
If you would prefer to run the bleeding edge version of heimdall-lite, replace
mitre/heimdall-lite:release-latest with
mitre/heimdall-lite:latest.
Given that Heimdall requires at least a database service, we use Docker and Docker Compose to provide a simple deployment experience.
Install Docker
Download and extract the most recent Heimdall release from our releases page.
Navigate to the base folder where
docker-compose.yml is located
By default Heimdall will generate self-signed certificates that will last for 7 days. Place your certificate files in
./nginx/certs/ with the names
ssl_certificate.crt and
ssl_certificate_key.key respectively.
Run the following commands in a terminal window from the Heimdall source directory. For more information on the .env file, visit Environment Variables Configuration.
./setup-docker-secrets.sh
# If you would like to further configure your Heimdall instance, edit the .env file generated after running the previous line
docker-compose up -d
Navigate to
http://127.0.0.1:3000.
Make sure you have run the setup steps at least once before following these steps!
Run the following command in a terminal window:
docker-compose up -d
Go to
http://127.0.0.1:3000 in a web browser.
Starting with version 2.5.0, Heimdall on Docker uses SSL by default. Place your certificate files in
./nginx/certs/with the names
ssl_certificate.crtand
ssl_certificate_key.keyrespectively.
A new version of the docker container can be retrieved by running:
docker-compose pull
docker-compose up -d
This will fetch the latest version of the container, redeploy if a newer version exists, and then apply any database migrations if applicable. No data should be lost by this operation.
From the source directory you started from run:
docker-compose down
https://github.com/nemonik/heimdall2-helm
Cloud.gov is a FEDRAMP moderate Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). This repository includes a sample manifest.yml.example file ready to be pushed and run the latest version of Heimdall2 as a container. Make a copy of the example file and update the key values as appropriate.
$ cp manifest.yml.example manifest.yml
Setup a cloud.gov account - https://cloud.gov/docs/getting-started/accounts/
Install the cf-cli - https://cloud.gov/docs/getting-started/setup/
Run the following commands in a terminal window from the Heimdall source directory.
$ cd ~/Documents/Github/Heimdall2
$ cf login -a api.fr.cloud.gov --sso
# Follow the link to copy the Temporary Authentication Code when prompted
$ cf target -o sandbox-rename create-space heimdall2-rename
# Update manifest.yml file to rename application and database key name
$ cf marketplace
$ cf create-service aws-rds medium-psql heimdall2-rename
$ cf create-service-key heimdall2-db-rename heimdall2-db-test-key
$ cf push
You should be returned the URL for your new test instance to navigate to.
Note: This is only for demonstration purposes, in order to run a production level federal/FISMA system. You will need to contact the cloud.gov program and consult your organization's security team (for risk assessment and an Authority to Operate).
Heimdall currently supports AWS S3 for loading external HDF data.
In order to allow Heidmdall to Connect to your AWS S3 bucket, you need to add a Cross-Origin Resource Sharing policy within the AWS Console. The following configuration is sufficent, however you need to change the allowed origin to where you are deploying Heimdall.
[
{
"AllowedHeaders": [
"*"
],
"AllowedMethods": [
"GET",
"HEAD"
],
"AllowedOrigins": [
"https://heimdall.your.site.here"
],
"ExposeHeaders": [],
"MaxAgeSeconds": 3000
}
]
API usage only works when using Heimdall Enterprise Server (AKA "Server Mode").
Proper API documentation does not exist yet. In the meantime here are quick instructions for uploading evaluations to Heimdall Server.
# Create an API key using the Heimdall frontend and upload an evaluation with the following command
curl -F "data=@<Path to Evaluation File>" -F "filename=<Filename To Show in Heimdall>" -F "public=true/false" -H "Authorization: Api-Key apikeygoeshere" "http://localhost:3000/evaluations"
If you would like to change Heimdall to your needs, Heimdall has 'Development Mode' you can use, where if you make changes to the code, the app will automattically rebuild itself and use those changes. Please note that you should not run development mode when deploying Heimdall for general usage. To get started on a Debian-based distribution, follow these steps:
Install system dependencies:
sudo apt install postgresql nodejs nano git
sudo npm install -g yarn
Clone this repository:
git clone https://github.com/mitre/heimdall2
Create the Postgres role:
# Start the Postgres terminal
psql postgres
# Create the user
CREATE USER <username> with encrypted password '<password>';
ALTER USER <username> CREATEDB;
\q
Install project dependencies:
cd heimdall2
yarn install
Edit your .env file and create the database. For more info on configuration values see Enviroment Variables Configuration:
nano apps/backend/.env-example
# Replace the comments with your values, if you want the default value, you can delete the line.
mv apps/backend/.env-example apps/backend/.env
yarn backend sequelize-cli db:create
yarn backend sequelize-cli db:migrate
yarn backend sequelize-cli db:seed:all
Start Heimdall:
yarn start:dev
This will start both the frontend and backend in development mode, meaning any changes you make to the source code will take effect immediately. Please note we already have a Visual Studio Code workspace file you can use to organize your workspace.
If you are using Visual Studio Code, it is very simple to debug this application locally. First open up the Visual Studio Code workspace and ensure the Node debuger Auto Attach feature in Visual Studio Code is enabled. Next, open the integrated Visual Studio Code terminal and run:
yarn backend start:debug
Visual Studio Code will then automatically attach a debugger and stop and any breakpoints you place in the application.
If you only want to make changes to the frontend (heimdall-lite) use the following command:
yarn frontend start:dev
To validate and lint your code run:
yarn run lint
yarn build
To test your code to make sure everything still works:
# Run Frontend Vue Tests
yarn frontend test
# Run Backend Nest Tests
yarn backend test:ci-cov
The application includes E2E frontend + Backend tests (built using the cypress.io framework). These perform automated checking that Heimdall Server is running as intended. In order to run these tests, a running instance of the application is required.
CYPRESS_TESTING=true yarn start:dev
CYPRESS_BASE_URL=http://localhost:8080 yarn test:ui:open
The first command will start an instance of Heimdall Server and exposes additional routes required to allow the tests to run. The second will open the Cypress UI which will run the tests any time code changes are made.
Note: This action requires appropriate privileges on the repository to perform.
The steps to create a release are now on the wiki.
This project uses the Semantic Versioning Policy
Please feel free to look through our issues, make a fork and submit PRs and improvements. We love hearing from our end-users and the community and will be happy to engage with you on suggestions, updates, fixes or new capabilities.
Please feel free to contact us by opening an issue on the issue board, or, at inspec@mitre.org should you have any suggestions, questions or issues. If you have more general questions about the use of our software or other concerns, please contact us at opensource@mitre.org.
© 2019-2021 The MITRE Corporation.
Approved for Public Release; Distribution Unlimited. Case Number 18-3678.
MITRE hereby grants express written permission to use, reproduce, distribute, modify, and otherwise leverage this software to the extent permitted by the licensed terms provided in the LICENSE.md file included with this project.
This software was produced for the U. S. Government under Contract Number HHSM-500-2012-00008I, and is subject to Federal Acquisition Regulation Clause 52.227-14, Rights in Data-General.
No other use other than that granted to the U. S. Government, or to those acting on behalf of the U. S. Government under that Clause is authorized without the express written permission of The MITRE Corporation.
For further information, please contact The MITRE Corporation, Contracts Management Office, 7515 Colshire Drive, McLean, VA 22102-7539, (703) 983-6000.