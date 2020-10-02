JPEG-image decoding, encoding & EXIF reading library for a browser and node.js

Installation

installing with npm:

npm install inkjet --save

In browser

To use inkjet in a browser, use inkjet.js or inkjet.min.js in /dist directory, or build it manually:

npm install npm run browser

Usage

Decoding, encoding and EXIF extraction operations are offloaded to WebWorkers if the environment supports them.

Decode JPEG

const inkjet = require ( 'inkjet' ); const filepath = './images/js_logo-4-2-0.jpg' ; const buf = fs.readFileSync(filepath); inkjet.decode(buf, (err, decoded) => { });

Encode JPEG

const inkjet = require ( 'inkjet' ); const width = 320 ; const height = 180 ; const frameData = new Buffer(width * height * 4 ); const i = 0 ; while (i < frameData.length) { frameData[i++] = 0xFF ; frameData[i++] = 0x00 ; frameData[i++] = 0x00 ; frameData[i++] = 0xFF ; } const buf = frameData; const options = { width : width, height : height, quality : 80 }; inkjet.encode(buf, options, (err, encoded) => { });

Read EXIF

const inkjet = require ( 'inkjet' ); const filepath = './images/js_logo-exif.jpg' ; const buf = fs.readFileSync(filepath); inkjet.exif(buf, (err, metadata) => { });

Deduce image type

const inkjet = require ( 'inkjet' ); const filepath = './images/js_logo-4-2-0.jpg' ; const buf = fs.readFileSync(filepath); inkjet.magic(buf, (err, data) => { });

Image information

const inkjet = require ( 'inkjet' ); const filepath = './images/js_logo-4-2-0.jpg' ; const buf = fs.readFileSync(filepath); inkjet.info(buf, (err, data) => { });

API

Decodes a JPEG image.

Arguments:

buf - source buffer, one of the following types: Buffer|ArrayBuffer|Uint8Array|Uint8ClampedArray

- source buffer, one of the following types: [options] - an optional object with settings to decode an image. Supported options: width - override image width height - override image height

- an optional object with settings to decode an image. Supported options: cb - a callback that gets 2 arguments: err - decoding Error decoded - an object that describes the decoded image: { width: number, height: number, data: Uint8Array } where data represents colors in RGBA format.

- a callback that gets 2 arguments:

inkjet.decode(buf, (err, decoded) => { // ... });

Encodes the provided buffer to a JPEG format.

Arguments:

buf - source buffer, one of the following types: Buffer|ArrayBuffer|Uint8Array|Uint8ClampedArray

- source buffer, one of the following types: [options] - an optional object with settings to encode an image. Supported options: width - width of the image in buf height - height of the image in buf quality - a numberic value [0-100], describes quality of encoding. 0 - low quality, 100 - high quality.

- an optional object with settings to encode an image. Supported options: cb - a callback that gets 2 arguments: err - encoding Error encoded - an object that describes the encoded image: { width: number, height: number, data: Uint8Array }

- a callback that gets 2 arguments:

inkjet.encode(buf, (err, encoded) => { });

Get EXIF metadata for the image. The metadata tags defined in the Exif standard cover date and time information, camera settings, descriptions, resolution and location information.

Arguments:

buf - source buffer, one of the following types: Buffer|ArrayBuffer|Uint8Array|Uint8ClampedArray

- source buffer, one of the following types: [options] - an optional object with settings to encode an image. Supported options: hasMakerNote - exclude MakerNote tag from metadata. Default value: true , MakerNote tag is excluded.

- an optional object with settings to encode an image. Supported options: cb - a callback that gets 2 arguments: err - exif extraction Error metadata - metadata object, a set of tags and their values.

- a callback that gets 2 arguments:

inkjet.exif(buf, (err, metadata) => { });

Deduce image type (mime type and extension) for the provided buffer.

Arguments:

buf - source buffer, one of the following types: Buffer|ArrayBuffer|Uint8Array|Uint8ClampedArray

- source buffer, one of the following types: cb - a callback that gets 2 arguments: err - Error object data - data object { "mimeType": string, "extension": string }

- a callback that gets 2 arguments:

inkjet.magic(buf, (err, data) => { });

Get image information without reading and decoding an image.

Arguments:

buf - source buffer, one of the following types: Buffer|ArrayBuffer|Uint8Array|Uint8ClampedArray

- source buffer, one of the following types: cb - a callback that gets 2 arguments: err - Error object data - data object { "type": string, "mimeType": string, "extension": string, "width": number, "height: number" }

- a callback that gets 2 arguments:

inkjet.info(buf, (err, data) => { });

Tests

To run the tests for inkjet in Node.js:

npm test

To run tests in a browser:

npm run bundle: test

a bundle file inkjet-test-bundle.js with all tests will be generated in inkjet/test/browser directory.

Open inkjet/test/browser/index.html in the target browser. Tests will run automatically.

[Grigorii Chudnov] (mailto:g.chudnov@gmail.com)

License

Distributed under the The MIT License (MIT).