Inky is an HTML-based templating language that converts simple HTML into complex, responsive email-ready HTML. Designed for Foundation for Emails.
Give Inky simple HTML like this:
<row>
<columns large="6"></columns>
<columns large="6"></columns>
</row>
And get complicated, but battle-tested, email-ready HTML like this:
<table class="row">
<tbody>
<tr>
<th class="small-12 large-6 columns first">
<table>
<tr>
<th class="expander"></th>
</tr>
</table>
</th>
<th class="small-12 large-6 columns first">
<table>
<tr>
<th class="expander"></th>
</tr>
</table>
</th>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
npm install inky --save-dev
Inky can be used standalone, as a Gulp plugin, or with a CLI. You can also access the
Inky parser class directly.
var inky = require('inky');
inky({
src: 'src/pages/**/*.html',
dest: 'dist'
}, function() {
console.log('Done parsing.');
});
var inky = require('inky')
function parse() {
gulp.src('src/pages/**/*.html')
.pipe(inky())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
}
Install foundation-cli to get the
foundation command.
src (String): Glob of files to process. You don't need to supply this when using Inky with Gulp.
dest (String): Folder to output processed files to. You don't need to supply this when using Inky with Gulp.
components (Object): Tag names for custom components. See custom components below to learn more.
columnCount (Number): Column count for the grid. Make sure your Foundation for Emails project has the same column count in the Sass as well.
cheerio (Object): cheerio settings (for available options please refer to cheerio project at github).
Inky simplifies the process of creating HTML emails by expanding out simple tags like
<row> and
<column> into full table syntax. The names of the tags can be changed with the
components setting.
Here are the names of the defaults:
{
button: 'button',
row: 'row',
columns: 'columns',
container: 'container',
inky: 'inky',
blockGrid: 'block-grid',
menu: 'menu',
menuItem: 'item'
}
The Inky parser can be accessed directly for programmatic use. It takes in a Cheerio object of HTML, and gives you back a converted Cheerio object.
var Inky = require('inky').Inky;
var cheerio = require('cheerio');
var options = {};
var input = '<row></row>';
// The same plugin settings are passed in the constructor
var i = new Inky(options);
var html = cheerio.load(input)
// Now unleash the fury
var convertedHtml = i.releaseTheKraken(html);
// The return value is a Cheerio object. Get the string value with .html()
convertedHtml.html();