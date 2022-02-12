Inlines style sheets, images, fonts and scripts in HTML documents. Works in the browser.
See the API.
$ npm install inlineresources
and require through browserify or webpack.
Alternatively use a standalone bundle via e.g. https://wzrd.in/standalone/inlineresources@latest.
Resources referenced in the document (CSS, images, fonts and JS) can only be loaded if from the same origin, unless techniques like CORS are used.
Yet to be supported:
<div style="...">)
<link rel="stylesheet" media="..." />)
@import url("...") screen and (orientation:landscape);)
<img srcset="...">)
For linting, tests and a browser build install Node.js and run
$ npm install && npm test
Check
./dist/ for the browserified builds.
To test against several browsers while editing, run
grunt testWatch and point those browsers to
http://localhost:9989/.
Christoph Burgmer. Licensed under MIT. Reach out on Twitter.