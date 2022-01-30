openbase logo
ipa

insomnia-plugin-aura-theme

by Dalton Menezes
2.0.1 (see all)

✨ A beautiful dark theme for your favorite apps.

npm
GitHub
Overview

Downloads/wk

341

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Aura Theme

:sparkles: A beautiful dark theme for your favorite apps

preview


Themes

Aura



Color Palettes



Wallpapers

IDEs and Code Editors



Visual Studio Code



Sublime Text



CodeSandbox

Terminals



Hyper Terminal



Windows Terminal



Alacritty



iTerm



rxvt-unicode



Terminal.app



GNOME Terminal



Kitty



Konsole



Tabby.sh

Browsers



Chrome



Firefox



Vivaldi

Others



Insomnia



Telegram Desktop



Slack



iCue



KDE Plasma

Documentation



Creating Ports



Aura CLI



Aura API



Publishing Ports

# Contributing > Contributions are always welcome, but always **ask first**, — please — before work on a PR.

That said, there's a bunch of ways you can contribute to this project, like by:

  • 🔌 Making a port of this theme for another apps
  • 👋 Requesting a port
  • 🐞 Reporting a bug
  • 📄 Improving this documentation
  • :test_tube: Making new tests or improving existing ones
  • 🚨 Sharing this project and recommending it to your friends
  • 💵 Supporting this project on Patreon
  • 🐛 Funding an issue on IssueHunt
  • 🌟 Giving a star on this repository
  • 👍 Voting on ProductHunt

License

MIT © Dalton Menezes

