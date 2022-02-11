Inputmask

Copyright (c) 2010 - 2021 Robin Herbots Licensed under the MIT license (https://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)

Inputmask is a javascript library that creates an input mask. Inputmask can run against vanilla javascript, jQuery, and jqlite.

An inputmask helps the user with the input by ensuring a predefined format. This can be useful for dates, numerics, phone numbers, ...

Highlights:

easy to use

optional parts anywhere in the mask

possibility to define aliases which hide the complexity

date / DateTime masks

numeric masks

lots of callbacks

non-greedy masks

many features can be enabled/disabled/configured by options

supports read-only/disabled/dir="rtl" attributes

support data-inputmask attribute(s)

alternator-mask

regex-mask

dynamic-mask

preprocessing-mask

JIT-masking

value formatting / validating without input element

AMD/CommonJS support

dependencyLibs: vanilla javascript, jQuery, jqlite

\<input-mask> htmlelement

Demo page see https://robinherbots.github.io/Inputmask/

Thanks to Jetbrains for providing a free license for their excellent Webstorm IDE.



Thanks to Browserstack for providing a free license, so we can automate testing in different browsers and devices.



Setup

dependencyLibs

Inputmask can run against different javascript libraries. You can choose between:

inputmask.dependencyLib (vanilla)

inputmask.dependencyLib.jquery

Classic web with <script> tag

Include the js-files which you can find in the dist folder.

Inputmask with jQuery as dependencylib.

< script src = "jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "dist/jquery.inputmask.js" > </ script >

Inputmask with vanilla dependencylib.

< script src = "dist/inputmask.js" > </ script >

If you like to automatically bind the inputmask to the inputs marked with the data-inputmask- ... attributes you may also want to include the inputmask.binding.js

< script src = "dist/bindings/inputmask.binding.js" > </ script >

webpack

Install the package

npm install inputmask --save

Install the latest beta version

npm install inputmask @next --save

In your modules

If you want to include the Inputmask and all extensions.

var Inputmask = require ( 'inputmask' ); import Inputmask from "inputmask" ;

ES6

import Inputmask from "inputmask.es6.js" ;

Usage

via Inputmask class

var selector = document .getElementById( "selector" ); var im = new Inputmask( "99-9999999" ); im.mask(selector); Inputmask({ "mask" : "(999) 999-9999" , ... other_options, ...}).mask(selector); Inputmask( "9-a{1,3}9{1,3}" ).mask(selector); Inputmask( "9" , { repeat : 10 }).mask(selector); Inputmask({ regex : "\\d*" }).mask(selector); Inputmask({ regex : String .raw `\d*` }).mask(selector);

via jquery plugin

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $(selector).inputmask( "99-9999999" ); $(selector).inputmask({ "mask" : "(999) 999-9999" }); $(selector).inputmask( "9-a{1,3}9{1,3}" ); });

via data-inputmask attribute

< input data-inputmask = "'alias': 'datetime'" /> < input data-inputmask = "'mask': '9', 'repeat': 10, 'greedy' : false" /> < input data-inputmask = "'mask': '99-9999999'" />

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( ":input" ).inputmask(); or Inputmask().mask( document .querySelectorAll( "input" )); });

Any option can also be passed through the use of a data attribute. Use data-inputmask-<the name of the option>="value"

< input id = "example1" data-inputmask-clearmaskonlostfocus = "false" /> < input id = "example2" data-inputmask-regex = "[a-za-zA-Z0-9!#$%&'*+/=?^_`{|}~-]+(?:\.[a-zA-Z0-9!#$%&'*+/=?^_`{|}~-]+)*@(?:[a-zA-Z0-9](?:[a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9])?\.)+[a-zA-Z0-9](?:[a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9])?" />

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#example1" ).inputmask( "99-9999999" ); $( "#example2" ).inputmask(); });

via \<input-mask> element

Use the input-mask element in your HTML code and set the options as attributes.

< input-mask alias = "currency" > </ input-mask >

Allowed HTML-elements

<input type="text">

<input type="search">

<input type="tel">

<input type="url">

<input type="password">

<div contenteditable="true"> (and all others supported by contenteditable)

(and all others supported by contenteditable) <textarea>

any html-element (mask text content or set maskedvalue with jQuery.val)

The allowed input types are defined in the supportsInputType option. Also see (input-type-ref)

Default masking definitions

9 : numeric

: numeric a : alphabetical

: alphabetical * : alphanumeric

There are more definitions defined within the extensions.

