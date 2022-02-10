openbase logo
ift

inquirer-file-tree-selection-prompt

by 小安
1.0.13 (see all)

inquirer prompt for select a file or dir by file tree

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.6K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

5

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Inquirer File Tree Selection Prompt

Node.js Package

Install

npm install inquirer-file-tree-selection-prompt

Usage

inquirer.registerPrompt('file-tree-selection', inquirerFileTreeSelection)

inquirer.prompt({
  type: 'file-tree-selection',
  ...
})

Options

Takes type, name, message, [filter, validate, transformer, default, pageSize, onlyShowDir, onlyShowValid, hideChildrenOfValid, root, hideRoot, multiple] properties.

The extra options that this plugin provides are:

  • onlyShowDir: (Boolean) if true, will only show directory. Default: false.
  • root: (String) it is the root of file tree. Default: process.cwd().
  • onlyShowValid: (Boolean) if true, will only show valid files (if validate is provided). Default: false.
  • hideChildrenOfValid: (Boolean) if true, will hide children of valid directories (if validate is provided). Default: false.
  • transformer: (Function) a hook function to transform the display of directory or file name.
  • multiple: (Boolean) if true, will enable to select multiple files. Default: false.

When multiple is enabled, default should be string[] type, otherwise it's string type.

Example

const inquirer = require('inquirer')
const inquirerFileTreeSelection = require('inquirer-file-tree-selection-prompt')

inquirer.registerPrompt('file-tree-selection', inquirerFileTreeSelection)

inquirer
  .prompt([
    {
      type: 'file-tree-selection',
      name: 'file'
    }
  ])
  .then(answers => {
    console.log(JSON.stringify(answers))
  });

