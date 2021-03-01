Helper function using inquirer to validate a value provided in a prompt does not exist as a npm package.

The supplied value must be a valid package name (as per validate-npm-package-name); otherwise, the user will again be prompted to enter a name.

If the value is already used as a npm package, then the users will be prompted and asked if they want to choose another one. If so, we'll recurse through the same validation process until we have a name that is unused on the npm registry. This is a helper to catch naming issue in advance, it is not a validation rule as the user can always decide to continue with the same name.

Install

$ npm install --save inquirer-npm-name

Usage

var inquirer = require ( 'inquirer' ); var askName = require ( 'inquirer-npm-name' ); askName( { name : 'name' , message : 'Some Module Name' }, inquirer ).then( function ( answer ) { console .log(answer.name); }); askName( 'name' , inquirer).then( function ( answer ) { console .log(answer.name); });

Inside a Yeoman Generator you'd call it this way:

var generators = require ( 'yeoman-generator' ); var inquirer = require ( 'inquirer' ); var askName = require ( 'inquirer-npm-name' ); module .exports = generators.Base.extend({ prompting : function ( ) { return askName( { name : 'name' , message : 'Module Name' }, this ).then( function ( name ) { console .log(name); }); } });

askName takes 2 parameters:

prompt an Inquirer prompt configuration or just a string to serve as name. inquirer or any object with a obj.prompt() method.

Returns: A Promise resolved with the answer object.

License

MIT © Simon Boudrias