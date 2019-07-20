Relative Directory prompt for inquirer

Installation

npm install --save inquirer-directory

Features

Support for symlinked files

Vim style navigation

Search for file with "/" key

Key Maps

Press "/" key to enter search mode.

Press "-" key to go up (back) a directory.

Usage

This prompt is anonymous, meaning you can register this prompt with the type name you please:

inquirer.registerPrompt( 'directory' , require ( 'inquirer-directory' )); inquirer.prompt({ type : 'directory' , ... })

Change directory to whatever you might prefer.

Options

Takes type , name , message , basePath properties.

See inquirer readme for meaning of all except basePath.

basePath is the relative path from your current working directory

Example

inquirer.registerPrompt( 'directory' , require ( 'inquirer-directory' )); inquirer.prompt([{ type : 'directory' , name : 'from' , message : 'Where you like to put this component?' , basePath : './src' }]).then( function ( answers ) { });

See also example.js for a working example

License

MIT