Inline critical-path css and load the existing stylesheets asynchronously.
Existing link tags will also be wrapped in
<noscript> so the users with javascript disabled will see the site rendered normally.
This module is installed via npm:
$ npm install inline-critical
const inline = require('inline-critical');
const html = fs.readFileSync('test/fixtures/index.html', 'utf8');
const critical = fs.readFileSync('test/fixtures/critical.css', 'utf8');
const inlined = inline(html, critical);
const inline = require('inline-critical');
const html = fs.readFileSync('test/fixtures/index.html', 'utf8');
const critical = fs.readFileSync('test/fixtures/critical.css', 'utf8');
const inlined = inline(html, critical, {
ignore: [/bootstrap/],
});
inline-critical works well with standard input. You can either pass in the html
cat index.html | inline-critical critical.css
or just flip things around
cat critical.css | inline-critical index.html
or pass in the file as an option
inline-critical critical.css index.html
without having to worry about the correct order
inline-critical index.html critical.css
Run
inline-critical --help to see the list of options.
html is the HTML you want to use to inline your critical styles, or any other styles
styles are the styles you're looking to inline
options is an optional configuration object
strategy select the preload strategy
extract will remove the inlined styles from any stylesheets referenced in the HTML
basePath will be used when extracting styles to find the files references by
href attributes
ignore ignore matching stylesheets when inlining.
selector defines the element used by loadCSS as a reference for inlining.
noscript specifies position of noscript fallback ('body' - end of body, 'head' - end of head, false - no noscript)
replaceStylesheets takes an array of stylesheet hrefs to replace the original links in the document. (Used by critical when you extract uncritical css to a target file)
The mechanism to use for lazy-loading stylesheets.
[JS] indicates that a strategy requires JavaScript (falls back to
<noscript>).
media="print" and swap to
media="all" once loaded (https://www.filamentgroup.com/lab/load-css-simpler/). [JS]
rel="stylesheet" once loaded. [JS]
Adopted from critters
MIT