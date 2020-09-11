openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Inly License NPM version Dependency Status Build Status Coverage Status

Extract .zip, .gz, .bz2, .tar, tar.gz, tar.bz2, .tgz, .tbz2 archives with emitter.

Global

inly could be installed global with

npm i inly -g

And used this way:

Usage: inly [filename]
Options:
  -h, --help      display this help and exit
  -v, --version   output version information and exit

Local

inly could be used localy. It will emit event on every packed/extracted file. Good for making progress bars.

Install

npm i inly --save

How to use?

inly(from, to)

  • from - path to archive
  • to - path to directory where files would be stored.
const inly = require('inly');
const path = require('path');
const cwd = process.cwd();
const name = 'pipe.zip';
const to = cwd + '/pipe-io';
const from = path.join(cwd, name);

const extract = inly(from, to);

extract.on('file', (name) => {
    console.log(name);
});

extract.on('progress', (percent) => {
    console.log(percent + '%');
});

extract.on('error', (error) => {
    console.error(error);
});

extract.on('end', () => {
    console.log('done');
});

In case of starting example output should be similar to (but with additional events):

33%
67%
100%
done
  • OneZip - Pack and extract .zip archives with emitter.
  • Bizzy - Pack and extract .tar.bz2 archives with emitter.
  • Jaguar - Pack and extract .tar.gz archives with emitter.
  • Jag - Pack files and folders with tar and gzip.
  • Tar-to-zip - Convert tar and tar.gz archives to zip.
  • Copymitter - Copy files with emitter.
  • Remy - Remove files with emitter.

License

MIT

