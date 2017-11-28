Turns your web page to a single HTML file with everything inlined - perfect for appcache manifests on mobile devices that you want to reduce those http requests.
Install the
inliner utility via npm:
$ npm install -g inliner
If you have either installed via npm or put the inliner bin directory in your path, then you can use inliner via the command line as per:
inliner http://remysharp.com
This will output the inlined markup with default options. You can see more options on how to disable compression or how not to base64 encode images using the help:
inliner --help
To use inline inside your own script:
var Inliner = require('inliner');
new Inliner('http://remysharp.com', function (error, html) {
// compressed and inlined HTML page
console.log(html);
});
Or:
var inliner = new Inliner('http://remysharp.com');
inliner.on('progress', function (event) {
console.error(event);
}).on('end', function (html) {
// compressed and inlined HTML page
console.log(html);
});
Once you've inlined the crap out of the page, you can optionally configure a service worker to add advanced caching and offline functionality.
Please see the contributing for guidelines.