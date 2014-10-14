Insert rules into a stylesheet programatically with a simple API
Using Bower
bower install -S insert-rule
Using
npm
npm install -S insert-rule
insertRule(selector, styles)
Applies the styles to the selector. The selector can be any CSS selector. That includes
:after and
:before, too. Styles can either be plain text or an object. Keys in
camelCase get converted into
css-case.
insertRule('body:after', 'font-weight: bold;');
insertRule('body:after', {
content: '"Ha-ha!"',
display: 'block',
fontSize: '16px'
});
You can also remove all of the previously inserted rules.
insertRule.clear()
Only those inserted by the
insert-rule module will be affected.
insertRule.remove(selector)
Removes style rules that were created using exactly the provided selector.
insertRule.context(name)
You can create a "context" that's self-contained, where rules will be added to a different style element. In this case,
clear() removes all of the rules in the given context, and
.remove(selector) only removes those rules matching the selector from the current context.
var foo = insertRule.context('foo');
var bar = insertRule.context('bar');
foo('#foo', 'color:#f00');
bar.remove('#foo'); // nothing happens
foo.remove('#foo'); // rule gets removed!
This separation of concerns is most useful when using
insert-rule in "small-module" type environments.
insertRule.clear();
MIT