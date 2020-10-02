JPEG-image decoding, encoding & EXIF reading library for a browser and node.js
installing with npm:
npm install inkjet --save
To use inkjet in a browser, use
inkjet.js or
inkjet.min.js in
/dist directory, or build it manually:
npm install
npm run browser
Decoding, encoding and EXIF extraction operations are offloaded to WebWorkers if the environment supports them.
const inkjet = require('inkjet');
const filepath = './images/js_logo-4-2-0.jpg';
const buf = fs.readFileSync(filepath);
inkjet.decode(buf, (err, decoded) => {
// decoded: { width: number, height: number, data: Uint8Array }
});
const inkjet = require('inkjet');
const width = 320;
const height = 180;
const frameData = new Buffer(width * height * 4);
const i = 0;
while (i < frameData.length) {
frameData[i++] = 0xFF; // R, red
frameData[i++] = 0x00; // G, green
frameData[i++] = 0x00; // B, blue
frameData[i++] = 0xFF; // A, alpha - ignored in JPEGs
}
const buf = frameData;
const options = {
width: width,
height: height,
quality: 80
};
inkjet.encode(buf, options, (err, encoded) => {
// encoded: { width: number, height: number, data: Uint8Array }
});
const inkjet = require('inkjet');
const filepath = './images/js_logo-exif.jpg';
const buf = fs.readFileSync(filepath);
inkjet.exif(buf, (err, metadata) => {
// metadata -- an object that maps EXIF tags to string values
});
const inkjet = require('inkjet');
const filepath = './images/js_logo-4-2-0.jpg';
const buf = fs.readFileSync(filepath);
inkjet.magic(buf, (err, data) => {
// data -- an object that contains mime-type and extension
});
const inkjet = require('inkjet');
const filepath = './images/js_logo-4-2-0.jpg';
const buf = fs.readFileSync(filepath);
inkjet.info(buf, (err, data) => {
// data -- an object that contains width, height, mime type and extension data
});
Decodes a JPEG image.
Arguments:
buf - source buffer, one of the following types:
Buffer|ArrayBuffer|Uint8Array|Uint8ClampedArray
[options] - an optional object with settings to decode an image. Supported options:
width - override image width
height - override image height
cb - a callback that gets 2 arguments:
err - decoding
Error
decoded - an object that describes the decoded image:
{ width: number, height: number, data: Uint8Array }
where data represents colors in RGBA format.
inkjet.decode(buf, (err, decoded) => {
// ...
});
Encodes the provided buffer to a JPEG format.
Arguments:
buf - source buffer, one of the following types:
Buffer|ArrayBuffer|Uint8Array|Uint8ClampedArray
[options] - an optional object with settings to encode an image. Supported options:
width - width of the image in
buf
height- height of the image in
buf
quality - a numberic value [0-100], describes quality of encoding. 0 - low quality, 100 - high quality.
cb - a callback that gets 2 arguments:
err - encoding
Error
encoded - an object that describes the encoded image:
{ width: number, height: number, data: Uint8Array }
inkjet.encode(buf, (err, encoded) => {
// ...
});
Get EXIF metadata for the image. The metadata tags defined in the Exif standard cover date and time information, camera settings, descriptions, resolution and location information.
Arguments:
buf - source buffer, one of the following types:
Buffer|ArrayBuffer|Uint8Array|Uint8ClampedArray
[options] - an optional object with settings to encode an image. Supported options:
hasMakerNote - exclude MakerNote tag from metadata. Default value:
true, MakerNote tag is excluded.
cb - a callback that gets 2 arguments:
err - exif extraction
Error
metadata - metadata object, a set of tags and their values.
inkjet.exif(buf, (err, metadata) => {
// ...
});
Deduce image type (mime type and extension) for the provided buffer.
Arguments:
buf - source buffer, one of the following types:
Buffer|ArrayBuffer|Uint8Array|Uint8ClampedArray
cb - a callback that gets 2 arguments:
err -
Error object
data - data object { "mimeType": string, "extension": string }
inkjet.magic(buf, (err, data) => {
// ...
});
Get image information without reading and decoding an image.
Arguments:
buf - source buffer, one of the following types:
Buffer|ArrayBuffer|Uint8Array|Uint8ClampedArray
cb - a callback that gets 2 arguments:
err -
Error object
data - data object { "type": string, "mimeType": string, "extension": string, "width": number, "height: number" }
inkjet.info(buf, (err, data) => {
// data: {
// type: "image"
// mimeType: ...
});
To run the tests for inkjet in Node.js:
npm test
To run tests in a browser:
npm run bundle:test
a bundle file
inkjet-test-bundle.js with all tests will be generated in
inkjet/test/browser directory.
Open
inkjet/test/browser/index.html in the target browser. Tests will run automatically.
[Grigorii Chudnov] (mailto:g.chudnov@gmail.com)
Distributed under the The MIT License (MIT).