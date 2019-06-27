Stop your iOS webapp from bouncing around when scrolling
You've built a nice full-screen mobile webapp, complete with scrollable elements using the
-webkit-overflow-scrolling property. Everything is great, however, when you scroll to the top or bottom of your scrollable element, the window exhibits rubber band-like behavior, revealing a gray tweed pattern. Sometimes, your scrollable element doesn't scroll at all, but the window still insists on bouncing around.
No dependencies, no configuration, just include iNoBounce.
<script src="inobounce.js"></script>
All you need is an element with
height or
max-height,
overflow: auto and
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch.
<style>
ul {
height: 115px;
border: 1px solid gray;
overflow: auto;
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;
}
</style>
<ul>
<li>List Item 1</li>
<li>List Item 2</li>
<li>List Item 3</li>
<li>List Item 4</li>
<li>List Item 5</li>
<li>List Item 6</li>
<li>List Item 7</li>
<li>List Item 8</li>
<li>List Item 9</li>
<li>List Item 10</li>
</ul>
See the
examples/ folder for more examples, including a full-screen list, a canvas drawing app, and a fully skinned iOS-style app.
Loading
inobounce.js will define the
iNoBounce namespace. If the loading environment supports AMD, iNoBounce will register itself as a model and forgo defining the namespace.
iNoBounce.enable()
Enable iNoBounce. It's enabled by default on platforms that support
-webkit-overflow-scrolling, so you only need to call this method if you explicitly disable it or want to enable it on a platform that doesn't support
-webkit-overflow-scrolling.
iNoBounce.disable()
Disable iNoBounce.
iNoBounce.isEnabled()
Returns a boolean indicating if iNoBounce is enabled.
It shouldn't. iNoBounce includes an example of a canvas drawing app and has been used in conjunction with Hammer.js without affecting functionality.
iNoBounce detects if the browser supports
-webkit-overflow-scrolling by checking for the property on a fresh
CSSStyleDeclaration. If it does, iNoBounce will listen to
touchmove and selectively
preventDefault() on move events that don't occur on a child of an element with
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch set. In addition, iNoBounce will
preventDefault() when the user is attemping to scroll past the bounds of a scrollable element, preventing rubberbanding on the element itself (an unavoidable caveat).
Check out iOCSS for a lightweight and easy to use iOS skin for your mobile webapp.
You need FastClick by FT Labs.
It's hammer time, baby. Check out Hammer.js from Eight Media.
iNoBounce is licensed under the permissive BSD license.