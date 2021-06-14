An inline wysiwyg markdown document editor based on replacing string subsections. WYSIWYG possible via the woofmark-based PublicLab.Editor.
inline-markdown-editor splits up a Markdown-containing string by double newlines into sections, and parses each into HTML, which it displays.
It then adds an "edit button" beneath each section, which expands a nice form for editing that section either as Markdown or in rich text with a WYSIWYG editor.
Upon submitting the form, an asynchronous AJAX post request is made to the specified server with parameters
before and
after, containing the original subsection markdown and its replacement. The form listens for a
true or
false response and updates the section's displayed HTML accordingly.
For a demo, see:
https://publiclab.github.io/inline-markdown-editor/examples/
https://publiclab.github.io/inline-markdown-editor/examples/wysiwyg
For an easy start, you can begin using
inline-markdown-editor by pointing it at a markdown-containing element by its selector, and specifying a URL to send changes to.
inlineMarkdownEditor({
replaceUrl: '/wiki/replace/',
selector: '.markdown'
});
You can also specify filters to run on the raw original markdown before display, and afterwards upon the displayed DOM element, as well as override several other defaults:
inlineMarkdownEditor({
replaceUrl: '/wiki/replace/' + wiki_id,
selector: '.markdown',
preProcessor: function preProcessMarkdown(markdown) {
// do things to markdown here before it's used to construct the form
return markdown
},
postProcessor: function postProcessContent(element) {
// do things to element here after the section has been converted to HTML and displayed
},
defaultMarkdown: function(markdown) {}, // a markdown parser
buildSectionForm: function() {}, // return a string containing the form element
onComplete: function(response, markdown, html, el, uniqueId, form, o) {}, // run on completing AJAX post
isEditable: function(markdown) {}, // returns boolean; whether a given subsection should get an inline form; default skips HTML and horizontal rules
extraButtons: { 'fa-icon-name': function(element) {} }, // object with keys of icon names for additional buttons with associated actions for each; returns jQuery element upon construction
submitSectionForm: function(event, before, after, options) {}, // optional, to override the form submission handling for each subsection; before/after represent the text diff
editorOptions: {} // any options to pass to the built-in PublicLab.Editor instance
});
To install this library for development, you'll need NodeJS. You can get the detailed instruction on installing node and npm in its official documentation.
After installing node and npm run
npm install from the root directory.
inline-markdown-editor uses grunt - the JavaScript task runner - for compilation of the modules. To install grunt run
npm install -g grunt-cli. You may have to use
sudo for root privileges.
Make changes to the files in the
/src/ directory, then run
grunt build to compile into
/dist/inlineMarkdownEditor.js. This will use
grunt-browserify to concatenate and include any node modules named in
require() statements. You'll then be able to try it out in
/examples/index.html. Run
grunt and leave it running to build as you go.
Tests are set up with Jasmine, and can be run with
npm test.