INNOQ Styleguide and Component Library

Before you start

We use git-lfs. So please install https://git-lfs.github.com/ before you clone this repo.

How to install

Without Docker

Install:

yarn install

This starts a local development server complete with asset pipeline:

yarn start

Export a static site to ./dist/site

yarn run site

With Docker & Docker-Compose

You need to prefix all maintenance commands from above like yarn … with

docker-compose run

Deployment

Everything in master gets deployed automatically to https://innoq.style/.

See .github/workflow/build.yml for more info.

Generate assets locally

yarn run compile

After that, you'll find all the relevant assets in ./dist/ .

Updating web fonts

We're currently hosting all of our web fonts (including icons) on innoq.com. To update them:

Go to https://gitlab.innoq.com/innoq/innoq.com-cms/app/assets/fonts Replace the font files you need to update Commit + push Wait until the new versions are deployed Update $cachebuster for the updated font families in the style guide; you can use a random hash for that: date +%s | md5

Release

Just hit ENTER all the time to release a new version.

GitHub Actions deals with npm publishing.

Patch level version (auto increment)

$ yarn release

Minor

$ yarn release minor

Major