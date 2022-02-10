Inquirer File Tree Selection Prompt

Install

npm install inquirer-file-tree-selection-prompt

Usage

inquirer .registerPrompt ( 'file-tree-selection' , inquirerFileTreeSelection) inquirer .prompt ({ type : 'file-tree-selection' , ... })

Options

Takes type , name , message , [ filter , validate , transformer , default , pageSize , onlyShowDir , onlyShowValid , hideChildrenOfValid , root , hideRoot , multiple ] properties.

The extra options that this plugin provides are:

onlyShowDir : (Boolean) if true, will only show directory. Default: false.

: (Boolean) if true, will only show directory. Default: false. root : (String) it is the root of file tree. Default: process.cwd().

: (String) it is the root of file tree. Default: process.cwd(). onlyShowValid : (Boolean) if true, will only show valid files (if validate is provided). Default: false.

: (Boolean) if true, will only show valid files (if is provided). Default: false. hideChildrenOfValid : (Boolean) if true, will hide children of valid directories (if validate is provided). Default: false.

: (Boolean) if true, will hide children of valid directories (if is provided). Default: false. transformer : (Function) a hook function to transform the display of directory or file name.

: (Function) a hook function to transform the display of directory or file name. multiple : (Boolean) if true, will enable to select multiple files. Default: false.

When multiple is enabled, default should be string[] type, otherwise it's string type.

Example