You can find info within the js-files or by further exploring the options.

When your new mask is acting strange and replaces some static chars with the mask, then there is a definition that uses the char as a symbol. To solve this you need to double escape the char.

Masking types

Static masks

These are the very basics of masking. The mask is defined and will not change during the input.

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $(selector).inputmask( "aa-9999" ); $(selector).inputmask({ mask : "aa-9999" }); });

Optional masks

It is possible to define some parts in the mask as optional. This is done by using [ ].

Example:

$( '#test' ).inputmask( '(99) 9999[9]-9999' );

This mask will allow input like (99) 99999-9999 or (99) 9999-9999 .

Input => 12123451234 mask => (12) 12345-1234 (trigger complete)

Input => 121234-1234 mask => (12) 1234-1234 (trigger complete)

Input => 1212341234 mask => (12) 12341-234_ (trigger incomplete)

skipOptionalPartCharacter

As an extra, there is another configurable character which is used to skip an optional part in the mask.

skipOptionalPartCharacter: " "

Input => 121234 1234 mask => (12) 1234-1234 (trigger complete)

When clearMaskOnLostFocus: true is set in the options (default), the mask will clear out the optional part when it is not filled in, and this only in case the optional part is at the end of the mask.

For example, given:

$( '#test' ).inputmask( '999[-AAA]' );

While the field has focus and is blank, users will see the full mask ___-___ . When the required part of the mask is filled and the field loses focus, the user will see 123 . When both the required and optional parts of the mask are filled out and the field loses focus, the user will see 123-ABC .

Optional masks with greedy false

When defining an optional mask together with the greedy: false option, the inputmask will show the smallest possible mask as input first.

$(selector).inputmask({ mask : "9[-9999]" , greedy : false });

The initial mask shown will be "_" instead of "_-____".

Dynamic masks

Dynamic masks can change during input. To define a dynamic part use { }.

{n} => n repeats {n|j} => n repeats, with j jitmasking {n,m} => from n to m repeats {n,m|j} => from n to m repeats, with j jitmasking

Also {+} and {} is allowed. + start from 1 and start from 0.

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $(selector).inputmask( "aa-9{4}" ); $(selector).inputmask( "aa-9{1,4}" ); $(selector).inputmask({ mask : "*{1,20}[.*{1,20}][.*{1,20}][.*{1,20}]@*{1,20}[.*{2,6}][.*{1,2}]" , greedy : false , onBeforePaste : function ( pastedValue, opts ) { pastedValue = pastedValue.toLowerCase(); return pastedValue.replace( "mailto:" , "" ); }, definitions : { '*' : { validator : "[0-9A-Za-z!#$%&'*+/=?^_`{|}~\-]" , casing : "lower" } } }); Inputmask( "(.999){+|1},00" , { positionCaretOnClick : "radixFocus" , radixPoint : "," , _radixDance : true , numericInput : true , placeholder : "0" , definitions : { "0" : { validator : "[0-9\uFF11-\uFF19]" } } }).mask(selector); });

Alternator masks

The alternator syntax is like an OR statement. The mask can be one of the 3 choices specified in the alternator.

To define an alternator use the |. ex: "a|9" => a or 9 "(aaa)|(999)" => aaa or 999 "(aaa|999|9AA)" => aaa or 999 or 9AA

"aaaa|9999" => aaa a or 9 999

Also make sure to read about the keepStatic option.

$( "selector" ).inputmask( "(99.9)|(X)" , { definitions : { "X" : { validator : "[xX]" , casing : "upper" } } });

or

$( "selector" ).inputmask({ mask : [ "99.9" , "X" ], definitions : { "X" : { validator : "[xX]" , casing : "upper" } } });

Preprocessing masks

You can define the mask as a function that can allow you to preprocess the resulting mask. Example sorting for multiple masks or retrieving mask definitions dynamically through ajax. The preprocessing fn should return a valid mask definition.

$(selector).inputmask({ mask : function ( ) { return [ "[1-]AAA-999" , "[1-]999-AAA" ]; }});

JIT Masking

Just in time masking. With the jitMasking option, you can enable jit masking. The mask will only be visible for the user-entered characters. Default: false

Value can be true or a threshold number or false.

Inputmask( "datetime" , { jitMasking : true }).mask(selector);

Define custom definitions

You can define your own definitions to use in your mask.

Start by choosing a masksymbol.

Next, define your validator. The validator can be a regular expression or a function.

The return value of a validator can be true, false, or a command object.

Options of the command object

pos : position to insert

c : character to insert

caret : position of the caret

remove : position(s) to remove pos or [pos1, pos2]

insert : position(s) to add : { pos : position to insert, c : character to insert, fromIsValid : true/false, strict : true/false } [{ pos : position to insert, c : character to insert, fromIsValid : true/false, strict : true/false }, { ...}, ... ] fromIsValid & strict defaults to true.

refreshFromBuffer : true => refresh validPositions from the complete buffer { start: , end: } => refresh from start to end

rewritePosition: rewrite the maskPos within the isvalid function

See preValidation option

definitionSymbol

When you insert or delete characters, they are only shifted when the definition type is the same. This behavior can be overridden by giving a definitionSymbol. (see example x, y, z, which can be used for IP-address masking, the validation is different, but it is allowed to shift the characters between the definitions)

Inputmask.extendDefinitions({ 'f' : { "validator" : "[0-9\(\)\.\+/ ]" }, 'g' : { "validator" : function ( chrs, buffer, pos, strict, opts ) { } }, 'j' : { validator : "(19|20)\\d{2}" }, 'x' : { validator : "[0-2]" , definitionSymbol : "i" }, 'y' : { validator : function ( chrs, buffer, pos, strict, opts ) { var valExp2 = new RegExp ( "2[0-5]|[01][0-9]" ); return valExp2.test(buffer[pos - 1 ] + chrs); }, definitionSymbol : "i" }, 'z' : { validator : function ( chrs, buffer, pos, strict, opts ) { var valExp3 = new RegExp ( "25[0-5]|2[0-4][0-9]|[01][0-9][0-9]" ); return valExp3.test(buffer[pos - 2 ] + buffer[pos - 1 ] + chrs); }, definitionSymbol : "i" } });

placeholder

Specify a placeholder for a definition. This can also be a function.

optional

Mark the definition as optional

static

Mark the definition as static

casing (definition option)

Specify casing options.

The options are the same as the Casing option

generated

Mark the definition as generated

set defaults

The defaults can be set as below.

Inputmask.extendDefaults({ 'autoUnmask' : true }); Inputmask.extendDefinitions({ 'A' : { validator : "[A-Za-z\u0410-\u044F\u0401\u0451\u00C0-\u00FF\u00B5]" , casing : "upper" }, '+' : { validator : "[0-9A-Za-z\u0410-\u044F\u0401\u0451\u00C0-\u00FF\u00B5]" , casing : "upper" } }); Inputmask.extendAliases({ 'numeric' : { mask : "r" , greedy : false , ... } });

But if the property is defined within an alias you need to set it for the alias definition. This is also for default plugin options. If the alias definitions extend on default options, you can only override it at alias level.

Inputmask.extendAliases({ 'numeric' : { autoUnmask : true , allowPlus : false , allowMinus : false } });

However, the preferred way to alter properties for an alias is by creating a new alias that inherits from the default alias definition.

Inputmask.extendAliases({ 'myNum' : { alias : "numeric" , placeholder : '' , allowPlus : false , allowMinus : false } });

Once defined, you can call the alias by:

Inputmask( "myNum" ).mask(selector);

All callbacks are implemented as options. This means that you can set general implementations for the callbacks by setting a default.

Inputmask.extendDefaults({ onKeyValidation : function ( key, result ) { if (!result){ alert( 'Your input is not valid' ) } } });

Create a mask for the input.

$(selector).inputmask({ mask : "99-999-99" });

or

Inputmask({ mask : "99-999-99" }).mask( document .querySelectorAll(selector));

or

Inputmask( "99-999-99" ).mask( document .querySelectorAll(selector));

or

var im = new Inputmask( "99-999-99" ); im.mask( document .querySelectorAll(selector));

or

Inputmask( "99-999-99" ).mask(selector);

unmaskedvalue

Get the unmaskedvalue

$(selector).inputmask( 'unmaskedvalue' );

or

var input = document .getElementById(selector); if (input.inputmask) input.inputmask.unmaskedvalue()

Value unmasking

Unmask a given value against the mask.

var unformattedMask = Inputmask.unmask( "123-45678-90" , { mask : "999-99999-99" }); var unformattedDate = Inputmask.unmask( "23/03/1973" , { alias : "datetime" , inputFormat : "dd/mm/yyyy" , outputFormat : "ddmmyyyy" });

remove

Remove the inputmask .

$(selector).inputmask( 'remove' );

or

var input = document .getElementById(selector); if (input.inputmask) input.inputmask.remove()

or

Inputmask.remove( document .getElementById(selector));

getemptymask

return the default (empty) mask value

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#test" ).inputmask( "999-AAA" ); var initialValue = $( "#test" ).inputmask( "getemptymask" ); });

hasMaskedValue

Check whether the returned value is masked or not; currently only works reliably when using jquery.val fn to retrieve the value

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { function validateMaskedValue ( val ) {} function validateValue ( val ) {} var val = $( "#test" ).val(); if ($( "#test" ).inputmask( "hasMaskedValue" )) validateMaskedValue(val); else validateValue(val); });

isComplete

Verify whether the current value is complete or not.

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { if ($(selector).inputmask( "isComplete" )){ } });

getmetadata

The metadata of the actual mask provided in the mask definitions can be obtained by calling getmetadata. If only a mask is provided the mask definition will be returned by the getmetadata.

$(selector).inputmask( "getmetadata" );

setvalue

The setvalue functionality is to set a value to the inputmask like you would do with jQuery.val, BUT it will trigger the internal event used by the inputmask always, whatever the case. This is particular usefull when cloning an inputmask with jQuery.clone. Cloning an inputmask is not a fully functional clone. On the first event (mouseenter, focus, ...) the inputmask can detect if it were cloned and can reactivate the masking. However when setting the value with jQuery.val there is none of the events triggered in that case. The setvalue functionality does this for you.

$(selector).inputmask( "setvalue" , value); var selector = document .getElementById( "selector" ); selector.inputmask.setValue(value); Inputmask.setValue(selector, value);

Get or set an option on an existing inputmask. The option method is intented for adding extra options like callbacks, etc at a later time to the mask.

When extra options are set the mask is automatically reapplied, unless you pas true for the noremask argument.

Set an option

document .querySelector( "#CellPhone" ).inputmask.option({ onBeforePaste : function ( pastedValue, opts ) { return phoneNumOnPaste(pastedValue, opts); } });

$( "#CellPhone" ).inputmask( "option" , { onBeforePaste : function ( pastedValue, opts ) { return phoneNumOnPaste(pastedValue, opts); } })

format

Instead of masking an input element, it is also possible to use the inputmask for formatting given values. Think of formatting values to show in jqGrid or on other elements then inputs.

var formattedDate = Inputmask.format( "2331973" , { alias : "datetime" , inputFormat : "dd/mm/yyyy" });

isValid

Validate a given value against the mask.

var isValid = Inputmask.isValid( "23/03/1973" , { alias : "datetime" , inputFormat : "dd/mm/yyyy" });

placeholder

Change the mask placeholder. Default: "_"

Instead of "_", you can change the unfilled characters mask as you like, simply by adding the placeholder option.

For example, placeholder: " " will change the default autofill with empty values

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#date" ).inputmask( "99/99/9999" ,{ "placeholder" : "*" }); });

or a multi-char placeholder

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#date" ).inputmask( "99/99/9999" ,{ "placeholder" : "dd/mm/yyyy" }); });

optionalmarker

Definition of the symbols used to indicate an optional part in the mask.

optionalmarker: { start : "[" , end : "]" }

quantifiermarker

Definition of the symbols used to indicate a quantifier in the mask.

quantifiermarker: { start : "{" , end : "}" }

groupmarker

Definition of the symbols used to indicate a group in the mask.

groupmarker: { start : "(" , end : ")" }

alternatormarker

Definition of the symbols used to indicate an alternator part in the mask.

alternatormarker: "|"

escapeChar

Definition of the symbols used to escape a part in the mask.

escapeChar: "\\"

See escape special mask chars

mask

The mask to use.

