Adds source mappings and base64 encodes them, so they can be inlined in your generated file.

var generator = require ( 'inline-source-map' ); var gen = generator({ charset : 'utf-8' }) .addMappings( 'foo.js' , [{ original : { line : 2 , column : 3 } , generated : { line : 5 , column : 10 } }], { line : 5 }) .addGeneratedMappings( 'bar.js' , 'var a = 2;

console.log(a)' , { line : 23 , column : 22 }); console .log( 'base64 mapping:' , gen.base64Encode()); console .log( 'inline mapping url:' , gen.inlineMappingUrl());

base64 mapping : eyJ2ZXJzaW9uIjozLCJmaWxlIjoiIiwic291cmNlcyI6WyJmb28uanMiLCJiYXIuanMiXSwibmFtZXMiOltdLCJtYXBwaW5ncyI6Ijs7Ozs7Ozs7O1VBQ0c7Ozs7Ozs7Ozs7Ozs7O3NCQ0RIO3NCQUNBIn0= inline mapping url: //# sourceMappingURL=data:application/ json ;charset=utf -8 ;base64,eyJ2ZXJzaW9uIjozLCJmaWxlIjoiIiwic291cmNlcyI6WyJmb28uanMiLCJiYXIuanMiXSwibmFtZXMiOltdLCJtYXBwaW5ncyI6Ijs7Ozs7Ozs7O1VBQ0c7Ozs7Ozs7Ozs7Ozs7O3NCQ0RIO3NCQUNBIn0=

API

If source contents were added, this will be included in the encoded mappings.