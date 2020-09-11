Inly

Extract .zip, .gz, .bz2, .tar, tar.gz, tar.bz2, .tgz, .tbz2 archives with emitter.

Global

inly could be installed global with

npm i inly -g

And used this way:

Usage: inly [filename] Options: -h, -- help display this help and exit -v, --version output version information and exit

Local

inly could be used localy. It will emit event on every packed/extracted file. Good for making progress bars.

Install

npm i inly --save

How to use?

from - path to archive

- path to archive to - path to directory where files would be stored.

const inly = require ( 'inly' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); const cwd = process.cwd(); const name = 'pipe.zip' ; const to = cwd + '/pipe-io' ; const from = path.join(cwd, name); const extract = inly( from , to); extract.on( 'file' , (name) => { console .log(name); }); extract.on( 'progress' , (percent) => { console .log(percent + '%' ); }); extract.on( 'error' , (error) => { console .error(error); }); extract.on( 'end' , () => { console .log( 'done' ); });

In case of starting example output should be similar to (but with additional events):

done

Related

OneZip - Pack and extract .zip archives with emitter.

Bizzy - Pack and extract .tar.bz2 archives with emitter.

Jaguar - Pack and extract .tar.gz archives with emitter.

Jag - Pack files and folders with tar and gzip.

Tar-to-zip - Convert tar and tar.gz archives to zip.

Copymitter - Copy files with emitter.

Remy - Remove files with emitter.

License

MIT