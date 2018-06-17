A plugin for Inquirer, similar to the original checkbox with extra features.
npm install -g inquirer-checkbox-plus-prompt
You can name it with any name other than
checkbox-plus, just change the string
'checkbox-plus' to anything else.
inquirer.registerPrompt('checkbox-plus', require('inquirer-checkbox-plus-prompt'));
inquirer.prompt({
type: 'checkbox-plus',
...
})
Takes
type,
name,
message,
source[,
filter,
validate,
default,
pageSize,
highlight,
searchable] properties.
The extra options that this plugin provides are:
choices option in the original
checkbox prompt of
Inquirer.
true, the current selected choice gets highlighted. Default:
false.
true, allow the user to filter the list. The
source function gets called everytime the search query is changed. Default:
false.
Check example.js for a more advanced example.
var inquirer = require('inquirer');
var fuzzy = require('fuzzy');
inquirer.registerPrompt('checkbox-plus', require('./index'));
var colors = ['red', 'green', 'blue', 'yellow'];
inquirer.prompt([{
type: 'checkbox-plus',
name: 'colors',
message: 'Enter colors',
pageSize: 10,
highlight: true,
searchable: true,
default: ['yellow', 'red'],
source: function(answersSoFar, input) {
input = input || '';
return new Promise(function(resolve) {
var fuzzyResult = fuzzy.filter(input, colors);
var data = fuzzyResult.map(function(element) {
return element.original;
});
resolve(data);
});
}
}]).then(function(answers) {
console.log(answers.colors);
});
This project is under the MIT license.