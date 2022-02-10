Insomnia is an open-source, cross-platform API client for GraphQL, REST, and gRPC.
Insomnia is available for Mac, Windows, and Linux and can be downloaded from the website.
https://insomnia.rest/download
Have a bug or a feature request? First, read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.
For more generic product questions and feedback, join the Slack Team or email support@insomnia.rest
Please read through our contributing guidelines and code of conduct. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.
Check out our open-source Insomnia Documentation.
Development on Insomnia can be done on Mac, Windows, or Linux as long as you have Node.js and Git. See the
.nvmrc file located in the project for the correct Node version.
This repository is structured as a monorepo and contains many Node.JS packages. Each package has its own set of commands, but the most common commands are available from the root
package.json and can be accessed using the
npm run ... command. Here are the only three commands you should need to start developing on the app.
# Install and Link Dependencies
npm run bootstrap
# Run Tests
npm test
# Start App with Live Reload
npm run app-start
If you are on Linux, you may need to install the following supporting packages:
# Update library
sudo apt-get update
# Install font configuration library & support
sudo apt-get install libfontconfig-dev
# Install libcurl for node-libcurl
sudo dnf install libcurl-devel
Also on Linux, if Electron is failing during the bootstrap process, run the following
# Clear Electron install conflicts
rm -rf ~/.cache/electron
If you are on Windows and have problems, you may need to install Windows Build Tools
You can use any editor you'd like, but make sure to have support/plugins for the following tools:
npm run bootstrap
npm run inso-start
./packages/insomnia-inso/bin/inso -v
Search for, discover, and install plugins from the Insomnia Plugin Hub!