openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ino

inobounce

by Larry Davis
0.2.0 (see all)

Stop your iOS webapp from bouncing around when scrolling

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.3K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

iNoBounce

Stop your iOS webapp from bouncing around when scrolling

The problem

You've built a nice full-screen mobile webapp, complete with scrollable elements using the -webkit-overflow-scrolling property. Everything is great, however, when you scroll to the top or bottom of your scrollable element, the window exhibits rubber band-like behavior, revealing a gray tweed pattern. Sometimes, your scrollable element doesn't scroll at all, but the window still insists on bouncing around.

The solution

No dependencies, no configuration, just include iNoBounce.

<script src="inobounce.js"></script>

Example

All you need is an element with height or max-height, overflow: auto and -webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch.

<script src="inobounce.js"></script>

<style>
    ul {
        height: 115px;
        border: 1px solid gray;
        overflow: auto;
        -webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;
    }
</style>

<ul>
    <li>List Item 1</li>
    <li>List Item 2</li>
    <li>List Item 3</li>
    <li>List Item 4</li>
    <li>List Item 5</li>
    <li>List Item 6</li>
    <li>List Item 7</li>
    <li>List Item 8</li>
    <li>List Item 9</li>
    <li>List Item 10</li>
</ul>

See the examples/ folder for more examples, including a full-screen list, a canvas drawing app, and a fully skinned iOS-style app.

API

Loading inobounce.js will define the iNoBounce namespace. If the loading environment supports AMD, iNoBounce will register itself as a model and forgo defining the namespace.

  • iNoBounce.enable()
    Enable iNoBounce. It's enabled by default on platforms that support -webkit-overflow-scrolling, so you only need to call this method if you explicitly disable it or want to enable it on a platform that doesn't support -webkit-overflow-scrolling.

  • iNoBounce.disable()
    Disable iNoBounce.

  • iNoBounce.isEnabled()
    Returns a boolean indicating if iNoBounce is enabled.

Will it break my app that uses touch events like other solutions?

It shouldn't. iNoBounce includes an example of a canvas drawing app and has been used in conjunction with Hammer.js without affecting functionality.

How does it work?

iNoBounce detects if the browser supports -webkit-overflow-scrolling by checking for the property on a fresh CSSStyleDeclaration. If it does, iNoBounce will listen to touchmove and selectively preventDefault() on move events that don't occur on a child of an element with -webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch set. In addition, iNoBounce will preventDefault() when the user is attemping to scroll past the bounds of a scrollable element, preventing rubberbanding on the element itself (an unavoidable caveat).

Shoutouts

How can I get that awesome iOS CSS skin from the app example?

Check out iOCSS for a lightweight and easy to use iOS skin for your mobile webapp.

Tapping stuff has a delay, what the heck?

You need FastClick by FT Labs.

Now I want awesome multi-touch gestures too!

It's hammer time, baby. Check out Hammer.js from Eight Media.

License

iNoBounce is licensed under the permissive BSD license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial