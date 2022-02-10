openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

insomnia-plugin-default-headers

by Kong
2.4.1 (see all)

The open-source, cross-platform API client for GraphQL, REST, and gRPC.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

125

GitHub Stars

19.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

238

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Insomnia API Client

Slack Channel license

Insomnia is an open-source, cross-platform API client for GraphQL, REST, and gRPC.

Insomnia API Client

Download

Insomnia is available for Mac, Windows, and Linux and can be downloaded from the website.

https://insomnia.rest/download

Bugs and Feature Requests

Have a bug or a feature request? First, read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

For more generic product questions and feedback, join the Slack Team or email support@insomnia.rest

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines and code of conduct. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Documentation

Check out our open-source Insomnia Documentation.

Develop Insomnia app

Development on Insomnia can be done on Mac, Windows, or Linux as long as you have Node.js and Git. See the .nvmrc file located in the project for the correct Node version.

Initial Dev Setup

This repository is structured as a monorepo and contains many Node.JS packages. Each package has its own set of commands, but the most common commands are available from the root package.json and can be accessed using the npm run ... command. Here are the only three commands you should need to start developing on the app.

# Install and Link Dependencies
npm run bootstrap

# Run Tests
npm test

# Start App with Live Reload
npm run app-start

Linux

If you are on Linux, you may need to install the following supporting packages:

Ubuntu/Debian 
# Update library
sudo apt-get update

# Install font configuration library & support
sudo apt-get install libfontconfig-dev
Fedora 
# Install libcurl for node-libcurl
sudo dnf install libcurl-devel

Also on Linux, if Electron is failing during the bootstrap process, run the following

# Clear Electron install conflicts
rm -rf ~/.cache/electron

Windows

If you are on Windows and have problems, you may need to install Windows Build Tools

Editor Requirements

You can use any editor you'd like, but make sure to have support/plugins for the following tools:

  • ESLint – For catching syntax problems and common errors
  • JSX Syntax – For React components

Develop Inso CLI

  • Bootstrap: npm run bootstrap
  • Start the compiler in watch mode: npm run inso-start
  • Run: ./packages/insomnia-inso/bin/inso -v

Plugins

Search for, discover, and install plugins from the Insomnia Plugin Hub!

Community Projects

License

MIT © Insomnia

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial