insert a string of css into the <head>

example

var insertCss = require ( 'insert-css' ); var styleElement = insertCss( 'body { background:blue; }' );

api

var insertCss = require ( 'insert-css' );

var styleElement = insertCss(css, opts);

Insert some CSS into the page.

opts.container - Which HTMLElement to use as the base mounting point, defaults to document.querySelector('head') .

opts.prepend - Add the CSS at the top level of the container instead of at the bottom level (default).

This is particullary useful for library creators where you may want your default CSS to be prepended so it can be easily overriden by user styles.

development

example

npm run example

