Extract .zip, .gz, .bz2, .tar, tar.gz, tar.bz2, .tgz, .tbz2 archives with emitter.
inly could be installed global with
npm i inly -g
And used this way:
Usage: inly [filename]
Options:
-h, --help display this help and exit
-v, --version output version information and exit
inly could be used localy. It will emit event on every packed/extracted file.
Good for making progress bars.
npm i inly --save
from - path to archive
to - path to directory where files would be stored.
const inly = require('inly');
const path = require('path');
const cwd = process.cwd();
const name = 'pipe.zip';
const to = cwd + '/pipe-io';
const from = path.join(cwd, name);
const extract = inly(from, to);
extract.on('file', (name) => {
console.log(name);
});
extract.on('progress', (percent) => {
console.log(percent + '%');
});
extract.on('error', (error) => {
console.error(error);
});
extract.on('end', () => {
console.log('done');
});
In case of starting example output should be similar to (but with additional events):
33%
67%
100%
done
MIT