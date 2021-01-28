insert implicit module globals
(
__filename,
__dirname,
process,
global,
setImmediate,
clearImmediate and
Buffer)
as a browserify-style transform
var mdeps = require('module-deps');
var bpack = require('browser-pack');
var insert = require('insert-module-globals');
function inserter (file) {
return insert(file, { basedir: __dirname + '/files' });
}
var files = [ __dirname + '/files/main.js' ];
mdeps(files, { transform: inserter })
.pipe(bpack({ raw: true }))
.pipe(process.stdout)
;
$ node example/insert.js | node
in main.js: {"__filename":"/main.js","__dirname":"/"}
in foo/index.js: {"__filename":"/foo/index.js","__dirname":"/foo"}
or use the command-line scripts:
$ module-deps main.js | insert-module-globals | browser-pack | node
or use insert-module-globals as a transform:
$ module-deps main.js --transform insert-module-globals | browser-pack | node
var insertGlobals = require('insert-module-globals')
Return a transform stream
inserter for the filename
file that will accept a
javascript file as input and will output the file with a closure around the
contents as necessary to define extra builtins.
When
opts.always is true, wrap every file with all the global variables
without parsing. This is handy because parsing the scope can take a long time,
so you can prioritize fast builds over saving bytes in the final output. When
opts.always is truthy but not true, avoid parsing but perform a quick test to
determine if wrapping should be skipped.
Use
opts.vars to override the default inserted variables, or set
opts.vars[name] to
undefined to not insert a variable which would otherwise
be inserted.
opts.vars properties with a
. in their name will be executed instead of the
parent object if ONLY that property is used. For example,
"Buffer.isBuffer"
will mask
"Buffer" only when there is a
Buffer.isBuffer() call in a file and
no other references to
Buffer.
If
opts.debug is true, an inline source map will be generated to compensate
for the extra lines.
When a global is detected, the inserter stream emits a
'global' event.
usage: insert-module-globals {basedir}
With npm, to get the library do:
npm install insert-module-globals
and to get the bin script do:
npm install -g insert-module-globals
insert-module-globals can also insert arbitary globals into files.
Pass in an object of functions as the
vars option.
var vars = {
process: function (file, basedir) {
return {
id: "path/to/custom_process.js",
source: customProcessContent
}
},
Buffer: function (file, basedir) {
return {
id: 'path/to/custom_buffer.js',
source: customProcessContent,
//suffix is optional
//it's used to extract the value from the module.
//it becomes: require(...).Buffer in this case.
suffix: '.Buffer'
}
},
Math: function () {
//if you return a string,
//it's simply set as the value.
return '{}'
//^ any attempt to use Math[x] will throw!
}
}
function inserter (file) {
return insert(file, { vars: vars });
}
mdeps(files, { transform: inserter })
.pipe(bpack({ raw: true }))
.pipe(process.stdout)
MIT