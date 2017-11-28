Inliner

Turns your web page to a single HTML file with everything inlined - perfect for appcache manifests on mobile devices that you want to reduce those http requests.

What it does

Get a list of all the assets required to drive the page: CSS, JavaScript, images, videos and images used in CSS

Minify JavaScript (via uglify-js)

Strips white from CSS

Base64 encode images and videos

Puts everything back together as a single HTML file with a simplfied doctype

Installation

Install the inliner utility via npm:

npm install -g inliner

Usage

If you have either installed via npm or put the inliner bin directory in your path, then you can use inliner via the command line as per:

inliner http://remysharp.com

This will output the inlined markup with default options. You can see more options on how to disable compression or how not to base64 encode images using the help:

inliner -- help

To use inline inside your own script:

var Inliner = require ( 'inliner' ); new Inliner( 'http://remysharp.com' , function ( error, html ) { console .log(html); });

Or:

var inliner = new Inliner( 'http://remysharp.com' ); inliner.on( 'progress' , function ( event ) { console .error(event); }).on( 'end' , function ( html ) { console .log(html); });

Once you've inlined the crap out of the page, you can optionally configure a service worker to add advanced caching and offline functionality.

Support

Collapses all white space in HTML (except inside <pre> elements)

elements) Strips all HTML comments

Pulls JavaScript and CSS inline to HTML

Compresses JavaScript via uglify (if not compressed already)

Converts all images and videos to based64 data urls, inline images, video poster images and CSS images

Imports all @import rules from CSS (recusively)

Applies media query rules (for print, tv, etc media types)

Leaves conditional comments in place

If JavaScript can't be imported (or is Google Analytics), source is not put inline

Limitations / Caveats

Whitespace compression might get a little heavy handed - all whitespace is collapsed from n spaces to 1 space.

Filing issues & PRs

Please see the contributing for guidelines.