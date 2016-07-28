A webpack loader that wraps the content of a resource inside a <div> element and inserts it into the DOM. This loader was initially intended to inline SVG sprites which can then be used as described by this CSS-TRICKS article. However, since inlining an svg is not different from inlining any other markup, you can inline any type of HTML-like markup.

Installation

$ npm install inline-loader --save

Usage

If you are unfamiliar with loaders for webpack, have a look at Documentation: Using loaders.

To use the inline-loader, add it to your webpack.config.js as follows:

loaders: [ { test : /\.svg$/i , loader : 'inline' } ]

Replace the regular expression as needed to support specific paths and/or file types.

The inline-loader wraps the content of a resource inside a <div> element and assigns an id attribute

< div id = "inline-[filename]" > </ div >

where filename is the filename of the resource without extension.

By default, the wrapper <div> will be inserted into the DOM at the end of the <body> element. If you prefer to wrap all your inlined code inside a specific existing element, you can pass the parentId option to the inline-loader inside the webpack query

loaders: [ { test : /\.svg$/i , loader : 'inline?parentId=[id]' } ]

where id is the id of your overall wrapper element.

Planned features

Support for chaining with other loaders such as the image-webpack-loader.

Support for chaining with other loaders such as the image-webpack-loader. Write tests.

Write tests. More flexibility regarding wrapper elements.

More flexibility regarding wrapper elements. Support for adding classes to wrapper elements.

Release History

[ 2015-08-12 | 0.1.0 ) - Initial release

Credit

This is my first loader for webpack. I took a lot of ideas from the file-loader and the style-loaders.

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)