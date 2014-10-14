openbase logo
ir

insert-rule

by Nicolás Bevacqua
2.1.0 (see all)

Insert rules into a stylesheet programatically with a simple API

Readme

insert-rule

Insert rules into a stylesheet programatically with a simple API

Install

Using Bower

bower install -S insert-rule

Using npm

npm install -S insert-rule

insertRule(selector, styles)

Applies the styles to the selector. The selector can be any CSS selector. That includes :after and :before, too. Styles can either be plain text or an object. Keys in camelCase get converted into css-case.

Example
insertRule('body:after', 'font-weight: bold;');

insertRule('body:after', {
  content: '"Ha-ha!"',
  display: 'block',
  fontSize: '16px'
});

You can also remove all of the previously inserted rules.

insertRule.clear()

Only those inserted by the insert-rule module will be affected.

insertRule.remove(selector)

Removes style rules that were created using exactly the provided selector.

insertRule.context(name)

You can create a "context" that's self-contained, where rules will be added to a different style element. In this case, clear() removes all of the rules in the given context, and .remove(selector) only removes those rules matching the selector from the current context.

var foo = insertRule.context('foo');
var bar = insertRule.context('bar');
foo('#foo', 'color:#f00');
bar.remove('#foo'); // nothing happens
foo.remove('#foo'); // rule gets removed!

This separation of concerns is most useful when using insert-rule in "small-module" type environments.

Example
insertRule.clear();

License

MIT

