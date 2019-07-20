Relative Directory prompt for inquirer
npm install --save inquirer-directory
This prompt is anonymous, meaning you can register this prompt with the type name you please:
inquirer.registerPrompt('directory', require('inquirer-directory'));
inquirer.prompt({
type: 'directory',
...
})
Change
directory to whatever you might prefer.
Takes
type,
name,
message,
basePath properties.
See inquirer readme for meaning of all except basePath.
basePath is the relative path from your current working directory
inquirer.registerPrompt('directory', require('inquirer-directory'));
inquirer.prompt([{
type: 'directory',
name: 'from',
message: 'Where you like to put this component?',
basePath: './src'
}]).then(function(answers) {
// (answers.from is the path chosen)
});
See also example.js for a working example
MIT