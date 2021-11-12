openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
inl

inline

by Felix Böhm
0.0.2 (see all)

inline all images, stylesheets and scripts of a webpage

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

#node-inline

inline all images, stylesheets and scripts of a webpage.

This is a (partial) port of remy/node-inliner to my htmlparser2 module.

####installation

npm i inline

####usage

var Inline = require("inline"),
    minreq = require("minreq");

minreq.get("http://feedic.com/").pipe(
  new Inline("http://feedic.com/", {
    //default options:
    images: true, //inline images
    scripts: true, //inline scripts
    stylesheets: true //inline stylesheets
  }, function(err, data){
    if(err) throw err;
    require("fs").writeFileSync("index.html", data);
  }
));

####todo

inline currently doesn't minify inlined scripts & stylesheets, and also doesn't support gzip compressed sources. At least support for gzip compression is planned.

License: BSD-like

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial