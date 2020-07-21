Iteration helpers that inline to native loops for performance
inline-loops.macro is a babel macro that will inline calls to the iteration methods provided, replacing them with
for loops (or
for-in in the case of objects). While this adds more code, it is also considerably more performant than the native versions of these methods. When working in non-JIT environments this is also faster than equivalent runtime helpers, as it avoids function calls and inlines operations when possible.
This is inspired by the work done on babel-plugin-loop-optimizer, but aims to be both more targeted and more full-featured. Rather than globally replace all native calls, the use of macros allow a controlled, opt-in usage. This macro also supports decrementing array and object iteration, as well as nested usage.
You can use it for everything, only for hotpaths, as a replacement for
lodash with legacy support, whatever you see fit for your project. The support should be the same as the support for
babel-plugin-macros.
import { map, reduce, someObject } from 'inline-loops.macro';
function contrivedExample(array) {
const doubled = map(array, (value) => value * 2);
const doubleObject = reduce(doubled, (object, value) => ({
...object,
[value]: value
}, {});
if (someObject(doubleObject, (value) => value > 100)) {
console.log('I am large!');
}
}
every (MDN documentation)
everyRight => same as
every, but iterating in reverse
everyObject => same as
every but iterating over objects intead of arrays
filter (MDN documentation)
filterRight => same as
filter, but iterating in reverse
filterObject => same as
filter but iterating over objects intead of arrays
find (MDN documentation)
findRight => same as
find, but iterating in reverse
findObject => same as
find but iterating over objects intead of arrays
findIndex (MDN documentation)
findIndexRight => same as
findIndex, but iterating in reverse
findKey => same as
findIndex but iterating over objects intead of arrays
flatMap (MDN documentation)
flatMapRight => same as
flatMap, but iterating in reverse
forEach (MDN documentation)
forEachRight => same as
forEach, but iterating in reverse
forEachObject => same as
forEach but iterating over objects intead of arrays
map (MDN documentation)
mapRight => same as
map, but iterating in reverse
mapObject => same as
map but iterating over objects intead of arrays
reduce (MDN documentation)
reduceRight => same as
reduce, but iterating in reverse
reduceObject => same as
reduce but iterating over objects intead of arrays
some (MDN documentation)
someRight => same as
some, but iterating in reverse
someObject => same as
some but iterating over objects intead of arrays
Internally Babel will transform these calls to their respective loop-driven alternatives. Example
// this
const foo = map(array, fn);
// becomes this
let _result = [];
for (let _key = 0, _length = array.length, _value; _key < _length; ++_key) {
_value = array[_key];
_result.push(fn(_value, _key, array));
}
const foo = _result;
If you are passing uncached values as the array or the handler, it will store those values as local variables and execute the same loop based on those variables.
One extra performance boost is that
inline-loops will try to inline the callback operations when possible. For example:
// this
const doubled = map(array, value => value * 2);
// becomes this
let _result = [];
for (let _key = 0, _length = array.length, _value; _key < _length; ++_key) {
_value = array[_key];
_result.push(_value * 2);
}
const doubled = _result;
Notice that there is no reference to the original function, because it used the return directly. This even works with nested calls!
// this
const isAllTuples = every(array, tuple => every(tuple, value => Array.isArray(value) && value.length === 2));
// becomes this
let _result = true;
for (let _key = 0, _length = array.length, _value; _key < _length; ++_key) {
_value = array[_key];
let _result2 = true;
for (let _key2 = 0, _length2 = _value.length, _value2; _key2 < _length2; ++_key2) {
_value2 = _value[_key2];
if (!(Array.isArray(_value2) && _value2.length === 2)) {
_result2 = false;
break;
}
}
if (!_result2) {
_result = false;
break;
}
}
const isAllTuples = _result;
Inevitably not everything can be inlined, so there are known bailout scenarios:
return statements (as there is no scope to return from, the conversion of the logic would be highly complex)
return statement is not top-level (same reason as with multiple
returns)
That means if you are cranking every last ounce of performance out of this macro, you want to get cozy with ternaries.
import { map } from 'inline-loops.macro';
// this will bail out to storing the function and calling it in the loop
const deopted = map(array, value => {
if (value % 2 === 0) {
return 'even';
}
return 'odd';
});
// this will inline the operation and avoid function calls
const inlined = map(array, value => (value % 2 === 0 ? 'even' : 'odd'));
Some aspects of implementing this macro that you should be aware of:
If you do something like this with standard JS:
return isFoo ? array.map(v => v * 2) : array;
The
array is only mapped over if
isFoo is true. However, because we are inlining these calls into
for loops in the scope they operate in, this conditional calling does not apply with this macro.
// this
return isFoo ? map(array, v => v * 2) : array;
// turns into this
let _result = [];
for (let _key = 0, _length = array.length, _value; _key < _length; ++_key) {
_value = array[_key];
_result[_key] = _value * 2;
}
return isFoo ? _result : array;
Notice the mapping occurs whether the condition is met or not. If you want to ensure this conditionality is maintained, you should use an
if block instead:
// this
if (isFoo) {
return map(array, v => v * 2);
}
return array;
// turns into this
if (isFoo) {
let _result = [];
for (let _key = 0, _length = array.length, _value; _key < _length; ++_key) {
_value = array[_key];
_result[_key] = _value * 2;
}
return _result;
}
return array;
This will ensure the potentially expensive computation only occurs when necessary.
*Object methods do not perform
hasOwnProperty check
The object methods will do operations in
for-in loop, but will not guard via a
hasOwnProperty check. For example:
// this
const doubled = mapObject(object, value => value * 2);
// becomes this
let _result = {};
let _value;
for (let _key in object) {
_value = object[_key];
_result[key] = _value * 2;
}
const doubled = _result;
This works in a vast majority of cases, as the need for
hasOwnProperty checks are often an edge case; it only matters when using objects created via a custom constructor, iterating over static properties on functions, or other non-standard operations.
hasOwnProperty is a slowdown, but can be especially expensive in legacy browsers or non-JIT environments.
If you need to incorporate this, you can do it one of two ways:
Add filtering (iterates twice, but arguably cleaner semantics)
const raw = mapObject(object, (value, key) => (object.hasOwnProperty(key) ? value * 2 : null));
const doubled = filterObject(raw, value => value !== null);
Use reduce instead (iterates only once, but a little harder to grok)
const doubled = reduceObject(object, (_doubled, value, key) => {
if (object.hasOwnProperty(key)) {
_doubled[key] = value * 2;
}
return _doubled;
});
findIndex vs
findKey
Most of the operations follow the same naming conventions:
{method} (incrementing array)
{method}Right (decrementing array)
{method}Object (object)
The exception to this is
findIndex /
findIndexRight (which are specific to arrays) and
findKey (which is specific to objects). The rationale should be obvious (arrays only have indices, objects only have keys), but because it is the only exception to the rule I wanted to call it out.
Standard stuff, clone the repo and
npm install dependencies. The npm scripts available:
build => runs babel to transform the macro for legacy NodeJS support
copy:types => copies
index.d.ts to
build
dist => runs
build and
copy:types
lint => runs ESLint against all files in the
src folder
lint:fix => runs
lint, fixing any errors if possible
prepublishOnly => run
lint,
test,
test:coverage, and
dist
release => release new version (expects globally-installed
release-it)
release:beta => release new beta version (expects globally-installed
release-it)
test => run jest tests
test:watch => run
test, but with persistent watcher