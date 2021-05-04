Inline and compress tags that contain the
inline attribute. Supports
<script>,
<link>, and
<img> (including
*.svg sources) tags by default, and is easily extensible to handle others.
NOTE: since version 6, the API is now Promise based, and compatible with
async/await, requiring a minimum Node version of 7.6
You can use inline-source-cli to run
inline-sourcefrom the command line or NPM Scripts.
inlineSource(htmlpath, [options]): Promise<string>: parse
htmlpath content for tags containing an
inline attribute, and replace with (optionally compressed) file contents.
htmlpath can be either a filepath or a string of html content.
Available
options include:
attribute: attribute used to parse sources (all tags will be parsed if set to
false. Default
'inline')
compress: enable/disable compression of inlined content (default
true)
fs: specify
fs implementation (default is Node core
'fs')
handlers: specify custom handlers (default
[]) [see custom handlers]
preHandlers: specify custom pre handlers (default
[]) [see custom pre handlers]
ignore: disable inlining based on
tag,
type, and/or
format (default
[])
pretty: maintain leading whitespace when
options.compress is
false (default
false)
rootpath: directory path used for resolving inlineable paths (default
process.cwd())
saveRemote: enable/disable saving a local copy of remote sources (default
true)
svgAsImage: convert
<img inline src="*.svg" /> to
<img> and not
<svg> (default
false)
swallowErrors: enable/disable suppression of errors (default
false)
$ npm install inline-source
<!-- located at project/src/html/index.html -->
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<!-- inline project/www/css/inlineStyle.css as <style> -->
<link inline href="css/inlineStyle.css" />
<!-- inline project/src/js/inlineScript.js as <script> -->
<script inline src="../src/js/inlineScript.js"></script>
<!-- inline remote file as <script> -->
<script inline src="http://js/inlineScript.js"></script>
<!-- inline project/www/images/inlineImage.png as base64 <img> -->
<img inline src="images/inlineImage.png" />
<!-- inline project/www/images/inlineImage.svg as <svg> -->
<img inline src="images/inlineImage.svg" />
</head>
</html>
const { inlineSource } = require('inline-source');
const fs = require('fs');
const path = require('path');
const htmlpath = path.resolve('project/src/html/index.html');
inlineSource(htmlpath, {
compress: true,
rootpath: path.resolve('www'),
// Skip all css types and png formats
ignore: ['css', 'png'],
})
.then((html) => {
// Do something with html
})
.catch((err) => {
// Handle error
});
...or preferably using
async/await:
const { inlineSource } = require('inline-source');
const fs = require('fs');
const path = require('path');
const htmlpath = path.resolve('project/src/html/index.html');
let html;
try {
html = await inlineSource(htmlpath, {
compress: true,
rootpath: path.resolve('www'),
// Skip all css types and png formats
ignore: ['css', 'png'],
});
// Do something with html
} catch (err) {
// Handle error
}
Custom handlers are simple middleware-type functions that enable you to provide new, or override existing, inlining behaviour. All handlers have the following signature:
(source, context) => Promise
source: the current source object to act upon
attributes: the parsed tag attributes object
compress: the compress flag (may be overriden at the tag level via props)
content: the processed
fileContent string
extension: the file extension
fileContent: the loaded file content string
filepath: the fully qualified path string
format: the format string (
jpg,
gif,
svg+xml, etc)
match: the matched html tag string, including closing tag if appropriate
props: the parsed namespaced attributes object (see props)
replace: the tag wrapped
content string to replace
match
tag: the tag string (
script,
link, etc)
type: the content type based on
type mime-type attribute, or
tag (
js for
application/javascript,
css for
text/css, etc)
context: the global context object storing all configuration options (
attribute,
compress,
ignore,
pretty,
rootpath,
swallowErrors,
svgAsImage), in addtion to:
html: the html file's content string
htmlpath: the html file's path string
sources: the array of
source objects
Custom handlers are inserted before the defaults, enabling overriding of default behaviour:
module.exports = function handler(source, context) {
if (source.fileContent && !source.content && source.type == 'js') {
source.content = "Hey! I'm overriding the file's content!";
}
};
In general, default file content processing will be skipped if
source.content is already set, and default wrapping of processed content will be skipped if
source.replace is already set.
Custom pre handlers are the same as custom handlers only they run before loading the file. All handlers have the following signature:
(source, context) => Promise
With custom Pre handlers you can make changes to the file name
module.exports = function handler(source, context) {
const { version } = require('../package.json');
source.filepath = source.filepath.replace('.js', `_${version}.js`);
};
Source
props are a subset of
attributes that are namespaced with the current global
attribute ('inline' by default), and allow declaratively passing data or settings to handlers:
<script
inline
inline-foo="foo"
inline-compress="false"
src="../src/js/inlineScript.js"
></script>
module.exports = function handler(source, context) {
if (source.fileContent && !source.content && source.type == 'js') {
// The `inline-compress` attribute automatically overrides the global flag
if (!source.compress) {
// do something
}
if (source.props.foo == 'foo') {
// foo content
}
}
return Promise.resolve();
};