Inline Chunk Manifest HTML Webpack Plugin

Extension plugin for html-webpack-plugin to inline webpack's chunk manifest. Defaults to inline in <head> tag.

Example output

Script tag to assign global webpack manifest variable, injected in <head> .

< head > < script > window .webpackManifest={ "0" : "0.bcca8d49c0f671a4afb6.dev.js" , "1" : "1.6617d1b992b44b0996dc.dev.js" } </ script > </ head >

Usage

Install via npm/yarn

npm install inline-chunk-manifest-html-webpack-plugin --save-dev

yarn add inline-chunk-manifest-html-webpack-plugin --dev

const InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'inline-chunk-manifest-html-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ template : './index-template.ejs' }), new InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin() ] };

Config

const inlineChunkManifestConfig = { filename : 'manifest.json' , manifestVariable : 'webpackManifest' , chunkManifestVariable : 'webpackChunkManifest' , dropAsset : true , manifestPlugins : [ ], extractManifest : false }; new InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin(inlineChunkManifestConfig)

Explicit inject

When option inject: false is passed to html-webpack-plugin the content of the chunk manifest can be inlined matching the config option chunkManifestVariable .

Example template for html-webpack-plugin :

< html > < head > < meta http-equiv = "Content-type" content = "text/html; charset=utf-8" /> < title > < %= htmlWebpackPlugin.options.title %> </ title > </ head > < body > < h1 > My web site </ h1 > < %=htmlWebpackPlugin.files.webpackChunkManifest% > </ body > </ html >

Override default chunk manifest plugin

To use plugins like webpack-manifest-plugin you can override the default plugin used to extract the webpack chunk manifest. To do this, you can do either of below configs:

inline-chunk-manifest-html-webpack-plugin apply dependency plugins:

const InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'inline-chunk-manifest-html-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new InlineChunkManifestHtmlWebpackPlugin({ manifestPlugins : [ new WebpackManifestPlugin() ], manifestVariable : "manifest" }), new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ template : './index-template.ejs' }) ] };

Plugins applied separately: