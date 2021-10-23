Node module to compile inno setup scripts (.iss)

This is a simple node wrapper of Inno Setup compiler: ISCC.exe

OS Support

Windows

Works natively on windows

Linux & Mac OS X

Works if wine is installed

Note for Mac OS X Users: If you get the following error err:macdrv:process_attach Failed to start Cocoa app main loop , you may need to update wine to a more recent version (devel)

brew install wine --devel

Usage

All options are optional

Command line

npm install -g innosetup-compiler

innosetup-compiler myscript.iss --gui --verbose --signtoolname=signtool --signtoolcommand='"path/to/signtool.exe" sign /f "C:\\absolute\\path\\to\\mycertificate.pfx" /t http://timestamp.globalsign.com/scripts/timstamp.dll /p "MY_PASSWORD" $f'

Node JS

npm install innosetup-compiler

require ( "innosetup-compiler" )( "path/to/your/innoscript.iss" , { gui : false , verbose : false , signtoolname : 'signtool' , signtoolcommand : '"path/to/signtool.exe" sign /f "C:\\absolute\\path\\to\\mycertificate.pfx" /t http://timestamp.globalsign.com/scripts/timstamp.dll /p "MY_PASSWORD" $f' }, function ( error ) { });

Or using promise

require ( "innosetup-compiler" )( "path/to/your/innoscript.iss" , { gui : false , verbose : false , signtoolname : 'signtool' , signtoolcommand : '"path/to/signtool.exe" sign /f "C:\\absolute\\path\\to\\mycertificate.pfx" /t http://timestamp.globalsign.com/scripts/timstamp.dll /p "MY_PASSWORD" $f' }).then(callback).catch(callback);

Or async

try { await require ( "innosetup-compiler" )( "path/to/your/innoscript.iss" , { gui : false , verbose : false , signtoolname : 'signtool' , signtoolcommand : '"path/to/signtool.exe" sign /f "C:\\absolute\\path\\to\\mycertificate.pfx" /t http://timestamp.globalsign.com/scripts/timstamp.dll /p "MY_PASSWORD" $f' }); } catch (error) { console .log(error); }

Grunt

npm install innosetup-compiler --save-dev

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'innosetup-compiler' ); ... grunt.initConfig({ ... "innosetup_compiler" : { your_target : { options : { gui : false , verbose : false , signtoolname : 'signtool' , signtoolcommand : '"path/to/signtool.exe" sign /f "C:\\absolute\\path\\to\\mycertificate.pfx" /t http://timestamp.globalsign.com/scripts/timstamp.dll /p "MY_PASSWORD" $f' }, script : "path/to/your/innosetup/script.iss" } } ... });

Options

Default: false

Print full log output

Default: false

Use Compil32.exe instead or ISCC.exe (GUI mode)

all other options are ignored in this case

options.signtoolname and options.signtoolcommand

Default: null

The name and command used to sign installer and uninstaller See Innosetup Signtool documentation

Other ISCC Options

Default: none

All ISCC.exe options can be used (without the trailing slash).

Command line using the --[Arg]=[Val1];[Val2] syntax

innosetup-compiler myscript.iss --O=outputfile.exe

Node JS

require ( "innosetup-compiler" )( "path/to/your/innoscript.iss" , { O : 'outputfile.exe' }, function ( error ) { });

Grunt

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'innosetup-compiler' ); ... grunt.initConfig({ ... "innosetup_compiler" : { your_target : { options : { O : 'outputfile.exe' }, script : "path/to/your/innosetup/script.iss" } } ... });

More info in official innosetup documentation: Command Line Compiler Execution

Credits

Thanks to Jordan Russell and Martijn Laan for their amazing work on Inno Setup