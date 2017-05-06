Input Autocomplete

Tiny react input component with HTML5-like autocomplete.

Why not HTML5 autocomplete?

Because HTML5 autocomplete only show options based on earlier user typed values.

Autocomplete based only on given values.

No styling. Style it yourself as a regular text input element.

Tiny abstraction over input element.

Typescript types.

Demo and examples

Live demo: kevinjhanna.github.io/input-autocomplete

Installation

npm install input -autocomplete

Usage

Uncontrolled input

import { InputAutocomplete } from 'input-autocomplete' <InputAutocomplete type= 'text' autocompleteValues={[ 'john lennon' , 'john travolta' ]} />

Controlled input