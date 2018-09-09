openbase logo
imw

inline-manifest-webpack-plugin

by 任为
4.0.2 (see all)

inline your webpack manifest (runtime code) with a script tag to save http request

Readme

Inline Manifest Webpack Plugin

This is a webpack plugin that inline your manifest.js with a script tag to save http request. Cause webpack's runtime always change between every build, it's better to split the runtime code out for long-term caching.

Installation

Install the plugin with npm:

$ npm i inline-manifest-webpack-plugin -D

Basic Usage

This plugin need to work with webpack v4 (for webpack v3 and below, pls use version 3) and HtmlWebpackPlugin v3 :

Step1: split out the runtime code

// the default name is "runtime"
optimization: {
    runtimeChunk: 'single'
 }

// or specify another name
optimization: {
    runtimeChunk: {
        name: 'another name'
    }
 }

Step2: add plugins:

// this plugin need to put after HtmlWebpackPlugin
[
    new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
    new InlineManifestWebpackPlugin()
]

or

[
    new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
    // if you changed the runtimeChunk's name, you need to sync it here
    new InlineManifestWebpackPlugin('another name')
]

Done! This will replace the external script with inline code.

One more thing

if you use inject: false in your HtmlWebpackPlugin, you can access the runtime code like this:

<%= htmlWebpackPlugin.files.runtime %>

<% for (var chunk in htmlWebpackPlugin.files.chunks) { %>
<script src="<%= htmlWebpackPlugin.files.chunks[chunk].entry %>"></script>
<% } %>

