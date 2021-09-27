openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ism

inline-source-map

by Thorsten Lorenz
0.6.2 (see all)

Adds source mappings and base64 encodes them, so they can be inlined in your generated file.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3M

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

inline-source-map build status

Adds source mappings and base64 encodes them, so they can be inlined in your generated file.

var generator = require('inline-source-map');

// default charset 'utf-8' is configurable
var gen = generator({ charset: 'utf-8' }) 
  .addMappings('foo.js', [{ original: { line: 2, column: 3 } , generated: { line: 5, column: 10 } }], { line: 5 })
  .addGeneratedMappings('bar.js', 'var a = 2;\nconsole.log(a)', { line: 23, column: 22 });

console.log('base64 mapping:', gen.base64Encode());
console.log('inline mapping url:', gen.inlineMappingUrl());

base64 mapping: eyJ2ZXJzaW9uIjozLCJmaWxlIjoiIiwic291cmNlcyI6WyJmb28uanMiLCJiYXIuanMiXSwibmFtZXMiOltdLCJtYXBwaW5ncyI6Ijs7Ozs7Ozs7O1VBQ0c7Ozs7Ozs7Ozs7Ozs7O3NCQ0RIO3NCQUNBIn0=
inline mapping url: //# sourceMappingURL=data:application/json;charset=utf-8;base64,eyJ2ZXJzaW9uIjozLCJmaWxlIjoiIiwic291cmNlcyI6WyJmb28uanMiLCJiYXIuanMiXSwibmFtZXMiOltdLCJtYXBwaW5ncyI6Ijs7Ozs7Ozs7O1VBQ0c7Ozs7Ozs7Ozs7Ozs7O3NCQ0RIO3NCQUNBIn0=

API

addMappings(sourceFile, mappings, offset)

/**
 * Adds the given mappings to the generator and offsets them if offset is given 
 *
 * @name addMappings
 * @function
 * @param sourceFile {String} name of the source file
 * @param mappings {Array{{Object}} each object has the form { original: { line: _, column: _ }, generated: { line: _, column: _ } }
 * @param offset {Object} offset to apply to each mapping. Has the form { line: _, column: _ }
 * @return {Object} the generator to allow chaining
 */

addGeneratedMappings(sourceFile, source, offset)

/**
 * Generates mappings for the given source and adds them, assuming that no translation from original to generated is necessary.
 *
 * @name addGeneratedMappings
 * @function
 * @param sourceFile {String} name of the source file
 * @param source {String} source of the file
 * @param offset {Object} offset to apply to each mapping. Has the form { line: _, column: _ }
 * @return {Object} the generator to allow chaining
 */

addSourceContent(sourceFile, sourceContent)

/**
 * Adds source content for the given source file.
 * 
 * @name addSourceContent
 * @function
 * @param sourceFile {String} The source file for which a mapping is included
 * @param sourceContent {String} The content of the source file
 * @return {Object} The generator to allow chaining
 */

base64Encode()

/**
 * @name base64Encode
 * @function
 * @return {String} bas64 encoded representation of the added mappings
 */

If source contents were added, this will be included in the encoded mappings.

inlineMappingUrl()

/**
 * @name inlineMappingUrl
 * @function
 * @return {String} comment with base64 encoded representation of the added mappings. Can be inlined at the end of the generated file. 
 */

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial