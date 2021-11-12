#node-inline
inline all images, stylesheets and scripts of a webpage.
This is a (partial) port of
remy/node-inliner to my
htmlparser2 module.
####installation
npm i inline
####usage
var Inline = require("inline"),
minreq = require("minreq");
minreq.get("http://feedic.com/").pipe(
new Inline("http://feedic.com/", {
//default options:
images: true, //inline images
scripts: true, //inline scripts
stylesheets: true //inline stylesheets
}, function(err, data){
if(err) throw err;
require("fs").writeFileSync("index.html", data);
}
));
####todo
inline currently doesn't minify inlined scripts & stylesheets, and also doesn't support gzip compressed sources. At least support for gzip compression is planned.
License: BSD-like