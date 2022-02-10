npm install inquirer-file-tree-selection-prompt
inquirer.registerPrompt('file-tree-selection', inquirerFileTreeSelection)
inquirer.prompt({
type: 'file-tree-selection',
...
})
Takes
type,
name,
message, [
filter,
validate,
transformer,
default,
pageSize,
onlyShowDir,
onlyShowValid,
hideChildrenOfValid,
root,
hideRoot,
multiple] properties.
The extra options that this plugin provides are:
onlyShowDir: (Boolean) if true, will only show directory. Default: false.
root: (String) it is the root of file tree. Default: process.cwd().
onlyShowValid: (Boolean) if true, will only show valid files (if
validate is provided). Default: false.
hideChildrenOfValid: (Boolean) if true, will hide children of valid directories (if
validate is provided). Default: false.
transformer: (Function) a hook function to transform the display of directory or file name.
multiple: (Boolean) if true, will enable to select multiple files. Default: false.
When
multiple is enabled,
default should be
string[] type, otherwise it's
string type.
const inquirer = require('inquirer')
const inquirerFileTreeSelection = require('inquirer-file-tree-selection-prompt')
inquirer.registerPrompt('file-tree-selection', inquirerFileTreeSelection)
inquirer
.prompt([
{
type: 'file-tree-selection',
name: 'file'
}
])
.then(answers => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(answers))
});