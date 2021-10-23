Node module to compile inno setup scripts (.iss)
This is a simple node wrapper of Inno Setup compiler: ISCC.exe
Works natively on windows
Works if wine is installed
Note for Mac OS X Users:
If you get the following error
err:macdrv:process_attach Failed to start Cocoa app main loop,
you may need to update wine to a more recent version (devel)
brew install wine --devel
All options are optional
npm install -g innosetup-compiler
innosetup-compiler myscript.iss --gui --verbose --signtoolname=signtool --signtoolcommand='"path/to/signtool.exe" sign /f "C:\\absolute\\path\\to\\mycertificate.pfx" /t http://timestamp.globalsign.com/scripts/timstamp.dll /p "MY_PASSWORD" $f'
npm install innosetup-compiler
require("innosetup-compiler")("path/to/your/innoscript.iss", {
gui: false,
verbose: false,
signtoolname: 'signtool',
signtoolcommand: '"path/to/signtool.exe" sign /f "C:\\absolute\\path\\to\\mycertificate.pfx" /t http://timestamp.globalsign.com/scripts/timstamp.dll /p "MY_PASSWORD" $f'
}, function(error) {
// callback
});
Or using promise
require("innosetup-compiler")("path/to/your/innoscript.iss", {
gui: false,
verbose: false,
signtoolname: 'signtool',
signtoolcommand: '"path/to/signtool.exe" sign /f "C:\\absolute\\path\\to\\mycertificate.pfx" /t http://timestamp.globalsign.com/scripts/timstamp.dll /p "MY_PASSWORD" $f'
}).then(callback).catch(callback);
Or async
try {
await require("innosetup-compiler")("path/to/your/innoscript.iss", {
gui: false,
verbose: false,
signtoolname: 'signtool',
signtoolcommand: '"path/to/signtool.exe" sign /f "C:\\absolute\\path\\to\\mycertificate.pfx" /t http://timestamp.globalsign.com/scripts/timstamp.dll /p "MY_PASSWORD" $f'
});
} catch(error) {
console.log(error);
}
npm install innosetup-compiler --save-dev
grunt.loadNpmTasks('innosetup-compiler');
...
grunt.initConfig({
...
"innosetup_compiler": {
your_target: {
options: {
gui: false,
verbose: false,
signtoolname: 'signtool',
signtoolcommand: '"path/to/signtool.exe" sign /f "C:\\absolute\\path\\to\\mycertificate.pfx" /t http://timestamp.globalsign.com/scripts/timstamp.dll /p "MY_PASSWORD" $f'
},
script: "path/to/your/innosetup/script.iss"
}
}
...
});
Default:
false
Print full log output
Default:
false
Use Compil32.exe instead or ISCC.exe (GUI mode)
all other options are ignored in this case
Default: null
The name and command used to sign installer and uninstaller See Innosetup Signtool documentation
Default: none
All ISCC.exe options can be used (without the trailing slash).
--[Arg]=[Val1];[Val2] syntax
innosetup-compiler myscript.iss --O=outputfile.exe
require("innosetup-compiler")("path/to/your/innoscript.iss", {
O: 'outputfile.exe'
}, function(error) {
// callback
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('innosetup-compiler');
...
grunt.initConfig({
...
"innosetup_compiler": {
your_target: {
options: {
O: 'outputfile.exe'
},
script: "path/to/your/innosetup/script.iss"
}
}
...
});
More info in official innosetup documentation: Command Line Compiler Execution
Thanks to Jordan Russell and Martijn Laan for their amazing work on Inno Setup