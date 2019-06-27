iNoBounce

Stop your iOS webapp from bouncing around when scrolling

The problem

You've built a nice full-screen mobile webapp, complete with scrollable elements using the -webkit-overflow-scrolling property. Everything is great, however, when you scroll to the top or bottom of your scrollable element, the window exhibits rubber band-like behavior, revealing a gray tweed pattern. Sometimes, your scrollable element doesn't scroll at all, but the window still insists on bouncing around.

The solution

No dependencies, no configuration, just include iNoBounce.

< script src = "inobounce.js" > </ script >

Example

All you need is an element with height or max-height , overflow: auto and -webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch .

< script src = "inobounce.js" > </ script > < style > ul { height : 115px ; border : 1px solid gray; overflow : auto; -webkit-overflow-scrolling : touch; } </ style > < ul > < li > List Item 1 </ li > < li > List Item 2 </ li > < li > List Item 3 </ li > < li > List Item 4 </ li > < li > List Item 5 </ li > < li > List Item 6 </ li > < li > List Item 7 </ li > < li > List Item 8 </ li > < li > List Item 9 </ li > < li > List Item 10 </ li > </ ul >

See the examples/ folder for more examples, including a full-screen list, a canvas drawing app, and a fully skinned iOS-style app.

API

Loading inobounce.js will define the iNoBounce namespace. If the loading environment supports AMD, iNoBounce will register itself as a model and forgo defining the namespace.

iNoBounce.enable()

Enable iNoBounce. It's enabled by default on platforms that support -webkit-overflow-scrolling , so you only need to call this method if you explicitly disable it or want to enable it on a platform that doesn't support -webkit-overflow-scrolling .

iNoBounce.disable()

Disable iNoBounce.

iNoBounce.isEnabled()

Returns a boolean indicating if iNoBounce is enabled.

Will it break my app that uses touch events like other solutions?

It shouldn't. iNoBounce includes an example of a canvas drawing app and has been used in conjunction with Hammer.js without affecting functionality.

How does it work?

iNoBounce detects if the browser supports -webkit-overflow-scrolling by checking for the property on a fresh CSSStyleDeclaration . If it does, iNoBounce will listen to touchmove and selectively preventDefault() on move events that don't occur on a child of an element with -webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch set. In addition, iNoBounce will preventDefault() when the user is attemping to scroll past the bounds of a scrollable element, preventing rubberbanding on the element itself (an unavoidable caveat).

Shoutouts

How can I get that awesome iOS CSS skin from the app example?

Check out iOCSS for a lightweight and easy to use iOS skin for your mobile webapp.

Tapping stuff has a delay, what the heck?

You need FastClick by FT Labs.

Now I want awesome multi-touch gestures too!

It's hammer time, baby. Check out Hammer.js from Eight Media.

License

iNoBounce is licensed under the permissive BSD license.