Insomnia API Client

Insomnia is an open-source, cross-platform API client for GraphQL, REST, and gRPC.

Download

Insomnia is available for Mac, Windows, and Linux and can be downloaded from the website.

https://insomnia.rest/download

Bugs and Feature Requests

Have a bug or a feature request? First, read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

For more generic product questions and feedback, join the Slack Team or email support@insomnia.rest

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines and code of conduct. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Documentation

Check out our open-source Insomnia Documentation.

Develop Insomnia app

Development on Insomnia can be done on Mac, Windows, or Linux as long as you have Node.js and Git. See the .nvmrc file located in the project for the correct Node version.

Initial Dev Setup This repository is structured as a monorepo and contains many Node.JS packages. Each package has its own set of commands, but the most common commands are available from the root package.json and can be accessed using the npm run ... command. Here are the only three commands you should need to start developing on the app. Install and Link Dependencies npm run bootstrap Run Tests npm test Start App with Live Reload npm run app-start Linux If you are on Linux, you may need to install the following supporting packages: Ubuntu/Debian Update library sudo apt-get update Install font configuration library & support sudo apt-get install libfontconfig-dev Fedora Install libcurl for node-libcurl sudo dnf install libcurl-devel Also on Linux, if Electron is failing during the bootstrap process, run the following Clear Electron install conflicts rm -rf ~/.cache/electron Windows If you are on Windows and have problems, you may need to install Windows Build Tools

Editor Requirements You can use any editor you'd like, but make sure to have support/plugins for the following tools: ESLint – For catching syntax problems and common errors

JSX Syntax – For React components

Develop Inso CLI

Bootstrap: npm run bootstrap

Start the compiler in watch mode: npm run inso-start

Run: ./packages/insomnia-inso/bin/inso -v

Plugins

Search for, discover, and install plugins from the Insomnia Plugin Hub!

Community Projects

Insomnia Documenter – Generate beautiful API documentation pages using the documenter plugin or your Insomnia export file.

GitHub API Spec Importer – A complete set of GitHub REST API route specifications that can be imported straight into Insomnia.

Swaggymnia – Generate Swagger documentation for your existing API in Insomnia.

License

MIT © Insomnia