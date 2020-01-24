mirror for https://code.google.com/p/innersvg/ + some files to make the package available in npm and bower.
This JavaScript library provides the innerHTML property on all SVGElements.
innerHTML in a SVG document works in Chrome 6+, Safari 5+, Firefox 4+ and IE9+.
innerHTML in a HTML5 document works in Chrome 7+, Firefox 4+ and IE9+.
Doesn't work in Opera since the SVGElement interface is not exposed.
<g id="foo"/>
document.getElementId("foo").innerHTML = "<circle r='40' fill='green'/>";
Apache License, Version 2.0