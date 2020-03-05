Insights

Insights is a tool to visually explore a PostgreSQL database, with an emphasis on generating graphs that show business performance over time.

Think of Google Data Studio or Google Looker, but totally free, self-hosted and without the "Google" part.

See a live demo for Widgets Inc, a fictional e-commerce site.

Important Disclaimer and Security Notice!

Please be aware that is an extremely early BETA release of Insights, which has not gone through any kind of security audit.

Use on a live server at your own risk!

Installing

To install, make sure you have Node 10+ installed and then run:

npm install -g insights insights init insights start

This creates a folder .insights which contains all the config and runtime data.

Implemented Features

Self Hosted, installed via NPM

PostgreSQL connection support

Auto-detect your database schema, including all foreign keys!

Connect to multiple databases

Edit the schema and add custom SQL fields right there in the interface!

Create subsets of your data (e.g. share only a few fields with marketing)

Data explorer

Filters on the data

Time-based graphs

Split the graph by some column (e.g. new users by country name)

Keyboard navigation in the sidebar

Saved views

Pinned fields

Coming Soon

Embed React or components and get data through the insights API

Decent mobile support

Log in with your Google Account

Manage users in the interface

Access control for subsets

PDF and XLSX exports

Way more and better graphs

View generated SQL

Dashboards

Multiple lines from different sources on one chart in the dashboard

Plugins?

Support

Insights is MIT-licensed Sponsorware. If you use it in your business, please contribute towards its development!

To stay in touch and receive news when we release a significant update, please sign up here.

You can also follow me on Twitter to receive the latest updates.

Development

If you want to help with development, run these steps: