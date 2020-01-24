openbase logo
ip

innersvg-polyfill

by Damien Nozay
0.0.5

mirror for https://code.google.com/p/innersvg/

Popularity

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No

Categories

Readme

innersvg-polyfill

mirror for https://code.google.com/p/innersvg/ + some files to make the package available in npm and bower.

Introduction

This JavaScript library provides the innerHTML property on all SVGElements.

innerHTML in a SVG document works in Chrome 6+, Safari 5+, Firefox 4+ and IE9+.

innerHTML in a HTML5 document works in Chrome 7+, Firefox 4+ and IE9+.

Doesn't work in Opera since the SVGElement interface is not exposed.

Sample Code

<g id="foo"/>

document.getElementId("foo").innerHTML = "<circle r='40' fill='green'/>";

License

Apache License, Version 2.0

