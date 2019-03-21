openbase logo
insert-css

by James Halliday
2.0.0 (see all)

insert a string of css into the <head>

npm
GitHub
CDN

215K

GitHub Stars

241

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

insert-css

insert a string of css into the <head>

browser support

example

    var insertCss = require('insert-css');
    var styleElement = insertCss('body { background:blue; }');

api

    var insertCss = require('insert-css');

var styleElement = insertCss(css, opts);

Insert some CSS into the page.

  • opts.container - Which HTMLElement to use as the base mounting point, defaults to document.querySelector('head').

  • opts.prepend - Add the CSS at the top level of the container instead of at the bottom level (default).

This is particullary useful for library creators where you may want your default CSS to be prepended so it can be easily overriden by user styles.

development

example

npm run example

test

npm test

