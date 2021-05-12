InscrybMDE - Markdown Editor

A drop-in JavaScript textarea replacement for writing beautiful and understandable Markdown. The WYSIWYG-esque editor allows users who may be less experienced with Markdown to use familiar toolbar buttons and shortcuts. In addition, the syntax is rendered while editing to clearly show the expected result. Headings are larger, emphasized words are italicized, links are underlined, etc. InscrybMDE is one of the first editors to feature both built-in autosaving and spell checking.

Why not a WYSIWYG editor or pure Markdown?

WYSIWYG editors that produce HTML are often complex and buggy. Markdown solves this problem in many ways, plus Markdown can be rendered natively on more platforms than HTML. However, Markdown is not a syntax that an average user will be familiar with, nor is it visually clear while editing. In otherwords, for an unfamiliar user, the syntax they write will make little sense until they click the preview button. InscrybMDE has been designed to bridge this gap for non-technical users who are less familiar with or just learning Markdown syntax.

Install

Via npm.

npm install inscrybmde --save

Via jsDelivr.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/inscrybmde@1.11.6/dist/inscrybmde.min.css" > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/inscrybmde@1.11.6/dist/inscrybmde.min.js" > </ script >

Quick start

After installing, load InscrybMDE on the first textarea on a page

< script > var inscrybmde = new InscrybMDE(); </ script >

Using a specific textarea

Pure JavaScript method

< script > var inscrybmde = new InscrybMDE({ element : document .getElementById( "MyID" ) }); </ script >

jQuery method

< script > var inscrybmde = new InscrybMDE({ element : $( "#MyID" )[ 0 ] }); </ script >

Get/set the content

inscrybmde.value();

inscrybmde.value( "This text will appear in the editor" );

Configuration

autoDownloadFontAwesome : If set to true , force downloads Font Awesome (used for icons). If set to false , prevents downloading. Defaults to undefined , which will intelligently check whether Font Awesome has already been included, then download accordingly.

: If set to , force downloads Font Awesome (used for icons). If set to , prevents downloading. Defaults to , which will intelligently check whether Font Awesome has already been included, then download accordingly. autofocus : If set to true , autofocuses the editor. Defaults to false .

: If set to , autofocuses the editor. Defaults to . autoRender : If set to true , the editor will be active right away. Otherwise it starts as a normal textarea and has to be activated with "toEditor". Defaults to true .

: If set to , the editor will be active right away. Otherwise it starts as a normal textarea and has to be activated with "toEditor". Defaults to . autosave : Saves the text that's being written and will load it back in the future. It will forget the text when the form it's contained in is submitted. enabled : If set to true , autosave the text. Defaults to false . delay : Delay between saves, in milliseconds. Defaults to 10000 (10s). uniqueId : You must set a unique string identifier so that InscrybMDE can autosave. Something that separates this from other instances of InscrybMDE elsewhere on your website. callback : Set a funcion to be called after autosaving text.

: Saves the text that's being written and will load it back in the future. It will forget the text when the form it's contained in is submitted. blockStyles : Customize how certain buttons that style blocks of text behave. bold : Can be set to ** or __ . Defaults to ** . code : Can be set to ``` or ~~~ . Defaults to ``` . italic : Can be set to * or _ . Defaults to * .

: Customize how certain buttons that style blocks of text behave. element : The DOM element for the textarea to use. Defaults to the first textarea on the page.

: The DOM element for the textarea to use. Defaults to the first textarea on the page. forceSync : If set to true , force text changes made in InscrybMDE to be immediately stored in original textarea. Defaults to false .

: If set to , force text changes made in InscrybMDE to be immediately stored in original textarea. Defaults to . hideIcons : An array of icon names to hide. Can be used to hide specific icons shown by default without completely customizing the toolbar.

: An array of icon names to hide. Can be used to hide specific icons shown by default without completely customizing the toolbar. indentWithTabs : If set to false , indent using spaces instead of tabs. Defaults to true .

: If set to , indent using spaces instead of tabs. Defaults to . initialValue : If set, will customize the initial value of the editor.

: If set, will customize the initial value of the editor. inputStyle : Either 'textarea' or 'contenteditable'. See CodeMirror manual for details.