Inputmask ({ mask : "9{*}" ). mask (selector);

regex

Use a regular expression as a mask

Inputmask ({ regex : "[0-9]*" }) .mask ( selector );

When using shorthands be aware that you need to double escape or use String.raw with a string literal.

Inputmask ({ regex : "\\d*" }) .mask ( selector ); ~ Inputmask ({ regex : String.raw`\d*` }) .mask ( selector );

oncomplete

Execute a function when the mask is completed

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#date" ).inputmask( "99/99/9999" ,{ "oncomplete" : function ( ) { alert( 'inputmask complete' ); } }); });

onincomplete

Execute a function when the mask is incomplete. Executes on blur.

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#date" ).inputmask( "99/99/9999" ,{ "onincomplete" : function ( ) { alert( 'inputmask incomplete' ); } }); });

oncleared

Execute a function when the mask is cleared.

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#date" ).inputmask( "99/99/9999" ,{ "oncleared" : function ( ) { alert( 'inputmask cleared' ); } }); });

repeat

Mask repeat function. Repeat the mask definition x-times.

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#number" ).inputmask({ "mask" : "9" , "repeat" : 10 }); });

greedy

Default: false Toggle to allocate as much possible or the opposite. Non-greedy repeat function.

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#number" ).inputmask({ "mask" : "9" , "repeat" : 10 , "greedy" : false }); });

With the non-greedy option set to false, you can specify * as repeat. This makes an endless repeat.

autoUnmask

Automatically unmask the value when retrieved.

Default: false.

When setting this option to true the plugin also expects the initial value from the server to be unmasked.

removeMaskOnSubmit

Remove the mask before submitting the form.

Default: false

clearMaskOnLostFocus

Remove the empty mask on blur or when not empty remove the optional trailing part Default: true

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#ssn" ).inputmask( "999-99-9999" ,{ placeholder : " " , clearMaskOnLostFocus : true }); });

insertMode

Toggle to insert or overwrite input.

Default: true.

This option can be altered by pressing the Insert key.

insertModeVisual

Show selected caret when insertmode = false.

clearIncomplete

Clear the incomplete input on blur

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#date" ).inputmask( "99/99/9999" ,{ "clearIncomplete" : true }); });

aliases

Definitions of aliases.

With an alias, you can define a complex mask definition and call it by using an alias name. So this is mainly to simplify the use of your masks. Some aliases found in the extensions are email, currency, decimal, integer, date, DateTime, dd/mm/yyyy, etc.

First, you have to create an alias definition. The alias definition can contain options for the mask, custom definitions, the mask to use, etc.

When you pass in an alias, the alias is first resolved and then the other options are applied. So you can call an alias and pass another mask to be applied over the alias. This also means that you can write aliases that "inherit" from another alias.

Some examples can be found in jquery.inputmask.xxx.extensions.js

use:

$( "#date" ).inputmask( "datetime" );

or

$( "#date" ).inputmask({ alias : "datetime" });

You can also call an alias and extend it with some more options

$( "#date" ).inputmask( "datetime" , { "clearIncomplete" : true });

or

$( "#date" ).inputmask({ alias : "datetime" , "clearIncomplete" : true });

alias

The alias to use.

$( "#date" ).inputmask({ alias : "email" });

onKeyDown

Callback to implement autocomplete on certain keys for example

Function arguments: event, buffer, caretPos, opts

Function return:

onBeforeMask

Executes before masking the initial value to allow preprocessing of the initial value.

Function arguments: initialValue, opts

Function return: processedValue

$(selector).inputmask({ alias : 'phonebe' , onBeforeMask : function ( value, opts ) { var processedValue = value.replace( /^0/g , "" ); if (processedValue.indexOf( "32" ) > 1 || processedValue.indexOf( "32" ) == -1 ) { processedValue = "32" + processedValue; } return processedValue; } });

onBeforePaste

This callback allows for preprocessing the pasted value before actually handling the value for masking. This can be useful for stripping away some characters before processing.

Function arguments: pastedValue, opts

Function return: processedValue

$(selector).inputmask({ mask : '9999 9999 9999 9999' , placeholder : ' ' , showMaskOnHover : false , showMaskOnFocus : false , onBeforePaste : function ( pastedValue, opts ) { var processedValue = pastedValue; return processedValue; } });

You can also disable pasting a value by returning false in the onBeforePaste call.

