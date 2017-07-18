A new version is being developed in the dev-3.x branch

Inline Attachment 2.0.3

Adds upload functionality to a textarea or CodeMirror instance by either drag-dropping or pasting (only in chrome) an image inside it.

It's similar to pasting of images in Github.

Getting started

The latest versions are available here

Bower

The package can be installed using Bower

bower install inline-attachment

Documentation

Documentation can be found on ReadTheDocs

Handling image uploads

The Demo folder contains an example in PHP on how to handle uploads.

Build

To build the project you need node, npm and grunt installed. These tools can be installed on Ubuntu as follows:

Follow the Node.js guide: Node.js installation

Go to the project folder and run the following:

npm install grunt

This should build the project and the files will appear in the dist/ folder

Changelog

See Github releases