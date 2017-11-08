Extension plugin for html-webpack-plugin to inline webpack's chunk manifest. Defaults to inline in
<head> tag.
Script tag to assign global webpack manifest variable, injected in
<head>.
<head>
<script>window.webpackManifest={"0":"0.bcca8d49c0f671a4afb6.dev.js","1":"1.6617d1b992b44b0996dc.dev.js"}</script>
</head>
npm install inline-chunk-manifest-html-webpack-plugin --save-dev
yarn add inline-chunk-manifest-html-webpack-plugin --dev
const InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin = require('inline-chunk-manifest-html-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
// your config values here
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: './index-template.ejs'
}),
// InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin defaults to:
// { filename: 'manifest.json', manifestVariable: 'webpackManifest', chunkManifestVariable: 'webpackChunkManifest', dropAsset: false }
new InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin()
]
};
const inlineChunkManifestConfig = {
filename: 'manifest.json', // manifest.json is default
manifestVariable: 'webpackManifest', // webpackManifest is default
chunkManifestVariable: 'webpackChunkManifest', // webpackChunkManifest is default; use in html-webpack-plugin template
dropAsset: true, // false is default; use to skip output of the chunk manifest asset (removes manifest.json)
manifestPlugins: [/* override default chunk manifest plugin(s) */],
extractManifest: false // true is default. When set to false, manifestPlugins (incl default) is not applied
};
new InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin(inlineChunkManifestConfig)
When option
inject: false is passed to
html-webpack-plugin the content of the chunk manifest can be inlined matching the config option
chunkManifestVariable.
Example template for
html-webpack-plugin:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv="Content-type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8"/>
<title><%= htmlWebpackPlugin.options.title %></title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>My web site</h1>
<%=htmlWebpackPlugin.files.webpackChunkManifest%>
</body>
</html>
To use plugins like webpack-manifest-plugin you can override the default plugin used to extract the webpack chunk manifest. To do this, you can do either of below configs:
inline-chunk-manifest-html-webpack-plugin apply dependency plugins:
const InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin = require('inline-chunk-manifest-html-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
/* webpack config */
plugins: [
/* more plugins goes here */
new InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin({
manifestPlugins: [
new WebpackManifestPlugin()
],
manifestVariable: "manifest"
}),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: './index-template.ejs'
})
/* more plugins goes here */
]
};
Plugins applied separately:
const InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin = require('inline-chunk-manifest-html-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
/* webpack config */
plugins: [
/* more plugins goes here */
new WebpackManifestPlugin(),
new InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin({
manifestVariable: "manifest",
extractManifest: false
}),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: './index-template.ejs'
})
/* more plugins goes here */
]
};