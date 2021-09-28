openbase logo
isp

inline-style-prefixer

by Robin Weser
6.0.1 (see all)

Autoprefixer for JavaScript style objects

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6M

GitHub Stars

383

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

inline-style-prefixer

A small, simple and fast vendor prefixer from JavaScript style object.

Support Us

Support Robin Frischmann's work on Fela and its ecosystem (inline-style-prefixer) directly via Patreon.

Installation

yarn add inline-style-prefixer

If you're still using npm, you may run npm i --save inline-style-prefixer.

Browser Support

It supports all major browsers with the following versions. For other, unsupported browses, we automatically use a fallback.

  • Chrome: 55+
  • Android (Chrome): 55+
  • Android (Stock Browser): 5+
  • Android (UC): 11+
  • Firefox: 52+
  • Safari: 9+
  • iOS (Safari): 9+
  • Opera: 30+
  • Opera (Mini): 12+
  • IE: 11+
  • IE (Mobile): 11+
  • Edge: 12+

It will only add prefixes if a property still needs them in one of the above mentioned versions.
Therefore, e.g. border-radius will not be prefixed at all.

Need to support legacy browser versions?
Don't worry - we got you covered. Check this guide.

Usage

import { prefix } from 'inline-style-prefixer'

const style = {
  transition: '200ms all linear',
  boxSizing: 'border-box',
  display: 'flex',
  color: 'blue'
}

const output = prefix(style)

output === {
  WebkitTransition: '200ms all linear',
  transition: '200ms all linear',
  MozBoxSizing: 'border-box',
  boxSizing: 'border-box',
  display: [ '-webkit-box', '-moz-box', '-ms-flexbox', '-webkit-flex', 'flex' ]
  color: 'blue'
}

Usage with TypeScript

You can use TypeScript definition from DefinitelyTyped using @types/inline-style-prefixer

yarn add @types/inline-style-prefixer

# alternatively use npm
npm i --save @types/inline-style-prefixer

Documentation

If you got any issue using this prefixer, please first check the FAQ's. Most cases are already covered and provide a solid solution.

Community

Here are some popular users of this library:

PS: Feel free to add your solution!

Support

Join us on Gitter. We highly appreciate any contribution.
We also love to get feedback.

License

inline-style-prefixer is licensed under the MIT License.
Documentation is licensed under Creative Common License.
Created with ♥ by @rofrischmann and all contributors.

