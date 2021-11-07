openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ic

input-core

by Nik Mostovoy
2.1.0 (see all)

Mask input with simple API and rich customization

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Validated/Masked Input

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lerna

Mask input with simple API and rich customization.

You often have to create input for a credit card, phone number, birthday, etc. Each of this usecases requires to input value with some formatting (for example 0000-0000-000-0000 for credit card).

This project could help you in all this situations!

Watch demo: http://xnimorz.github.io/masked-input/

How to start

If you need to create a credit card input, phone, date or similar use (inside the link you'll find step-by-step guide)

These projects support rich customization.

If you need to create a number formatter:

Components

React components and input-core is written on TypeScript, so it helps you to use them.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -m 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request

F.A.Q

  1. Browsers support

React masked input and numeric input were tested on desktop and mobile browsers:

  • Desktop browsers:
  • Safari >= 9
  • Google Chrome
  • EDGE, IE11
  • Mozilla Firefox
  • Opera, Yandex.browser etc.
  • Mobile browsers:
  • Android Chrome
  • Safari IOS >= 9
  • [] Android browser <= v4 — there are some artifacts with copy & paste

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rnf
react-number-formatReact component to format numbers in an input or as a text.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
650K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
2Great Documentation
ri
react-imaskvanilla javascript input mask
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
69K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
rci
react-code-inputReact component for entering and validating PIN code.
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
react-text-maskInput mask for React, Angular, Ember, Vue, & plain JavaScript
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
346K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4Abandoned
cj
cleave.jsFormat input text content when you are typing...
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
215K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
12
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rm
react-maskedinputMasked <input/> React component
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
25K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Abandoned
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial