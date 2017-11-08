openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
icm

inline-chunk-manifest-html-webpack-plugin

by Jouni Kantola
2.0.0 (see all)

Extension plugin for html-webpack-plugin to inline webpack's chunk manifest. Default inlines in head tag.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

410

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Inline Chunk Manifest HTML Webpack Plugin

Extension plugin for html-webpack-plugin to inline webpack's chunk manifest. Defaults to inline in <head> tag.

Build Status

Example output

Script tag to assign global webpack manifest variable, injected in <head>.

<head>
  <script>window.webpackManifest={"0":"0.bcca8d49c0f671a4afb6.dev.js","1":"1.6617d1b992b44b0996dc.dev.js"}</script>
</head>

Usage

Install via npm/yarn

  • npm install inline-chunk-manifest-html-webpack-plugin --save-dev
  • yarn add inline-chunk-manifest-html-webpack-plugin --dev

webpack.config.js

const InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin = require('inline-chunk-manifest-html-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
  // your config values here
  plugins: [
    new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
        template: './index-template.ejs'
    }),
    // InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin defaults to:
    // { filename: 'manifest.json', manifestVariable: 'webpackManifest', chunkManifestVariable: 'webpackChunkManifest', dropAsset: false }
    new InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin()
  ]
};

Config

const inlineChunkManifestConfig = {
  filename: 'manifest.json', // manifest.json is default
  manifestVariable: 'webpackManifest', // webpackManifest is default
  chunkManifestVariable: 'webpackChunkManifest', // webpackChunkManifest is default; use in html-webpack-plugin template
  dropAsset: true, // false is default; use to skip output of the chunk manifest asset (removes manifest.json)
  manifestPlugins: [/* override default chunk manifest plugin(s) */],
  extractManifest: false // true is default. When set to false, manifestPlugins (incl default) is not applied
};

new InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin(inlineChunkManifestConfig)

Explicit inject

When option inject: false is passed to html-webpack-plugin the content of the chunk manifest can be inlined matching the config option chunkManifestVariable.

Example template for html-webpack-plugin:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <meta http-equiv="Content-type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8"/>
    <title><%= htmlWebpackPlugin.options.title %></title>
  </head>
  <body>
    <h1>My web site</h1>
    <%=htmlWebpackPlugin.files.webpackChunkManifest%>
  </body>
</html>

Override default chunk manifest plugin

To use plugins like webpack-manifest-plugin you can override the default plugin used to extract the webpack chunk manifest. To do this, you can do either of below configs:

inline-chunk-manifest-html-webpack-plugin apply dependency plugins:

const InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin = require('inline-chunk-manifest-html-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
  /* webpack config */
  plugins: [
    /* more plugins goes here */

    new InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin({
      manifestPlugins: [
        new WebpackManifestPlugin()
      ],
      manifestVariable: "manifest"
    }),
    new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
        template: './index-template.ejs'
    })
    /* more plugins goes here */
  ]
};

Plugins applied separately:

const InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin = require('inline-chunk-manifest-html-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
  /* webpack config */
  plugins: [
    /* more plugins goes here */
    new WebpackManifestPlugin(),
    new InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin({
      manifestVariable: "manifest",
      extractManifest: false
    }),
    new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
        template: './index-template.ejs'
    })
    /* more plugins goes here */
  ]
};

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial