Inline Manifest Webpack Plugin

This is a webpack plugin that inline your manifest.js with a script tag to save http request. Cause webpack's runtime always change between every build, it's better to split the runtime code out for long-term caching.

Installation

Install the plugin with npm:

npm i inline-manifest-webpack-plugin -D

Basic Usage

This plugin need to work with webpack v4 (for webpack v3 and below, pls use version 3) and HtmlWebpackPlugin v3 :

Step1: split out the runtime code

optimization : { runtimeChunk : 'single' } optimization : { runtimeChunk : { name : 'another name' } }

Step2: add plugins:

[ new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), new InlineManifestWebpackPlugin() ] or [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), new InlineManifestWebpackPlugin( 'another name' ) ]

Done! This will replace the external script with inline code.

One more thing

if you use inject: false in your HtmlWebpackPlugin , you can access the runtime code like this: