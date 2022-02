Styling Cross-Browser Compatible Range Inputs with Sass / SCSS

Sass component for customizing the input range using the native properties of each browser. Based on article Styling Cross-Browser Compatible Range Inputs with CSS from CSS Tricks blog.

NPM Package

npm i input - range -scss

Features

Variables for easy customization

Uses the native properties of each browser

Preserves accessibility

Cross-browser compatible

Example

Changelog

To see the change history of this project, check out the changelog.md file.

See Also

Input range browser support