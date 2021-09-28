A small, simple and fast vendor prefixer from JavaScript style object.

Installation

yarn add inline-style-prefixer

If you're still using npm, you may run npm i --save inline-style-prefixer .

Browser Support

It supports all major browsers with the following versions. For other, unsupported browses, we automatically use a fallback.

Chrome: 55+

Android (Chrome): 55+

Android (Stock Browser): 5+

Android (UC): 11+

Firefox: 52+

Safari: 9+

iOS (Safari): 9+

Opera: 30+

Opera (Mini): 12+

IE: 11+

IE (Mobile): 11+

Edge: 12+

It will only add prefixes if a property still needs them in one of the above mentioned versions.

Therefore, e.g. border-radius will not be prefixed at all.

Need to support legacy browser versions?

Don't worry - we got you covered. Check this guide.

Usage

import { prefix } from 'inline-style-prefixer' const style = { transition : '200ms all linear' , boxSizing : 'border-box' , display : 'flex' , color : 'blue' } const output = prefix(style) output === { WebkitTransition : '200ms all linear' , transition : '200ms all linear' , MozBoxSizing : 'border-box' , boxSizing : 'border-box' , display : [ '-webkit-box' , '-moz-box' , '-ms-flexbox' , '-webkit-flex' , 'flex' ] color : 'blue' }

Usage with TypeScript

You can use TypeScript definition from DefinitelyTyped using @types/inline-style-prefixer

yarn add @types/inline-style-prefixer npm i --save @types/inline-style-prefixer

Documentation

If you got any issue using this prefixer, please first check the FAQ's. Most cases are already covered and provide a solid solution.