: Either 'textarea' or 'contenteditable'. See CodeMirror manual for details. insertTexts : Customize how certain buttons that insert text behave. Takes an array with two elements. The first element will be the text inserted before the cursor or highlight, and the second element will be inserted after. For example, this is the default link value: ["[", "](http://)"] . horizontalRule image link table

: Customize how certain buttons that insert text behave. Takes an array with two elements. The first element will be the text inserted before the cursor or highlight, and the second element will be inserted after. For example, this is the default link value: . lineWrapping : If set to false , disable line wrapping. Defaults to true .

: If set to , disable line wrapping. Defaults to . minHeight : Sets the minimum height for the composition area, before it starts auto-growing. Should be a string containing a valid CSS value like "500px" . Dafaults to "300px" .

: Sets the minimum height for the composition area, before it starts auto-growing. Should be a string containing a valid CSS value like . Dafaults to . negativeTabIndex : Set a negative tab index on the icons in the toolbar. Defaults to true .

: Set a negative tab index on the icons in the toolbar. Defaults to . parsingConfig : Adjust settings for parsing the Markdown during editing (not previewing). allowAtxHeaderWithoutSpace : If set to true , will render headers without a space after the # . Defaults to false . strikethrough : If set to false , will not process GFM strikethrough syntax. Defaults to true . underscoresBreakWords : If set to true , let underscores be a delimiter for separating words. Defaults to false .

: Adjust settings for parsing the Markdown during editing (not previewing). placeholder : If set, displays a custom placeholder message.

: If set, displays a custom placeholder message. previewRender : Custom function for parsing the plaintext Markdown and returning HTML. Used when user previews.

: Custom function for parsing the plaintext Markdown and returning HTML. Used when user previews. promptURLs : If set to true , a JS alert window appears asking for the link or image URL. Defaults to false .

: If set to , a JS alert window appears asking for the link or image URL. Defaults to . promptTexts : Customize the text used to prompt for URLs. image : The text to use when prompting for an image's URL. Defaults to URL of the image: . link : The text to use when prompting for a link's URL. Defaults to URL for the link: .

: Customize the text used to prompt for URLs. renderingConfig : Adjust settings for parsing the Markdown during previewing (not editing). codeSyntaxHighlighting : If set to true , will highlight using highlight.js. Defaults to false . To use this feature you must include highlight.js on your page or pass in using the hljs option. For example, include the script and the CSS files like:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/highlight.js/latest/highlight.min.js"></script>

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/highlight.js/latest/styles/github.min.css"> hljs : An injectible instance of highlight.js. If you don't want to rely on the global namespace ( window.hljs ), you can provide an instance here. Defaults to undefined . markedOptions : Set the internal Markdown renderer's options. Other renderingConfig options will take precedence. singleLineBreaks : If set to false , disable parsing GFM single line breaks. Defaults to true .

: Adjust settings for parsing the Markdown during previewing (not editing). shortcuts : Keyboard shortcuts associated with this instance. Defaults to the array of shortcuts.

: Keyboard shortcuts associated with this instance. Defaults to the array of shortcuts. showIcons : An array of icon names to show. Can be used to show specific icons hidden by default without completely customizing the toolbar.

: An array of icon names to show. Can be used to show specific icons hidden by default without completely customizing the toolbar. spellChecker : If set to false , disable the spell checker. Defaults to true .

: If set to , disable the spell checker. Defaults to . status : If set to false , hide the status bar. Defaults to the array of built-in status bar items. Optionally, you can set an array of status bar items to include, and in what order. You can even define your own custom status bar items.

: If set to , hide the status bar. Defaults to the array of built-in status bar items. styleSelectedText : If set to false , remove the CodeMirror-selectedtext class from selected lines. Defaults to true .

: If set to , remove the class from selected lines. Defaults to . syncSideBySidePreviewScroll : If set to false , disable syncing scroll in side by side mode. Defaults to true .

: If set to , disable syncing scroll in side by side mode. Defaults to . tabSize : If set, customize the tab size. Defaults to 2 .

: If set, customize the tab size. Defaults to . toolbar : If set to false , hide the toolbar. Defaults to the array of icons.

: If set to , hide the toolbar. Defaults to the array of icons. toolbarTips: If set to false , disable toolbar button tips. Defaults to true .

var inscrybmde = new InscrybMDE({ autofocus : true , autosave : { enabled : true , uniqueId : "MyUniqueID" , delay : 1000 , }, blockStyles : { bold : "__" , italic : "_" }, element : document .getElementById( "MyID" ), forceSync : true , hideIcons : [ "guide" , "heading" ], indentWithTabs : false , initialValue : "Hello world!" , insertTexts : { horizontalRule : [ "" , "



-----



" ], image : [ "![](http://" , ")" ], link : [ "[" , "](http://)" ], table : [ "" , "



| Column 1 | Column 2 | Column 3 |

| -------- | -------- | -------- |

| Text | Text | Text |



" ], }, lineWrapping : false , minHeight : "500px" , parsingConfig : { allowAtxHeaderWithoutSpace : true , strikethrough : false , underscoresBreakWords : true , }, placeholder : "Type here..." , previewRender : function ( plainText ) { return customMarkdownParser(plainText); }, previewRender : function ( plainText, preview ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { preview.innerHTML = customMarkdownParser(plainText); }, 250 ); return "Loading..." ; }, promptURLs : true , promptTexts : { image : "Custom prompt for URL:" , link : "Custom prompt for URL:" , }, renderingConfig : { singleLineBreaks : false , codeSyntaxHighlighting : true , }, shortcuts : { drawTable : "Cmd-Alt-T" }, showIcons : [ "code" , "table" ], spellChecker : false , status : false , status : [ "autosave" , "lines" , "words" , "cursor" ], status : [ "autosave" , "lines" , "words" , "cursor" , { className : "keystrokes" , defaultValue : function ( el ) { this .keystrokes = 0 ; el.innerHTML = "0 Keystrokes" ; }, onUpdate : function ( el ) { el.innerHTML = ++ this .keystrokes + " Keystrokes" ; } }], styleSelectedText : false , syncSideBySidePreviewScroll : false , tabSize : 4 , toolbar : false , toolbarTips : false , });

Toolbar icons

Below are the built-in toolbar icons (only some of which are enabled by default), which can be reorganized however you like. "Name" is the name of the icon, referenced in the JS. "Action" is either a function or a URL to open. "Class" is the class given to the icon. "Tooltip" is the small tooltip that appears via the title="" attribute. Note that shortcut hints are added automatically and reflect the specified action if it has a keybind assigned to it (i.e. with the value of action set to bold and that of tooltip set to Bold , the final text the user will see would be "Bold (Ctrl-B)").

Additionally, you can add a separator between any icons by adding "|" to the toolbar array.

Name Action Tooltip

Class bold toggleBold Bold

fa fa-bold italic toggleItalic Italic

fa fa-italic strikethrough toggleStrikethrough Strikethrough

fa fa-strikethrough heading toggleHeadingSmaller Heading

fa fa-header heading-smaller toggleHeadingSmaller Smaller Heading

fa fa-header heading-bigger toggleHeadingBigger Bigger Heading

fa fa-lg fa-header heading-1 toggleHeading1 Big Heading

fa fa-header fa-header-x fa-header-1 heading-2 toggleHeading2 Medium Heading

fa fa-header fa-header-x fa-header-2 heading-3 toggleHeading3 Small Heading

fa fa-header fa-header-x fa-header-3 code toggleCodeBlock Code

fa fa-code quote toggleBlockquote Quote

fa fa-quote-left unordered-list toggleUnorderedList Generic List

fa fa-list-ul ordered-list toggleOrderedList Numbered List

fa fa-list-ol clean-block cleanBlock Clean block

fa fa-eraser fa-clean-block link drawLink Create Link

fa fa-link image drawImage Insert Image

fa fa-picture-o table drawTable Insert Table

fa fa-table horizontal-rule drawHorizontalRule Insert Horizontal Line

fa fa-minus preview togglePreview Toggle Preview

fa fa-eye no-disable side-by-side toggleSideBySide Toggle Side by Side

fa fa-columns no-disable no-mobile fullscreen toggleFullScreen Toggle Fullscreen

fa fa-arrows-alt no-disable no-mobile guide This link Markdown Guide

fa fa-question-circle

Customize the toolbar using the toolbar option like:

var inscrybmde = new InscrybMDE({ toolbar : [ "bold" , "italic" , "heading" , "|" , "quote" ], }); var inscrybmde = new InscrybMDE({ toolbar : [{ name : "bold" , action : InscrybMDE.toggleBold, className : "fa fa-bold" , title : "Bold" , }, { name : "custom" , action : function customFunction ( editor ) { }, className : "fa fa-star" , title : "Custom Button" , }, "|" , ... ], });

Keyboard shortcuts

InscrybMDE comes with an array of predefined keyboard shortcuts, but they can be altered with a configuration option. The list of default ones is as follows:

Shortcut Action Cmd-' "toggleBlockquote" Cmd-B "toggleBold" Cmd-E "cleanBlock" Cmd-H "toggleHeadingSmaller" Cmd-I "toggleItalic" Cmd-K "drawLink" Cmd-L "toggleUnorderedList" Cmd-P "togglePreview" Cmd-Alt-C "toggleCodeBlock" Cmd-Alt-I "drawImage" Cmd-Alt-L "toggleOrderedList" Shift-Cmd-H "toggleHeadingBigger" F9 "toggleSideBySide" F11 "toggleFullScreen"

Here is how you can change a few, while leaving others untouched:

var inscrybmde = new InscrybMDE({ shortcuts : { "toggleOrderedList" : "Ctrl-Alt-K" , "toggleCodeBlock" : null , "drawTable" : "Cmd-Alt-T" } });

Shortcuts are automatically converted between platforms. If you define a shortcut as "Cmd-B", on PC that shortcut will be changed to "Ctrl-B". Conversely, a shortcut defined as "Ctrl-B" will become "Cmd-B" for Mac users.

The list of actions that can be bound is the same as the list of built-in actions available for toolbar buttons.

Event handling

You can catch the following list of events: https://codemirror.net/doc/manual.html#events

var inscrybmde = new InscrybMDE(); inscrybmde.codemirror.on( "change" , function ( ) { console .log(inscrybmde.value()); });

Removing InscrybMDE from textarea

You can revert to the initial textarea by calling the toTextArea method. Note that this clears up the autosave (if enabled) associated with it. The textarea will retain any text from the destroyed InscrybMDE instance.

var inscrybmde = new InscrybMDE(); ... inscrybmde.toTextArea(); inscrybmde = null ;

Reactivating InscrybMDE

Once you reverted to the initial textarea you can reactivate InscrybMDE with the toEditor method. This is also useful if the autoRender option is set to false to not activate the editor when instantiating InscrybMDE. InscrybMDE will retain the contents of the textarea.

var inscrybmde = new InscrybMDE(); ... inscrybmde.toTextArea(); ... inscrybmde.toEditor();

toTextArea and toEditor can be used to create a checkbox toggle for the user to toggle between the InscrybMDE editor and a stzandard textarea. Example:

JQuery example:

< input type = "checkbox" id = "extendedEditor" name = "extendedEditor" />

var showExtendedEditor = localStorage.getItem( "showExtendedEditor" ); if (showExtendedEditor === undefined ) showExtendedEditor = "1" ; $( '#extendedEditor' ).prop( "checked" , showExtendedEditor === "1" ); $( '#extendedEditor' ).change( function ( e ) { var sel = $(e.target).is( ":checked" ); if (sel) { inscrybmde.toEditor(); showExtendedEditor = "1" ; } else { inscrybmde.toTextArea(); showExtendedEditor = "0" ; } localStorage.setItem( "showExtendedEditor" ,showExtendedEditor); })

Useful methods

The following self-explanatory methods may be of use while developing with InscrybMDE.

var inscrybmde = new InscrybMDE(); inscrybmde.isPreviewActive(); inscrybmde.isSideBySideActive(); inscrybmde.isFullscreenActive(); inscrybmde.clearAutosavedValue();

What is InscrybMDE?

InscrybMDE is a fork of SimpleMDE. It is bundled with CodeMirror and depends on Font Awesome.

CodeMirror is the backbone of the project and parses much of the Markdown syntax as it's being written. This allows us to add styles to the Markdown that's being written. Additionally, a toolbar and status bar have been added to the top and bottom, respectively. Previews are rendered by Marked using GFM.