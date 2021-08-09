Insight

Understand how your tool is being used by anonymously reporting usage metrics to Google Analytics or Yandex.Metrica

Install

npm install insight

Access data / generate dashboards

Google Analytics (GA)

Provider Setup

Google Analytics (GA)

Currently, Insight should be used with GA set up as web tracking due to use of URLs. Future plans include refactoring to work with GA set up for app-based tracking and the Measurement Protocol.

For debugging, Insight can track OS version, Node.js version, and version of the app that implements Insight. Please set up custom dimensions per below screenshot. This is a temporary solution until Insight is refactored into app-based tracking.

Collected Data

Insight cares deeply about the security of your user's data and strives to be fully transparent with what it tracks. All data is sent via HTTPS secure connections. Insight provides API to offer an easy way for users to opt-out at any time.

Below is what Insight is capable of tracking. Individual implementation can choose to not track some items.

The version of the module that implements Insight

Module commands/events (e.g. install / search)

Name and version of packages involved with command used

Version of node.js & OS for developer debugging

A random & absolutely anonymous ID

Usage

Google Analytics

const Insight = require ( 'insight' ); const pkg = require ( './package.json' ); const insight = new Insight({ trackingCode : 'UA-XXXXXXXX-X' , pkg }); if (insight.optOut === undefined ) { insight.askPermission(); } insight.track( 'foo' , 'bar' ); insight.trackEvent({ category : 'eventCategory' , action : 'eventAction' , label : 'eventLabel' , value : 'eventValue' });

const Insight = require ( 'insight' ); const pkg = require ( './package.json' ); const insight = new Insight({ trackingCode : 'XXXXXXXXX' trackingProvider : 'yandex' , pkg }); if (insight.optOut === undefined ) { insight.askPermission(); } insight.track( 'foo' , 'bar' );

API

trackingCode

Required\ Type: string

Your Google Analytics trackingCode or Yandex.Metrica counter id.

trackingProvider

Type: string \ Default: 'google' \ Values: 'google' | 'yandex'

Tracking provider to use.

pkg

Type: object

name

Required\ Type: string

version

Type: string \ Default: 'undefined'

config

Type: object \ Default: An instance of conf

If you want to use your own configuration mechanism instead of the default conf -based one, you can provide an object that has to implement two synchronous methods:

get(key)

set(key, value)

Instance methods

Accepts keywords which ends up as a path in Analytics.

.track('init', 'backbone') becomes /init/backbone

Accepts event category, action, label and value as described in the GA event tracking documentation via the options object. Note: Does not work with Yandex.Metrica.

.trackEvent({ category : 'download' , action : 'image' , label : 'logo-image' });

category

Required\ Type: string

Event category: Typically the object that was interacted with (e.g. 'Video').

action

Required\ Type: string

Event action: The type of interaction (e.g. 'play').

label

Type: string

Event label: Useful for categorizing events (e.g. 'Fall Campaign').

value

Type: integer

Event value: A numeric value associated with the event (e.g. 42).

Asks the user permission to opt-in to tracking and sets the optOut property in config . You can also choose to set optOut property in config manually.

Optionally supply your own message . If message is null , default message will be used. This also resolves with the new value of optIn when the prompt is done and is useful for when you want to continue the execution while the prompt is running.

Returns a boolean whether the user has opted out of tracking. Should preferably only be set by a user action, eg. a prompt.