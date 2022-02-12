inlineresources

Inlines style sheets, images, fonts and scripts in HTML documents. Works in the browser.

Install

npm install inlineresources

and require through browserify or webpack.

Alternatively use a standalone bundle via e.g. https://wzrd.in/standalone/inlineresources@latest.

Limitations

Resources referenced in the document (CSS, images, fonts and JS) can only be loaded if from the same origin, unless techniques like CORS are used.

Yet to be supported:

Background images in inline style declarations ( <div style="..."> )

) Media queries defined on link elements ( <link rel="stylesheet" media="..." /> )

) Media queries defined on import rules ( @import url("...") screen and (orientation:landscape); )

) Future responsive img solution ( <img srcset="..."> )

Development

For linting, tests and a browser build install Node.js and run

npm install && npm test

Check ./dist/ for the browserified builds.

To test against several browsers while editing, run grunt testWatch and point those browsers to http://localhost:9989/ .

Author

Christoph Burgmer. Licensed under MIT. Reach out on Twitter.