Helper function using inquirer to validate a value provided in a prompt does not exist as a npm package.
The supplied value must be a valid package name (as per validate-npm-package-name); otherwise, the user will again be prompted to enter a name.
If the value is already used as a npm package, then the users will be prompted and asked if they want to choose another one. If so, we'll recurse through the same validation process until we have a name that is unused on the npm registry. This is a helper to catch naming issue in advance, it is not a validation rule as the user can always decide to continue with the same name.
$ npm install --save inquirer-npm-name
var inquirer = require('inquirer');
var askName = require('inquirer-npm-name');
askName(
{
name: 'name',
message: 'Some Module Name' // Default: 'Module Name'
},
inquirer
).then(function(answer) {
console.log(answer.name);
});
// Equivalent to {name: 'name'}
askName('name', inquirer).then(function(answer) {
console.log(answer.name);
});
Inside a Yeoman Generator you'd call it this way:
var generators = require('yeoman-generator');
var inquirer = require('inquirer');
var askName = require('inquirer-npm-name');
module.exports = generators.Base.extend({
prompting: function() {
return askName(
{
name: 'name',
message: 'Module Name'
},
this
).then(function(name) {
console.log(name);
});
}
});
askName takes 2 parameters:
prompt an Inquirer prompt configuration
or just a string to serve as name.
inquirer or any object with a
obj.prompt() method.
Returns: A
Promise resolved with the answer object.
MIT © Simon Boudrias