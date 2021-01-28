insert implicit module globals ( __filename , __dirname , process , global , setImmediate , clearImmediate and Buffer ) as a browserify-style transform

example

var mdeps = require ( 'module-deps' ); var bpack = require ( 'browser-pack' ); var insert = require ( 'insert-module-globals' ); function inserter ( file ) { return insert(file, { basedir : __dirname + '/files' }); } var files = [ __dirname + '/files/main.js' ]; mdeps(files, { transform : inserter }) .pipe(bpack({ raw : true })) .pipe(process.stdout) ;

$ node example/ insert .js | node in main.js: {"__filename":"/main.js","__dirname":"/"} in foo/ index .js: {"__filename":"/foo/index.js","__dirname":"/foo"}

or use the command-line scripts:

$ module -deps main.js | insert- module -globals | browser-pack | node in main.js: { "__filename" : "/main.js" , "__dirname" : "/" } in foo/index.js: { "__filename" : "/foo/index.js" , "__dirname" : "/foo" }

or use insert-module-globals as a transform:

$ module-deps main .js -- transform insert-module-globals | browser-pack | node in main .js : { "__filename" : "/main.js" , "__dirname" : "/" } in foo/index .js : { "__filename" : "/foo/index.js" , "__dirname" : "/foo" }

methods

var insertGlobals = require ( 'insert-module-globals' )

var inserter = insertGlobals(file, opts)

Return a transform stream inserter for the filename file that will accept a javascript file as input and will output the file with a closure around the contents as necessary to define extra builtins.

When opts.always is true, wrap every file with all the global variables without parsing. This is handy because parsing the scope can take a long time, so you can prioritize fast builds over saving bytes in the final output. When opts.always is truthy but not true, avoid parsing but perform a quick test to determine if wrapping should be skipped.

Use opts.vars to override the default inserted variables, or set opts.vars[name] to undefined to not insert a variable which would otherwise be inserted.

opts.vars properties with a . in their name will be executed instead of the parent object if ONLY that property is used. For example, "Buffer.isBuffer" will mask "Buffer" only when there is a Buffer.isBuffer() call in a file and no other references to Buffer .

If opts.debug is true, an inline source map will be generated to compensate for the extra lines.

events

inserter.on('global', function (name) {})

When a global is detected, the inserter stream emits a 'global' event.

usage

usage : insert -module-globals {basedir}

install

With npm, to get the library do:

npm install insert- module -globals

and to get the bin script do:

npm install -g insert- module -globals

insert custom globals.

insert-module-globals can also insert arbitary globals into files. Pass in an object of functions as the vars option.

var vars = { process : function ( file, basedir ) { return { id : "path/to/custom_process.js" , source : customProcessContent } }, Buffer : function ( file, basedir ) { return { id : 'path/to/custom_buffer.js' , source : customProcessContent, suffix : '.Buffer' } }, Math : function ( ) { return '{}' } } function inserter ( file ) { return insert(file, { vars : vars }); } mdeps(files, { transform : inserter }) .pipe(bpack({ raw : true })) .pipe(process.stdout)

license

MIT