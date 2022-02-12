openbase logo
Readme

inlineresources

NPM version

Inlines style sheets, images, fonts and scripts in HTML documents. Works in the browser.

See the API.

Install

$ npm install inlineresources

and require through browserify or webpack.

Alternatively use a standalone bundle via e.g. https://wzrd.in/standalone/inlineresources@latest.

Limitations

Resources referenced in the document (CSS, images, fonts and JS) can only be loaded if from the same origin, unless techniques like CORS are used.

Yet to be supported:

  • Background images in inline style declarations (<div style="...">)
  • Media queries defined on link elements (<link rel="stylesheet" media="..." />)
  • Media queries defined on import rules (@import url("...") screen and (orientation:landscape);)
  • Future responsive img solution (<img srcset="...">)

Similar projects for Node.js

Development

For linting, tests and a browser build install Node.js and run

$ npm install && npm test

Check ./dist/ for the browserified builds.

To test against several browsers while editing, run grunt testWatch and point those browsers to http://localhost:9989/.

Build Status

Where is it used?

Author

Christoph Burgmer. Licensed under MIT. Reach out on Twitter.

