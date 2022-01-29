A high precision scientific calculator with full support for physical units.

Try the web version here: https://insect.sh

Last result : you can use ans (answer) to refer to the result of the last calculation.

Predefined constants (type list to see them all): speed of light ( c ), Planck's constant ( h_bar ), electron mass ( electronMass ), elementary charge ( elementaryCharge ), magnetic constant ( µ0 ), electric constant ( eps0 ), Bohr magneton ( µ_B ), Avogadro's constant ( N_A ), Boltzmann constant ( k_B ), gravitational acceleration ( g0 ), ideal gas constant ( R ), ...

High-precision numeric type with 30 significant digits that can handle very large (or small) exponents like 10^(10^10).

Note that implicit multiplication has a higher precedence than division, i.e. 50 cm / 2 m will be parsed as 50 cm / (2 m) .

Why are Celsius and Fahrenheit not supported? Compared to the SI unit Kelvin and in contrast to all other units, Celsius and Fahrenheit require an additive offset when converting into and from other temperature units. This additive offset leads to all kinds of ambiguities when performing calculations in these units. Adding two temperatures in Celsius, for example, is only meaningful if one of them is seen as an offset value (rather than an absolute temperature). Insect is primarily a scientific calculator (as opposed to a unit conversion tool) and therefore focuses on getting physical calculations right. Even though °C and °F are not supported as built-in units, there are helper functions to convert to and from Celsius (and Fahrenheit): fromCelsius takes a scalar value that represents a temperature in Celsius and returns a corresponding temperature in Kelvin : > fromCelsius(0) = 273.15 K > k_B * fromCelsius(23) to meV = 25.5202 meV

toCelsius takes a temperature in Kelvin and returns a scalar value that represents the corresponding temperature in Celsius: > toCelsius(70 K) = - 203.15 > toCelsius(25 meV / k_B) = 16.963

Why is 1/2 x parsed as 1/(2x) ? Implicit multiplication (without an explicit multiplication sign) has a higher precedence than division (see operator precedence rules). This is by design, in order to parse inputs like 50 cm / 2 m as (50 cm) / (2 m) . If you meant ½ · x, write 1/2 * x .

What is the internal numerical precision? By default, Insect shows 6 significant digits in the result of the calculation. However, the internal numerical precision is much higher (30 digits).

How does the conversion operator work? The conversion operator -> attempts to convert the physical quantity on its left hand side to the unit of the expression on its right hand side. This means that you can write an arbitrary expression on the right hand side (but only the unit part will be extracted). For example: > 120 km/h -> mph = 74.5645 mi/h > 120 m^3 -> km * m^2 = 0.12 m²·km > x1 = 50 km / h > x2 = 3 m/s -> x1 x2 = 10.8 km/h