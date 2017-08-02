Plugin which replaces all instances of
process.env.*** with the environment variable value.
npm install --save-dev inline-environment-variables-webpack-plugin
If you would like to inline all environment variables then you can just instantiate the plugin without passing any config, as in the following example.
var InlineEnvironmentVariablesPlugin = require('inline-environment-variables-webpack-plugin');
var webpackConfig = {
plugins: [
new InlineEnvironmentVariablesPlugin()
],
// other webpack config ...
};
You can optionally pass a config to select which environment variables you would like to inline.
A config can be either a string an object or an array.
A string config is defined like
new InlineEnvironmentVariablesPlugin('NODE_ENV')
The above config will inline
process.env.NODE_ENV with the value of
process.env.NODE_ENV at build time
an object config is defined like
new InlineEnvironmentVariablesPlugin({ NODE_ENV: 'production' });
The above config will inline
process.env.NODE_ENV with the value specified in the config. So in the above example it would change it to
'production';
and array config is just a list of string and object configs. It would be defined like
new InlineEnvironmentVariablesPlugin([
'SOME_VAR',
'ANOTHER_ONE',
{
NODE_ENV: 'production',
ONE_MORE: true
}
]);
Pass in an object with
warnings set to
false.
new InlineEnvironmentVariablesPlugin({ NODE_ENV: 'production' }, { warnings: false })