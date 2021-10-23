openbase logo
innosetup-compiler

by Félicien FRANCOIS
6.2.0 (see all)

Node wrapper to compile inno setup scripts (.iss)

332

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-innosetup-compiler

Node module to compile inno setup scripts (.iss)

This is a simple node wrapper of Inno Setup compiler: ISCC.exe

OS Support

Windows

Works natively on windows

Linux & Mac OS X

Works if wine is installed

Note for Mac OS X Users: If you get the following error err:macdrv:process_attach Failed to start Cocoa app main loop, you may need to update wine to a more recent version (devel)

brew install wine --devel

Usage

All options are optional

Command line
npm install -g innosetup-compiler

innosetup-compiler myscript.iss --gui --verbose --signtoolname=signtool --signtoolcommand='"path/to/signtool.exe" sign /f "C:\\absolute\\path\\to\\mycertificate.pfx" /t http://timestamp.globalsign.com/scripts/timstamp.dll /p "MY_PASSWORD" $f'
Node JS
npm install innosetup-compiler

require("innosetup-compiler")("path/to/your/innoscript.iss", {
    gui: false,
    verbose: false,
    signtoolname: 'signtool',
    signtoolcommand: '"path/to/signtool.exe" sign /f "C:\\absolute\\path\\to\\mycertificate.pfx" /t http://timestamp.globalsign.com/scripts/timstamp.dll /p "MY_PASSWORD" $f'
}, function(error) {
    // callback
});

Or using promise

require("innosetup-compiler")("path/to/your/innoscript.iss", {
    gui: false,
    verbose: false,
    signtoolname: 'signtool',
    signtoolcommand: '"path/to/signtool.exe" sign /f "C:\\absolute\\path\\to\\mycertificate.pfx" /t http://timestamp.globalsign.com/scripts/timstamp.dll /p "MY_PASSWORD" $f'
}).then(callback).catch(callback);

Or async

try {
    await require("innosetup-compiler")("path/to/your/innoscript.iss", {
        gui: false,
        verbose: false,
        signtoolname: 'signtool',
        signtoolcommand: '"path/to/signtool.exe" sign /f "C:\\absolute\\path\\to\\mycertificate.pfx" /t http://timestamp.globalsign.com/scripts/timstamp.dll /p "MY_PASSWORD" $f'
    });
} catch(error) {
    console.log(error);
}
Grunt
npm install innosetup-compiler --save-dev

grunt.loadNpmTasks('innosetup-compiler');
...
grunt.initConfig({
    ...
    "innosetup_compiler": {
        your_target: {
          options: {
            gui: false,
            verbose: false,
            signtoolname: 'signtool',
            signtoolcommand: '"path/to/signtool.exe" sign /f "C:\\absolute\\path\\to\\mycertificate.pfx" /t http://timestamp.globalsign.com/scripts/timstamp.dll /p "MY_PASSWORD" $f'
          },
          script: "path/to/your/innosetup/script.iss"
        }
    }
    ...
});

Options

options.verbose

Default: false

Print full log output

options.gui

Default: false

Use Compil32.exe instead or ISCC.exe (GUI mode)

all other options are ignored in this case

options.signtoolname and options.signtoolcommand

Default: null

The name and command used to sign installer and uninstaller See Innosetup Signtool documentation

Other ISCC Options

Default: none

All ISCC.exe options can be used (without the trailing slash).

  • Command line using the --[Arg]=[Val1];[Val2] syntax
innosetup-compiler myscript.iss --O=outputfile.exe
  • Node JS
require("innosetup-compiler")("path/to/your/innoscript.iss", {
    O: 'outputfile.exe'
}, function(error) {
    // callback
});
  • Grunt
grunt.loadNpmTasks('innosetup-compiler');
...
grunt.initConfig({
    ...
    "innosetup_compiler": {
        your_target: {
          options: {
            O: 'outputfile.exe'
          },
          script: "path/to/your/innosetup/script.iss"
        }
    }
    ...
});

More info in official innosetup documentation: Command Line Compiler Execution

Credits

Thanks to Jordan Russell and Martijn Laan for their amazing work on Inno Setup