Default: Calls the onBeforeMask

onBeforeWrite

Executes before writing to the masked element

Use this to do some extra processing of the input. This can be useful when implementing an alias, ex. decimal alias, autofill the digits when leaving the inputfield.

Function arguments: event, buffer, caretPos, opts

Function return: command object (see Define custom definitions)

onUnMask

Executes after unmasking to allow post-processing of the unmaskedvalue.

Function arguments: maskedValue, unmaskedValue

Function return: processedValue

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#number" ).inputmask( "decimal" , { onUnMask : function ( maskedValue, unmaskedValue ) { return unmaskedValue; }}); });

showMaskOnFocus

Shows the mask when the input gets focus. (default = true)

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#ssn" ).inputmask( "999-99-9999" ,{ showMaskOnFocus : true }); });

To make sure no mask is visible on focus also set the showMaskOnHover to false. Otherwise hovering with the mouse will set the mask and will stay on focus.

showMaskOnHover

Shows the mask when hovering the mouse. (default = true)

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#ssn" ).inputmask( "999-99-9999" ,{ showMaskOnHover : true }); });

onKeyValidation

Callback function is executed on every keyvalidation with the key, result as the parameter.

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#ssn" ).inputmask( "999-99-9999" , { onKeyValidation : function ( key, result ) { console .log(key + " - " + result); } }); });

skipOptionalPartCharacter

numericInput

Numeric input direction. Keeps the caret at the end.

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $(selector).inputmask( '€ 999.999.999,99' , { numericInput : true }); });

rightAlign

Align the input to the right

By setting the rightAlign you can specify to right-align an inputmask. This is only applied in combination op the numericInput option or the dir-attribute. The default is true.

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $(selector).inputmask( 'decimal' , { rightAlign : false }); });

undoOnEscape

Make escape behave like undo. (ctrl-Z)

Pressing escape reverts the value to the value before focus.

Default: true

radixPoint (numerics)

Define the radixpoint (decimal separator)

Default: ""

groupSeparator (numerics)

Define the groupseparator

Default: ""

keepStatic

Default: null (~false) Use in combination with the alternator syntax Try to keep the mask static while typing. Decisions to alter the mask will be postponed if possible.

ex. $(selector).inputmask({ mask: ["+55-99-9999-9999", "+55-99-99999-9999", ], keepStatic: true });

typing 1212345123 => should result in +55-12-1234-5123 type extra 4 => switch to +55-12-12345-1234

When the option is not set, it will default to false.

Except:

for multiple masks it will default to true

when the first alternation is shorter then the next it will also default to true. ex: (9|999), (99)|(aaaa)



positionCaretOnTab

When enabled the caret position is set after the latest valid position on TAB Default: true

tabThrough

Allows for tabbing through the different parts of the masked field.

Default: false

definitions

Pass custom definitions directly in the options.

Inputmask ({ mask : "V{13}9{4}" , definitions : { "V" : { validator : "[A-HJ-NPR-Za-hj-npr-z\\d]" , casing : "upper" } }, clearIncomplete : true, autoUnmask : true }) .mask (selector);

isComplete

With this call-in (hook) you can override the default implementation of the isComplete function.

Args => buffer, opts Return => true|false

$(selector).inputmask({ regex : "[0-9]*" , isComplete : function ( buffer, opts ) { return new RegExp (opts.regex).test(buffer.join( '' )); } });

postValidation

Hook to postValidate the result from isValid. Usefull for validating the entry as a whole. Args => buffer, pos, c, currentResult, opts, maskset, strict, fromCheckval

Return => true|false|command object

preValidation

Hook to preValidate the input. Useful for validating regardless of the definition. Args => buffer, pos, char, isSelection, opts, maskset, caretPos, strict => return true/false/command object When returning true, the normal validation kicks in, otherwise, it is skipped.

When returning a command object the actions are executed and further validation is stopped.

If you want to continue further validation, you need to add the rewritePosition action.

staticDefinitionSymbol

The staticDefinitionSymbol option is used to indicate that the static entries in the mask can match a certain definition. Especially useful with alternators so that the static element in the mask can match another alternation.

In the example below, we mark the spaces as a possible match for the "i" definition. By doing so the mask can alternate to the second mask even when we typed already "12 3".

