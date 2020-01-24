mirror for https://code.google.com/p/innersvg/ + some files to make the package available in npm and bower.

Introduction

This JavaScript library provides the innerHTML property on all SVGElements.

innerHTML in a SVG document works in Chrome 6+, Safari 5+, Firefox 4+ and IE9+.

innerHTML in a HTML5 document works in Chrome 7+, Firefox 4+ and IE9+.

Doesn't work in Opera since the SVGElement interface is not exposed.

Sample Code

< g id = "foo" /> document.getElementId("foo").innerHTML = " < circle r = '40' fill = 'green' /> ";

License

Apache License, Version 2.0