We use git-lfs. So please install https://git-lfs.github.com/ before you clone this repo.
Install:
yarn install
This starts a local development server complete with asset pipeline:
yarn start
Export a static site to
./dist/site
yarn run site
You need to prefix all maintenance commands from above like
yarn … with
docker-compose run --rm web …
Everything in master gets deployed automatically to https://innoq.style/.
See
.github/workflow/build.yml for more info.
yarn run compile
After that, you'll find all the relevant assets in
./dist/.
We're currently hosting all of our web fonts (including icons) on innoq.com. To update them:
$cachebuster for the updated font families in the style guide;
you can use a random hash for that:
date +%s | md5
Just hit
ENTER all the time to release a new version.
GitHub Actions deals with npm publishing.
$ yarn release
$ yarn release minor
$ yarn release major