A small, simple and fast vendor prefixer from JavaScript style object.
yarn add inline-style-prefixer
If you're still using npm, you may run
npm i --save inline-style-prefixer.
It supports all major browsers with the following versions. For other, unsupported browses, we automatically use a fallback.
It will only add prefixes if a property still needs them in one of the above mentioned versions.
Therefore, e.g.
border-radius will not be prefixed at all.
Need to support legacy browser versions?
Don't worry - we got you covered. Check this guide.
import { prefix } from 'inline-style-prefixer'
const style = {
transition: '200ms all linear',
boxSizing: 'border-box',
display: 'flex',
color: 'blue'
}
const output = prefix(style)
output === {
WebkitTransition: '200ms all linear',
transition: '200ms all linear',
MozBoxSizing: 'border-box',
boxSizing: 'border-box',
display: [ '-webkit-box', '-moz-box', '-ms-flexbox', '-webkit-flex', 'flex' ]
color: 'blue'
}
You can use TypeScript definition from DefinitelyTyped using @types/inline-style-prefixer
yarn add @types/inline-style-prefixer
# alternatively use npm
npm i --save @types/inline-style-prefixer
If you got any issue using this prefixer, please first check the FAQ's. Most cases are already covered and provide a solid solution.
inline-style-prefixer is licensed under the MIT License.
Documentation is licensed under Creative Common License.
Created with ♥ by @rofrischmann and all contributors.