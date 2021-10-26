Inky

Inky is an HTML-based templating language that converts simple HTML into complex, responsive email-ready HTML. Designed for Foundation for Emails.

Give Inky simple HTML like this:

< row > < columns large = "6" > </ columns > < columns large = "6" > </ columns > </ row >

And get complicated, but battle-tested, email-ready HTML like this:

< table class = "row" > < tbody > < tr > < th class = "small-12 large-6 columns first" > < table > < tr > < th class = "expander" > </ th > </ tr > </ table > </ th > < th class = "small-12 large-6 columns first" > < table > < tr > < th class = "expander" > </ th > </ tr > </ table > </ th > </ tr > </ tbody > </ table >

Installation

npm install inky --save-dev

Usage

Inky can be used standalone, as a Gulp plugin, or with a CLI. You can also access the Inky parser class directly.

Standalone

var inky = require ( 'inky' ); inky({ src : 'src/pages/**/*.html' , dest : 'dist' }, function ( ) { console .log( 'Done parsing.' ); });

With Gulp

var inky = require ( 'inky' ) function parse ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/pages/**/*.html' ) .pipe(inky()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); }

Command Line

Install foundation-cli to get the foundation command.

Plugin Settings

src (String): Glob of files to process. You don't need to supply this when using Inky with Gulp.

(String): Glob of files to process. You don't need to supply this when using Inky with Gulp. dest (String): Folder to output processed files to. You don't need to supply this when using Inky with Gulp.

(String): Folder to output processed files to. You don't need to supply this when using Inky with Gulp. components (Object): Tag names for custom components. See custom components below to learn more.

(Object): Tag names for custom components. See custom components below to learn more. columnCount (Number): Column count for the grid. Make sure your Foundation for Emails project has the same column count in the Sass as well.

(Number): Column count for the grid. Make sure your Foundation for Emails project has the same column count in the Sass as well. cheerio (Object): cheerio settings (for available options please refer to cheerio project at github).

Custom Components

Inky simplifies the process of creating HTML emails by expanding out simple tags like <row> and <column> into full table syntax. The names of the tags can be changed with the components setting.

Here are the names of the defaults:

{ button : 'button' , row : 'row' , columns : 'columns' , container : 'container' , inky : 'inky' , blockGrid : 'block-grid' , menu : 'menu' , menuItem : 'item' }

Programmatic Use

The Inky parser can be accessed directly for programmatic use. It takes in a Cheerio object of HTML, and gives you back a converted Cheerio object.