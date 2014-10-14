Insert rules into a stylesheet programatically with a simple API

Install

Using Bower

bower install -S insert-rule

Using npm

npm install -S insert-rule

Applies the styles to the selector. The selector can be any CSS selector. That includes :after and :before , too. Styles can either be plain text or an object. Keys in camelCase get converted into css-case .

Example

insertRule( 'body:after' , 'font-weight: bold;' );

insertRule( 'body:after' , { content : '"Ha-ha!"' , display : 'block' , fontSize : '16px' });

You can also remove all of the previously inserted rules.

Only those inserted by the insert-rule module will be affected.

Removes style rules that were created using exactly the provided selector.

You can create a "context" that's self-contained, where rules will be added to a different style element. In this case, clear() removes all of the rules in the given context, and .remove(selector) only removes those rules matching the selector from the current context.

var foo = insertRule.context( 'foo' ); var bar = insertRule.context( 'bar' ); foo( '#foo' , 'color:#f00' ); bar.remove( '#foo' ); foo.remove( '#foo' );

This separation of concerns is most useful when using insert-rule in "small-module" type environments.

Example

insertRule.clear();

License

MIT