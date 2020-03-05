Insights is a tool to visually explore a PostgreSQL database, with an emphasis on generating graphs that show business performance over time.
Think of Google Data Studio or Google Looker, but totally free, self-hosted and without the "Google" part.
See a live demo for Widgets Inc, a fictional e-commerce site.
Please be aware that is an extremely early BETA release of Insights, which has not gone through any kind of security audit.
Use on a live server at your own risk!
To install, make sure you have Node 10+ installed and then run:
npm install -g insights
insights init
insights start
This creates a folder
.insights which contains all the config and runtime data.
Insights is MIT-licensed Sponsorware. If you use it in your business, please contribute towards its development!
If you want to help with development, run these steps:
# 1. fork the repo in github
# 2. clone it
git clone git@github.com:<YOUR_NAME_HERE>/insights.git
# 3. install all dependencies
cd insights
yarn
# 4. start the app
yarn run init
yarn start
# 5. open http://localhost:3000/ and hack away