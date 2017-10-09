React datetime picker powered by momentjs

The design is from https://dribbble.com/shots/1439965-Due-Date-and-Time-Picker.

The icon is from ionicons.

Installation

npm i input-moment --save

Notice: This module requires moment as a peerDependency.

Demo

http://wangzuo.github.io/input-moment

Usage

<InputMoment moment={ this .state.moment} onChange={ this .handleChange} onSave={ this .handleSave} minStep={ 1 } hourStep={ 1 } prevMonthIcon= "ion-ios-arrow-left" nextMonthIcon= "ion-ios-arrow-right" />

Check app.js for a working example.

Development

npm install

npm start

http://localhost:8080

License

ISC