Readme

Inquirer Checkbox Plus Prompt

A plugin for Inquirer, similar to the original checkbox with extra features.

npm npm

Demo

Installation

npm install -g inquirer-checkbox-plus-prompt

Usage

You can name it with any name other than checkbox-plus, just change the string 'checkbox-plus' to anything else.

inquirer.registerPrompt('checkbox-plus', require('inquirer-checkbox-plus-prompt'));

inquirer.prompt({
  type: 'checkbox-plus',
  ...
})

Options

Takes type, name, message, source[, filter, validate, default, pageSize, highlight, searchable] properties.

The extra options that this plugin provides are:

  • source: (Function) a method that called to return a promise that should be resolved with a list of choices in a similar format as the choices option in the original checkbox prompt of Inquirer.
  • highlight: (Boolean) if true, the current selected choice gets highlighted. Default: false.
  • searchable: (Boolean) if true, allow the user to filter the list. The source function gets called everytime the search query is changed. Default: false.

Example

Check example.js for a more advanced example.

var inquirer = require('inquirer');
var fuzzy = require('fuzzy');

inquirer.registerPrompt('checkbox-plus', require('./index'));

var colors = ['red', 'green', 'blue', 'yellow'];

inquirer.prompt([{
  type: 'checkbox-plus',
  name: 'colors',
  message: 'Enter colors',
  pageSize: 10,
  highlight: true,
  searchable: true,
  default: ['yellow', 'red'],
  source: function(answersSoFar, input) {

    input = input || '';

    return new Promise(function(resolve) {

      var fuzzyResult = fuzzy.filter(input, colors);

      var data = fuzzyResult.map(function(element) {
        return element.original;
      });

      resolve(data);
      
    });

  }
}]).then(function(answers) {

  console.log(answers.colors);

});

License

This project is under the MIT license.

