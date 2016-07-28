A webpack loader that wraps the content of a resource inside a
<div> element and inserts it into the DOM. This loader was initially intended to inline SVG sprites which can then be used as described by this CSS-TRICKS article. However, since inlining an svg is not different from inlining any other markup, you can inline any type of HTML-like markup.
$ npm install inline-loader --save
If you are unfamiliar with loaders for webpack, have a look at Documentation: Using loaders.
To use the inline-loader, add it to your webpack.config.js as follows:
loaders: [
{ test: /\.svg$/i, loader: 'inline' }
]
Replace the regular expression as needed to support specific paths and/or file types.
The inline-loader wraps the content of a resource inside a
<div> element and assigns an
id attribute
<div id="inline-[filename]">
<!-- resource content -->
</div>
where
filename is the filename of the resource without extension.
By default, the wrapper
<div> will be inserted into the DOM at the end of the
<body> element. If you prefer to wrap all your inlined code inside a specific existing element, you can pass the
parentId option to the inline-loader inside the webpack query
loaders: [
{ test: /\.svg$/i, loader: 'inline?parentId=[id]' }
]
where
id is the id of your overall wrapper element.
This is my first loader for webpack. I took a lot of ideas from the file-loader and the style-loaders.