Inline and compress tags that contain the inline attribute. Supports <script> , <link> , and <img> (including *.svg sources) tags by default, and is easily extensible to handle others.

NOTE: since version 6, the API is now Promise based, and compatible with async/await , requiring a minimum Node version of 7.6

You can use inline-source-cli to run inline-source from the command line or NPM Scripts.

Usage

inlineSource(htmlpath, [options]): Promise<string> : parse htmlpath content for tags containing an inline attribute, and replace with (optionally compressed) file contents.

htmlpath can be either a filepath or a string of html content.

Available options include:

attribute : attribute used to parse sources (all tags will be parsed if set to false . Default 'inline' )

: attribute used to parse sources (all tags will be parsed if set to . Default ) compress : enable/disable compression of inlined content (default true )

: enable/disable compression of inlined content (default ) fs : specify fs implementation (default is Node core 'fs' )

: specify implementation (default is Node core ) handlers : specify custom handlers (default [] ) [see custom handlers]

: specify custom handlers (default ) [see custom handlers] preHandlers : specify custom pre handlers (default [] ) [see custom pre handlers]

: specify custom pre handlers (default ) [see custom pre handlers] ignore : disable inlining based on tag , type , and/or format (default [] )

: disable inlining based on , , and/or (default ) pretty : maintain leading whitespace when options.compress is false (default false )

: maintain leading whitespace when is (default ) rootpath : directory path used for resolving inlineable paths (default process.cwd() )

: directory path used for resolving inlineable paths (default ) saveRemote : enable/disable saving a local copy of remote sources (default true )

: enable/disable saving a local copy of remote sources (default ) svgAsImage : convert <img inline src="*.svg" /> to <img> and not <svg> (default false )

: convert to and not (default ) swallowErrors : enable/disable suppression of errors (default false )

$ npm install inline-source

< html > < head > < link inline href = "css/inlineStyle.css" /> < script inline src = "../src/js/inlineScript.js" > </ script > < script inline src = "http://js/inlineScript.js" > </ script > < img inline src = "images/inlineImage.png" /> < img inline src = "images/inlineImage.svg" /> </ head > </ html >

const { inlineSource } = require ( 'inline-source' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); const htmlpath = path.resolve( 'project/src/html/index.html' ); inlineSource(htmlpath, { compress : true , rootpath : path.resolve( 'www' ), ignore : [ 'css' , 'png' ], }) .then( ( html ) => { }) .catch( ( err ) => { });

...or preferably using async/await :

const { inlineSource } = require ( 'inline-source' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); const htmlpath = path.resolve( 'project/src/html/index.html' ); let html; try { html = await inlineSource(htmlpath, { compress : true , rootpath : path.resolve( 'www' ), ignore : [ 'css' , 'png' ], }); } catch (err) { }

Custom Handlers

Custom handlers are simple middleware-type functions that enable you to provide new, or override existing, inlining behaviour. All handlers have the following signature: (source, context) => Promise

source : the current source object to act upon attributes : the parsed tag attributes object compress : the compress flag (may be overriden at the tag level via props) content : the processed fileContent string extension : the file extension fileContent : the loaded file content string filepath : the fully qualified path string format : the format string ( jpg , gif , svg+xml , etc) match : the matched html tag string, including closing tag if appropriate props : the parsed namespaced attributes object (see props) replace : the tag wrapped content string to replace match tag : the tag string ( script , link , etc) type : the content type based on type mime-type attribute, or tag ( js for application/javascript , css for text/css , etc)

context : the global context object storing all configuration options ( attribute , compress , ignore , pretty , rootpath , swallowErrors , svgAsImage ), in addtion to: html : the html file's content string htmlpath : the html file's path string sources : the array of source objects



Custom handlers are inserted before the defaults, enabling overriding of default behaviour:

module .exports = function handler ( source, context ) { if (source.fileContent && !source.content && source.type == 'js' ) { source.content = "Hey! I'm overriding the file's content!" ; } };

In general, default file content processing will be skipped if source.content is already set, and default wrapping of processed content will be skipped if source.replace is already set.

Custom Pre Handlers

Custom pre handlers are the same as custom handlers only they run before loading the file. All handlers have the following signature: (source, context) => Promise

With custom Pre handlers you can make changes to the file name

module .exports = function handler ( source, context ) { const { version } = require ( '../package.json' ); source.filepath = source.filepath.replace( '.js' , `_ ${version} .js` ); };

Props

Source props are a subset of attributes that are namespaced with the current global attribute ('inline' by default), and allow declaratively passing data or settings to handlers:

< script inline inline-foo = "foo" inline-compress = "false" src = "../src/js/inlineScript.js" > </ script >