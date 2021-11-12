#node-inline

inline all images, stylesheets and scripts of a webpage.

This is a (partial) port of remy/node-inliner to my htmlparser2 module.

####installation

npm i inline

####usage

var Inline = require ( "inline" ), minreq = require ( "minreq" ); minreq.get( "http://feedic.com/" ).pipe( new Inline( "http://feedic.com/" , { images : true , scripts : true , stylesheets : true }, function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; require ( "fs" ).writeFileSync( "index.html" , data); } ));

####todo

inline currently doesn't minify inlined scripts & stylesheets, and also doesn't support gzip compressed sources. At least support for gzip compression is planned.

License: BSD-like