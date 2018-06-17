Inquirer Checkbox Plus Prompt

A plugin for Inquirer, similar to the original checkbox with extra features.

Installation

npm install -g inquirer-checkbox-plus-prompt

Usage

You can name it with any name other than checkbox-plus , just change the string 'checkbox-plus' to anything else.

inquirer.registerPrompt( 'checkbox-plus' , require ( 'inquirer-checkbox-plus-prompt' )); inquirer.prompt({ type : 'checkbox-plus' , ... })

Options

Takes type , name , message , source [, filter , validate , default , pageSize , highlight , searchable ] properties.

The extra options that this plugin provides are:

source : (Function) a method that called to return a promise that should be resolved with a list of choices in a similar format as the choices option in the original checkbox prompt of Inquirer .

: (Function) a method that called to return a promise that should be resolved with a list of choices in a similar format as the option in the original prompt of . highlight : (Boolean) if true , the current selected choice gets highlighted. Default: false .

: (Boolean) if , the current selected choice gets highlighted. Default: . searchable: (Boolean) if true , allow the user to filter the list. The source function gets called everytime the search query is changed. Default: false .

Example

Check example.js for a more advanced example.

var inquirer = require ( 'inquirer' ); var fuzzy = require ( 'fuzzy' ); inquirer.registerPrompt( 'checkbox-plus' , require ( './index' )); var colors = [ 'red' , 'green' , 'blue' , 'yellow' ]; inquirer.prompt([{ type : 'checkbox-plus' , name : 'colors' , message : 'Enter colors' , pageSize : 10 , highlight : true , searchable : true , default : [ 'yellow' , 'red' ], source : function ( answersSoFar, input ) { input = input || '' ; return new Promise ( function ( resolve ) { var fuzzyResult = fuzzy.filter(input, colors); var data = fuzzyResult.map( function ( element ) { return element.original; }); resolve(data); }); } }]).then( function ( answers ) { console .log(answers.colors); });

License

This project is under the MIT license.