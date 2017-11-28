openbase logo
inliner

by Remy Sharp
1.13.1 (see all)

Node utility to inline images, CSS and JavaScript for a web page - useful for mobile sites

npm
GitHub
CDN

3.4K

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

19

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Inliner

Turns your web page to a single HTML file with everything inlined - perfect for appcache manifests on mobile devices that you want to reduce those http requests.

Build Status

What it does

  • Get a list of all the assets required to drive the page: CSS, JavaScript, images, videos and images used in CSS
  • Minify JavaScript (via uglify-js)
  • Strips white from CSS
  • Base64 encode images and videos
  • Puts everything back together as a single HTML file with a simplfied doctype

Installation

Install the inliner utility via npm:

$ npm install -g inliner

Usage

If you have either installed via npm or put the inliner bin directory in your path, then you can use inliner via the command line as per:

inliner http://remysharp.com

This will output the inlined markup with default options. You can see more options on how to disable compression or how not to base64 encode images using the help:

inliner --help

To use inline inside your own script:

var Inliner = require('inliner');

new Inliner('http://remysharp.com', function (error, html) {
  // compressed and inlined HTML page
  console.log(html);
});

Or:

var inliner = new Inliner('http://remysharp.com');

inliner.on('progress', function (event) {
  console.error(event);
}).on('end', function (html) {
  // compressed and inlined HTML page
  console.log(html);
});

Once you've inlined the crap out of the page, you can optionally configure a service worker to add advanced caching and offline functionality.

Support

  • Collapses all white space in HTML (except inside <pre> elements)
  • Strips all HTML comments
  • Pulls JavaScript and CSS inline to HTML
  • Compresses JavaScript via uglify (if not compressed already)
  • Converts all images and videos to based64 data urls, inline images, video poster images and CSS images
  • Imports all @import rules from CSS (recusively)
  • Applies media query rules (for print, tv, etc media types)
  • Leaves conditional comments in place
  • If JavaScript can't be imported (or is Google Analytics), source is not put inline

Limitations / Caveats

  • Whitespace compression might get a little heavy handed - all whitespace is collapsed from n spaces to 1 space.

Filing issues & PRs

Please see the contributing for guidelines.

