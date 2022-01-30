:sparkles: A beautiful dark theme for your favorite apps





Themes

Aura





Color Palettes



Wallpapers

IDEs and Code Editors





Visual Studio Code



Sublime Text



CodeSandbox

Terminals





Hyper Terminal



Windows Terminal



Alacritty



iTerm



rxvt-unicode



Terminal.app



GNOME Terminal



Kitty



Konsole



Tabby.sh

Browsers





Chrome



Firefox



Vivaldi

Others





Insomnia



Telegram Desktop



Slack



iCue



KDE Plasma

Documentation





Creating Ports



Aura CLI



Aura API



Publishing Ports

# Contributing > Contributions are always welcome, but always **ask first**, — please — before work on a PR.

That said, there's a bunch of ways you can contribute to this project, like by:

🔌 Making a port of this theme for another apps

👋 Requesting a port

🐞 Reporting a bug

📄 Improving this documentation

:test_tube: Making new tests or improving existing ones

🚨 Sharing this project and recommending it to your friends

💵 Supporting this project on Patreon

🐛 Funding an issue on IssueHunt

🌟 Giving a star on this repository

👍 Voting on ProductHunt

License

MIT © Dalton Menezes