Inputmask( "(99 99 999999)|(i{+})" , { definitions : { "i" : { validator : "." , definitionSymbol : "*" } }, staticDefinitionSymbol : "*" }).mask(selector);

nullable

Return nothing when the user hasn't entered anything. Default: true

noValuePatching

Disable value property patching Default: false

positionCaretOnClick

Positioning of the caret on click.

Options:

none

lvp (based on the last valid position (default)

radixFocus (position caret to radixpoint on initial click)

select (select the whole input)

ignore (ignore the click and continue the mask)

Default: "lvp"

casing

Apply casing at the mask-level. Options: null, "upper", "lower" or "title" or callback args => elem, test, pos, validPositions return charValue

casing: function ( elem, test, pos, validPositions ) { do some processing || upper/lower input property in the validPositions return elem; }

Default: null

inputmode

Default: "text"

The inputmode hints at the type of data that might be entered by the user while editing the element or its contents.

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Global_attributes/inputmode

importDataAttributes

Specify to use the data-inputmask attributes or to ignore them.

If you don't use data attributes you can disable the import by specifying importDataAttributes: false.

Default: true

shiftPositions

Alter the behavior of the char shifting on entry or deletion.

In some cases shifting the mask entries or deletion should be more restrictive.

Ex. date masks. Shifting month to day makes no sense

Default: true

true = shift on the "def" match false = shift on the "nativeDef" match

usePrototypeDefinitions

Use the default defined definitions from the prototype.

Default: true

validationEventTimeOut

Time to show html5 validation error on form submit.

Default: 3000

substitutes

Define character substitutes.

substitutes : { "," : "." }

Default: {}

General

set a value and apply the mask

this can be done with the traditional jquery.val function (all browsers) or JavaScript value property for browsers which implement lookupGetter or getOwnPropertyDescriptor

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#number" ).val( 12345 ); var number = document .getElementById( "number" ); number.value = 12345 ; });

with the autoUnmaskoption you can change the return of $.fn.val (or value property) to unmaskedvalue or the maskedvalue

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '#<%= tbDate.ClientID%>' ).inputmask({ "mask" : "99/99/9999" , 'autoUnmask' : true }); alert($( '#<%= tbDate.ClientID%>' ).val()); var tbDate = document .getElementById( "<%= tbDate.ClientID%>" ); alert(tbDate.value); });

escape special mask chars

If you want a mask element to appear as a static element you can escape them by \

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#months" ).inputmask( "m \\months" ); });

Extra example see https://github.com/RobinHerbots/Inputmask/issues/2251

auto-casing inputmask

You can define within a definition to automatically apply some casing on the entry in input by giving the casing.

Casing can be null, "upper", "lower" or "title".

Inputmask.extendDefinitions({ 'A' : { validator : "[A-Za-z]" , casing : "upper" }, '+' : { validator : "[A-Za-z\u0410-\u044F\u0401\u04510-9]" , casing : "upper" } });

Include jquery.inputmask.extensions.js for using the A and # definitions.

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#test" ).inputmask( "999-AAA" ); });

Supported markup options

RTL attribute

< input id = "test" dir = "rtl" />

readonly attribute

< input id = "test" readonly = "readonly" />

disabled attribute

< input id = "test" disabled = "disabled" />

maxlength attribute

< input id = "test" maxlength = "4" />

data-inputmask attribute

You can also apply an inputmask by using the data-inputmask attribute. In the attribute, you specify the options wanted for the inputmask. This gets parsed with $.parseJSON (for the moment), so be sure to use a well-formed JSON-string without the {}.

< input data-inputmask = "'alias': 'datetime'" /> < input data-inputmask = "'mask': '9', 'repeat': 10, 'greedy' : false" />

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( ":input" ).inputmask(); });

data-inputmask-<option> attribute

All options can also be passed through data-attributes.

< input data-inputmask-mask = "9" data-inputmask-repeat = "10" data-inputmask-greedy = "false" />

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( ":input" ).inputmask(); });

When cloning a inputmask, the inputmask reactivates on the first event (mouseenter, focus, ...) that happens to the input. If you want to set a value on the cloned inputmask and you want to directly reactivate the masking you have to use $(input).inputmask("setvalue", value)

Be sure to pass true in the jQuery.clone fn to clone with data and events and use jQuery as dependencyLib (https://api.jquery.com/clone/)